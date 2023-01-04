ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

FOX Sports

After Chris Beard's stunning fall, what's next for Texas hoops?

Just 25 days ago, the Texas Longhorns men's team was 7-1 and ranked as the No. 2 team in college basketball. The consensus was that the program had finally found its footing with a leader in Chris Beard, who is both an alum of the school and thought to be one of the best coaches in the sport.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Texas football: Why the Longhorns could be 'slept on' entering Year 3 under coach Steve Sarkisian

Texas football ended the year a pedestrian 8-5, but it was a step forward in Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era after the Longhorns went 5-7 in 2021. Now comes a pivotal Year 3, one which Josh Pate says could reveal the true colors for the Texas head coach who is still looking for a breakthrough in Austin. And Pate believes the Longhorns might just be "slept on" entering the 2023 season given the talent Sarkisian's staff, now with considerable experience on the Forty Acres, has at its disposal.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Coaches Texas should consider to replace Chris Beard

Here's a list of coaches Texas should consider when looking to replace Chris Beard.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
MountaineerMaven

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Kansas

Over the years, West Virginia has had a lot of success against the Kansas Jayhawks when they visit the WVU Coliseum. But boy do they need a win right now more than ever or what? The Mountaineers are reeling after dropping the first two games of Big 12 play to Kansas State in overtime and then to Oklahoma State earlier this week.
MORGANTOWN, WV
travelmag.com

The Best Festivals & Fairs in Kansas

Known as the Sunflower State, Kansas plays host to a packed calendar of festivals and fairs each year, with something to please every taste and whim. From Monument Rocks to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, the Midwestern state of Kansas is full to the brim with natural attractions. But there are plenty of man-made delights to find here too, not least a busy annual programme of cultural and music events. If you’re planning a trip to Kansas and would like to visit a festival or fair during your stay, here are 20 to look out for.
KANSAS STATE
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Make Notable Kicker Decision For Raiders Game

It looks like the Kansas City Chiefs will be turning back to a familiar face to kick in Harrison Butker's stead in Week 18. Kansas City elevated kicker Matthew Wright from the practice squad today, one day before the regular season finale against the Las Vegas Raiders. The move comes as Butker has been dealing with back spasms this week.
KANSAS CITY, MO

