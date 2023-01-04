Read full article on original website
Related
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Roku branded TVs
Roku is now making its own self-branded TVs, expected to be released this year. The streaming device company will offer 11 models, ranging from 24 to 75 inches, they’ll come with a Roku voice remote. The high-end models could cost up to a thousand dollars. Spotify is helping users...
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: Apple launches A.I. narrated audiobooks
A new perk on Delta Airlines. Starting next month, Sky Miles members will get free in-flight wifi. Right now Delta passengers, excluding some T-mobile subscribers must pay for the service. It should be available on hundreds of jets by the end of the year. Apple has launched a new catalog...
WDIO-TV
Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show. The show is getting back to normal after going completely virtual in 2021 and seeing a significant drop in 2022 attendance because of the pandemic.
KXAN
New Year’s resolution: Start clearing your phone’s cache
A smartphone is an amazing little device, that lets you fit a flashlight, camera and computer in your pocket.
These are the most Googled toys from the past 50 years, study finds
(KTLA) – It turns out some of your favorite childhood toys are still popular on Googe. A new study from Wishlisted, a lifestyle website, reveals which toys from the past 50 years have withstood the test of time and are still popular Google searches. Researchers analyzed Argos, NPD Group, and The Toy Association data to […]
Comments / 0