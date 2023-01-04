New England Patriots punter Jake Bailey isn’t taking his bizarre suspension too well. The Patriots suspended Bailey and cornerback Jack Jones abruptly ahead of Week 18. ESPN’s Mike Reiss noted the financial implications, saying, “When a player is placed on the reserve/suspended list, it voids future guarantees, but a player can challenge that in arbitration.” Read more... The post Patriots punter makes a move after bizarre suspension appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

25 MINUTES AGO