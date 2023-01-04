Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
After Chris Beard's stunning fall, what's next for Texas hoops?
Just 25 days ago, the Texas Longhorns men's team was 7-1 and ranked as the No. 2 team in college basketball. The consensus was that the program had finally found its footing with a leader in Chris Beard, who is both an alum of the school and thought to be one of the best coaches in the sport.
Longhorns Made Firm Stance in Firing Chris Beard
The Texas Longhorns made the only decision they could on Thursday, firing Chris Beard
247Sports
Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian
Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
Oklahoma Lands Transfer Portal Offensive Line Commitment
The Sooners need help on the offensive line, and brought in one of the best from Miami-Ohio in Caleb Shaffer.
Cowboys to Lose Pollard, Sign 'Frankenstein' RB Replacement?
If the prophecy of one NFL guesser comes to fruition, Dallas Cowboys fans better enjoy the antics of Tony Pollard while they still can over the next few weeks. ... though another guesser offers a David Montgomery answer.
247Sports
Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard
Here’s a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
Five Potential Chris Beard Replacements at Texas
A look at five candidates to replace Chris Beard at Texas.
Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Announces Decision On Next Season
The Sooners quarterback made his highly-anticipated announcement on his future on Thursday.
Texas Fires Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Beard
The school announced the decision on Thursday following an assault charge in December.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas
Over the years, West Virginia has had a lot of success against the Kansas Jayhawks when they visit the WVU Coliseum. But boy do they need a win right now more than ever or what? The Mountaineers are reeling after dropping the first two games of Big 12 play to Kansas State in overtime and then to Oklahoma State earlier this week.
Could Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Be A Candidate At Texas?
Dennis Gates has been one of the brightest young stars at Missouri in 2022-23.
travelmag.com
The Best Festivals & Fairs in Kansas
Known as the Sunflower State, Kansas plays host to a packed calendar of festivals and fairs each year, with something to please every taste and whim. From Monument Rocks to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the Midwestern state of Kansas is full to the brim with natural attractions. But there are plenty of man-made delights to find here too, not least a busy annual programme of cultural and music events. If you’re planning a trip to Kansas and would like to visit a festival or fair during your stay, here are 20 to look out for.
Baylor Bears at Kansas Jayhawks Preview: Complete Opposite of Expectations
The Kansas Jayhawks are hosting the Baylor Bears in a battle between ranked teams today. Let's dive into today's opponent.
Look: Chiefs Make Notable Kicker Decision For Raiders Game
It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning back to a familiar face to kick in Harrison Butker's stead in Week 18. Kansas City elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad today, one day before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes as Butker has been dealing with back spasms this week.
Odessa High’s Byford helps lead team in District win over Permian
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Friday night was a big night for high school hoops in the Basin as District play began with Odessa High School’s women’s basketball team hosting Permian. It was a big night for Senior Paige Byford who scored nine points in the first half and helped push the team toward victory with 14 […]
ESPN insider reveals star-studded list of candidates to replace Chris Beard at Texas
Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte has a messy situation on his hands. After news of a violent incident involving Chris Beard broke earlier in the season, Texas suspended him indefinitely. Then, on Thursday Jan. 5, Del Conte made the call to fire Beard for good, leaving assistant Rodney Terry in charge the rest of the year.
Hamlin continues to breathe on his own. Progress is 'inspiring,' NFL commissioner says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but he's making continued progress, the team said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. The Bills and UC Health say Hamlin, 24, is still breathing on his own and his neurological function is "excellent." Hamlin suffered a...
Warning about aquifer’s decline sets up big fight in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas water experts are sounding an alarm decades in the making: Farmers and ranchers in the state’s western half must stop pumping more water out of a vast aquifer than nature puts back each year or risk the economic collapse of a region important to the U.S. food supply.
Comments / 1