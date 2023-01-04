ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Augusta Free Press

The mayor resigns, a whistleblower was fired: What’s going on in Staunton?

The surprise resignation of Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes was the first of two stories involving the Queen City that has tongues in local political circles wagging. The second is the move by the city to fire a city employee who in September had raised concerns about the city’s administration of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, alleging that a Pennsylvania-based consultant contracted by the city to assist in the distribution of the funds meant to assist low-income city residents is to blame for the bulk of those dollars going unspent.
STAUNTON, VA
crozetgazette.com

Albemarle School Administrator Lawsuit Heard in U.S. District Court

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia heard arguments on December 15 in the case of Emily Mais v. Albemarle County School Board, originally filed in April of this year. Mais is a former assistant principal at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School in Albemarle County and has taught for 17 years both here and elsewhere. She claims that she experienced severe and pervasive racial harassment at the hands of Agnor-Hurt staff during and after a required anti-racism teacher training session at the school, and the harassment ultimately compelled her to resign from her job to preserve her mental health.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville: City taking applications for city’s Affordable Housing Fund

Charlottesville has opened the application process for organizations interested in the city’s Affordable Housing Fund. The competitive application process is open to affordable housing organizations that actively address the affordable housing needs of low- and moderate-income households. CAHF funds will be used to support affordable housing projects located within...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Charlottesville Downtown Mall tree removal to begin Jan. 10

The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees. In addition, the city will be conducting pruning activities on select trees, removing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
crozetgazette.com

Development, Mulch, Mountain Air, Create Mold Problem in Crozet

In October, the Albemarle County Service Authority included a notice with each water bill it sent to the 71,000 people in the urban system around Charlottesville and the 11,213 clients in Crozet. The insert had a link that opened to a survey, where customers could express their opinions, not only about the quality of the water, but also about cost and customer service. The surveys have been sent out before, but there’s no set schedule, said Tim Brown, the environmental compliance specialist for the authority: “We like to assess how we’re doing from time to time.”
CROZET, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy