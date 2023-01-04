Read full article on original website
fox56news.com
2 arrested following Versailles Road stabbing
Lexington police said they responded to an assault call around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Versailles Road.
WKYT 27
Lexington FD investigates garage fire on
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department is investigating a garage fire. The fire broke out on Della Drive, just off Versailles Road at around 1:00 Saturday morning. Crews responded to a call of smoke in the area. When they arrived, they found the fire was taking place in
WKYT 27
No serious injuries reported in Kentucky plane crash
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - No one was seriously hurt in a plane crash in central Kentucky. It happened Thursday in the 3000 block of Houston Antioch Road. According to the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, a small plane was trying to take off on Houston Antioch Road when the wind pushed the aircraft back down to the ground in a nearby field.
fox56news.com
Video: OVI suspect does backflip during sobriety test
Police officers see all kinds of unusual behavior drunk driving traffic stops, but one OVI suspect is making headlines after attempting to prove his sobriety by doing a backflip.
Pulaski County deputies searching for missing girl
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
fox56news.com
Pinellas deputy fired, found with 9 whiskey bottles in cruiser after passing out at wheel
A 32-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff's deputy was fired after he was found "slumped over" behind the wheel in an agency-issued cruiser last month "obviously drunk" with alcohol bottles littered throughout his vehicle.
Wave 3
Crestwood woman cuts off emergency-responding fire truck twice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Crestwood woman faces several charges after cut off an emergency-responding fire truck two times while under the influence of alcohol, according to the Oldham County Sheriff’s Department. The Oldham County Sheriff’s Office charged Dara Cvinar, 48, of Crestwood, with failure to give right-of-way to...
fox56news.com
Help Georgetown police identify person amid theft investigation
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a theft and asking the community for help. The department shared pictures of an individual on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon. It has asked for help identifying the person. It is not clear when or where the crime...
fox56news.com
Small plane crashes in Bourbon County
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — A small plane crashed in Bourbon County Thursday afternoon. Officials told us it happened near the 3400 block of Houston Antioch Road, and there were no injuries reported. FOX 56 News is still working to learn what caused the accident and will provide...
WKYT 27
Georgetown Police Chief fired
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown Chief of Police Mike Bosse has been let go by Mayor Burney Jenkins, according to the Georgetown News-Graphic. Bosse, a former Lexington Police officer, has been Georgetown’s Chief of Police since 2012. According to the News-Graphic, the city’s Chief Administrative Officer, Andrew Hartley, was...
fox56news.com
Still no arrests in Lexington’s Bradley Court triple shooting
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) — A 21-year-old man became the 44th murder victim in Lexington just two days before the start of the new year. Two others suffered gunshot wounds, and no arrests have been made. “Everybody wants to devote as much time as they can to each case...
fox56news.com
25 new Lexington Police officers graduate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department now has new team members. Friends, family, and other officers came to commemorate the big day with them. The police department graduation for recruit class 05-2022 was held on Friday at Lexington City Church. 25 new officers officially stepped into their new roles. The room was filled with loved ones, training staff, and other officers.
fox56news.com
Lexington firefighters fight the same battle
For firefighters, saving lives is part of the job, but one Lexington firefighter went above and beyond to give a colleague's son a second chance at life.
WTVQ
Nicholasville police seize cocaine, $16K from traffic stop, home
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Nicholasville police found over 60 grams of cocaine and nearly $16,000 during a traffic stop and home search Wednesday. According to a Facebook post from the department, police, along with Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, stopped a vehicle which police say led to a search warrant being issued on a home in the 200 block of Williams Road. About 61 grams of cocaine and $15,710 were seized from the investigation.
2 killed in Greenup County, Kentucky crash identified
UPDATE (11:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023): The two people killed in a head-on crash in Greenup County, Kentucky have been identified. According to Kentucky State Police, 26-year-old Reece Murray and a juvenile, both of Paris, Kentucky, were killed in the crash. UPDATE (10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023): Officials say Industrial Parkway […]
fox56news.com
Mt. Sterling woman arrested on drug charges
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – A traffic stop in Montgomery County lead to deputies arresting a Mt. Sterling woman on drug charges. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Lanita Ramirez at 12:26 a.m. on Saturday after methamphetamine was discovered after she was pulled over. Ramirez was also found to have an active bench warrant against her.
WKYT 27
Three injured in overnight shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired. No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say no suspects...
davidsonlocal.com
Lexington Fire Department has FREE smoke alarms
CITY RESIDENTS: Lexington Fire Department has FREE smoke alarms that were donated by the American Red Cross. Any resident of the City of Lexington can receive a brand new smoke alarm FREE of charge. To get yours call the Fire Marshal's Office at (336)248-3933 during business hours to schedule a...
WKYT 27
Ky. school rallies to support hospitalized staff member
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One Paris Independent School staff member is in recovery after a car collision left him in the hospital, but the tight-knit town is showing its support. Kelly Vice is the director of technology for Paris City Schools. Vice didn’t make it in to work on Tuesday...
wdrb.com
Recent winter storm causes flood damage on University of Kentucky campus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent winter storm brought flood damage to at least 36 building on the University of Kentucky's campus. According to a report by LEX18, crews are trying to clean everything up before students come back from break Monday. There are multiple problems like busted pipes, busted...
