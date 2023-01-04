Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
As Damar Hamlin's GoFundMe surges past $7M, father asks fans to also donate to Cincinnati hospital treating him
Fans have shown an outpouring of support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest on the field during Monday's game. In the days since Hamlin's emergency, over 225,000 people — including fans, players and NFL owners — have raised more than $7 million for Hamlin's foundation.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Hamlin continues to breathe on his own. Progress is 'inspiring,' NFL commissioner says
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center but he's making continued progress, the team said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. The Bills and UC Health say Hamlin, 24, is still breathing on his own and his neurological function is "excellent." Hamlin suffered a...
Sources: Bengals livid coin may take away homefield edge
Many in the Bengals organization remain livid with NFL's decision that opens the door for a coin flip to take away homefield advantage from Cincinnati, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Patriots punter makes a move after bizarre suspension
New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey isn’t taking his bizarre suspension too well. The Patriots suspended Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones abruptly ahead of Week 18. ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted the financial implications, saying, “When a player is placed on the reserve/suspended list, it voids future guarantees, but a player can challenge that in arbitration.” Read more... The post Patriots punter makes a move after bizarre suspension appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
