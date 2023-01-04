ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alxnow.com

ALXnow’s top stories this week in Alexandria

It’s the first week of 2023 and Alexandria is off to a busy start. Some potentially big changes down the road are starting small, like the launch of a guaranteed income pilot and a new ban on red-light turns at a couple of intersections. There were some closures as...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Live Alexandria: Salon deZEN

Explore Alexandria living in this bi-weekly column sponsored and written by Sandy McMaster of McEnearney Associates. Got a question or comment? Contact Sandy at [email protected]. Do you love your hairstylist?. I do. Angela does an amazing job with all her clients. Moreover, she’s part of a unique and fabulous...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
popville.com

“Standing in a parking spot to save it?”

Genuinely curious about people’s thoughts on standing in a street parking space to save it. This has been happening to me more and more recently in Mount Pleasant where I live and I honestly think it is one of the most rude and selfish behaviors. Everyone knows street parking...
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Small sinkhole shuts down portion of Mount Vernon Avenue in Del Ray

Updated at 7:45 p.m. — The 1800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue has reopened after small sinkhole was discovered Thursday night. The Alexandria Police Department shut down Mount Vernon Avenue between Duncan Avenue and E.Bellefonte Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. to await a representative from the city’s Department of Transportation and Environmental Services.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
mymcmedia.org

1,000 Coats Given Away to Appreciative County Residents

More than 30 minutes before the doors even opened, hundreds of Montgomery County residents were in line at Long Branch Community Recreation Center to get their free winter coat. The basketball court was filled with 1,000 warm coats for men, women and children that had been donated by county residents....
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
alxnow.com

Most and least expensive homes sold in Alexandria (Dec-Jan 2023)

This past week saw 21 homes sold in Alexandria. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $229,000 while the most expensive was $1,302,500. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 19 single-family homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

Atlas Brew Works announces plans for new Carlyle location

Atlas Brew Works announced today they plan to open a third location later this year in the new Carlyle Crossing development. The location will feature a brewery and a tap room at 2501 Mandeville Lane, just across from the AMC theater in Carlyle. What’s more, the brewery will include food...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alxnow.com

State grant could help give King Street a facelift

Alexandria is hoping to get $400,000 from the state to help with resurfacing — particularly for the city’s iconic King Street. The City Council is set to review a grant application to the Virginia Department of Transportation’s State of Good Repair program. Alexandria is applying for up...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

How much do you have to make to be middle class in the DMV?

It’s not a secret, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia are all expensive places to live. Housing isn’t cheap. Just going to the grocery store will set you back. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal spoke to residents who were shocked to find out how much money you have to make to be considered middle class in the DMV.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Three New Tenants Sign On at 12301 Old Columbia Pike

Edge has brokered three new leases at 12301 Old Columbia Pike in the area between White Oak, Fairland, and Calverton (all considered Silver Spring) in Montgomery County. Dance Silver Spring, LLC, an upscale dance studio for children and adults that operates more than 300 studios worldwide, was represented by Jonathan Hamburger of CBRE. Graphic Communications Conference of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents more than 60,000 workers in all craft and skill areas in the printing and publishing industries, and Habesha Spring Driving School, a professional driving school that offers a variety of driving classes for students of all ages were self-represented and are among the new tenants in the building.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Axios DC

3 D.C.-area developments to watch in 2023

The first Amazon buildings in Washington are coming soon, along with trendy office-to-apartment turnovers and a new waterfront development in Navy Yard. Why it matters: By the end of the year, our cityscape will (once again) look and feel different. Here are three of the most interesting projects on our radar in 2023:The Amazonification of ArlingtonHQ2’s arrival in Northern Virginia is springing up new residential and office towers, and the first phase of construction is expected to end this year.What’s happening: Amazon’s giant helix building (the one that’s either shaped like an ice cream cone or a certain emoji) isn’t ready, but...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Two men wanted for stabbing at Falls Church shopping center, police say

FALLS CHURCH, Va. — Police are investigating after a person was stabbed at a shopping center in Falls Church, Virginia Thursday morning. Officers with the City of Falls Church Police Department responded to Eden Center, located on Wilson Boulevard, around 11:50 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area. One victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a stab wound, according to police.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward

When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy