Augusta Free Press
The mayor resigns, a whistleblower was fired: What’s going on in Staunton?
The surprise resignation of Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes was the first of two stories involving the Queen City that has tongues in local political circles wagging. The second is the move by the city to fire a city employee who in September had raised concerns about the city’s administration of federal Community Development Block Grant funds, alleging that a Pennsylvania-based consultant contracted by the city to assist in the distribution of the funds meant to assist low-income city residents is to blame for the bulk of those dollars going unspent.
NBC 29 News
Central Virginia delegates preview bills that could impact community in 2023 General Assembly
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The General Assembly will soon be reconvening for the 2023 session, and legislators are getting started with filing their bills. It will be a short session this year, and some delegates don’t expect to see as many bills this time around, but they’re still trying to move forward and create change.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton mayor resigns: Political control of City Council now up for grabs
Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes has resigned her seat on the City Council, throwing into the open the political control of the governing body that had, for the past two years, been run by a Republican majority. The News Leader reported Tuesday that she resigned in a letter read by City...
Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
WSLS
New leadership in the Hill City, school investigation and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. This afternoon, Lynchburg City Council will hold a special meeting to elect a mayor a vice mayor. The meeting is at 1 p.m. at City Hall. Due to water...
crozetgazette.com
Albemarle School Administrator Lawsuit Heard in U.S. District Court
The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia heard arguments on December 15 in the case of Emily Mais v. Albemarle County School Board, originally filed in April of this year. Mais is a former assistant principal at Agnor-Hurt Elementary School in Albemarle County and has taught for 17 years both here and elsewhere. She claims that she experienced severe and pervasive racial harassment at the hands of Agnor-Hurt staff during and after a required anti-racism teacher training session at the school, and the harassment ultimately compelled her to resign from her job to preserve her mental health.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro elects Facebook talk show conspiracy theorist Jim Wood vice mayor
Waynesboro has a new vice mayor – Jim Wood, the Staunton gun-store manager who has used his Fox News-styled Facebook talk show to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, indicate his support for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and joke about attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: City taking applications for city’s Affordable Housing Fund
Charlottesville has opened the application process for organizations interested in the city’s Affordable Housing Fund. The competitive application process is open to affordable housing organizations that actively address the affordable housing needs of low- and moderate-income households. CAHF funds will be used to support affordable housing projects located within...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro is good at doing nothing: Now we have somebody who will blame it all on the libs
You had to know it was going to happen – that the new Republican majority on Waynesboro City Council was going to make the Facebook talk show conspiracy theory guy, Jim Wood, the vice mayor. The positions of mayor and vice mayor in a city-manager government are worth about...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Downtown Mall tree removal to begin Jan. 10
The City of Charlottesville Parks and Recreation Department will be removing nine trees on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. Trees have been selected for removal due to concerns about the health and structural integrity of the individual trees. In addition, the city will be conducting pruning activities on select trees, removing...
WHSV
‘Save The Rails’ group pitches alternative plan for Shenandoah Rail Trail
NEW MARKET, Va. (WHSV) - A group of businesses and organizations in Shenandoah County is pushing for an alternative to the proposed Shenandoah Rail Trail that would be built on nearly 50 miles of an old Norfolk Southern rail corridor. The Shenandoah Rail Trail Partnership has secured state and national...
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
NBC 29 News
Custom Ink lets hundreds go, closing Charlottesville production facility
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Custom Ink’s production facility in Albemarle County is closing down, laying off hundreds. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, 206 jobs in the Charlottesville area will be impacted. The company is also closing its Reno facility, affecting 338 jobs there. Custom Ink says it...
Virginia State trooper charged with assault and battery of student at Catholic school in Powhatan
A man, who sources tell 8News is a Virginia State Police trooper, has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff's Office with the assault and battery of a juvenile female student as well as other crimes.
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some business owners say they are starting to notice a decline in visitors to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to what is being called “aggressive panhandling.”. They say customers report that they are afraid when they are yelled at or approached for money. Friends of...
NBC 29 News
Alex Zan of Charlottesville 12 reacts to Venable renaming
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two of Charlottesville’s oldest schools have new names. January 5, the Charlottesville school board voted to change Clark elementary to Summit Elementary. Venable’s new name is Trailblazers Elementary. Alex Zan, one of the first black students to attend Venable when it was integrated, is...
WSLS
Amherst County Public Schools mourns loss of student after body found in Nelson County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Public School system is mourning the loss of one of their own, and potentially two others after a vehicle was found in a Nelson County river. Christopher Doss, a 17-year-old, was found on a riverbank along the Rockfish River the vehicle was...
crozetgazette.com
Development, Mulch, Mountain Air, Create Mold Problem in Crozet
In October, the Albemarle County Service Authority included a notice with each water bill it sent to the 71,000 people in the urban system around Charlottesville and the 11,213 clients in Crozet. The insert had a link that opened to a survey, where customers could express their opinions, not only about the quality of the water, but also about cost and customer service. The surveys have been sent out before, but there’s no set schedule, said Tim Brown, the environmental compliance specialist for the authority: “We like to assess how we’re doing from time to time.”
Update on the situation that prompted 'lock and hide' for some Henrico students
Henrico Police have swarmed the area of Mountain Road and Woodman Road in Glen Allen to investigate reports of a person with a gun near a school.
