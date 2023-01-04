Read full article on original website
Enjoy the sunrise and a coffee at the DECC in January
The first week of January marks the first annual Sunrise Coffee Event at the DECC. Opening their doors at 7:00 a.m. with warm coffee and a beautiful view, the DECC says the newly refurbished Symphony Hall is a perfect place to enjoy the start of a crisp winter day this January.
Midweek Moment: Snow grows in the Rose Garden
Snow piles are the only thing growing in Duluth’s Rose Garden these days. WDIO photojournalist Kyle Aune captured Wednesday morning’s falling snow in this week’s Midweek Moment. Duluth Seen on The Lift Midweek Moment. Around The Web. Ads by Revcontent. California Will Cover the Cost to Install...
Affordable outdoor adventures with UMD Gear Rental
Winter is in full swing and UMD Rec Sports Outdoor Program Rental Center has some gear that can help you make the most of it. They rent Cross-country Skis (classic, skate and back country), snowshoes, Telemark Skis, ice climbing gear, skates, Pulk Sleds, ice fishing equipment, camping gear, and much more!
At Sara’s Table: Recipe for Shrimp, Scallop & Chorizo Paella
Jillian Forte the Executive Chef at Sara’s Table Chester Creek Café taught us how to make Shrimp, Scallop & Chorizo Paella. It’s from the popular Duluth restaurant’s 20th Anniversary Cookbook. Anyone who has traveled to Spain and had a traditional Paella knows the multi layered joys...
Two residents test positive for Legionnaires’ disease in Duluth
There has been a new disease concern from residents of a Duluth senior apartment building. Seniors leaving in the woodland garden apartment building are worried legionnaires’ disease in their building. According to the CDC legionnaires’ is a lung infection, a serious type of pneumonia caused by legionella bacteria.
Duluth East boy’s hockey shuts out Grand Rapids
Two storied class AA giants renewed their rivalry on the Friday night ice. The No.19 ranked Grand Rapids and Duluth East boy’s hockey teams have met once this season and seven times in the section championship games since 1995. One of which was most recently in 2017, while the...
Hilltoppers’ Callie Hoff excited to lace up skates again as player at Winter World University Games
A year after graduating as the University of Wisconsin-River Falls all-time leading scorer and WIAC (Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) Player of the Year Hermantown native Callie Hoff, now the head coach of the Duluth Marshall girl’s hockey team, has been selected to represent the United States in the 2023 FISU (International University Sports Federation) Winter World University Games.
Two arrested after an overnight assault in Duluth
Duluth police said three people have been treated for injuries after a stabbing from early Friday morning. Officers were called out around 3:30am to the 1200 block of W Arrowhead Road. The report was that two suspects broke into a home and stabbed people inside. A 53-year-old woman, 32-year-old woman,...
No. 8 UMD women’s hockey skating out of break & into No. 2 Wisconsin
On Saturday the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team will drop the puck on their 2023 slate. Despite not skating in a game since December 10 the eighth ranked Bulldogs are excited to come back to a top ranked test paying second ranked Wisconsin a visit. The...
Police stats show crime trending down, social issues rising instead
Duluth police wrapped up a year of transition and challenges. They had a historic number of retirements. And they are in the midst of adding to their ranks. Those officers are going to be dealing with significant social issues, although crime across the city is down. Chief Mike Ceynowa and...
Cirrus making efforts to create a more sustainable aviation industry
Industries across the board are making efforts to become more sustainable and lower their carbon footprint. Aviation is no different. Zean Nielsen, CEO of Cirrus Aircraft, told us that they are making small improvements all of the time. But long term, it’s about taking the lead out of the fuel....
Great Lake Aquarium sets record breaking attendance, directors plan to meet demand for growing future
The Great Lakes Aquarium is celebrating record breaking attendance in 2022, surpassing over 200,000 visitors, which has been a longtime goal for aquarium directors. The official visitor tally was 200,626 for the year, shattering 2021’s record of 190,849, an increase of 5.1%. This milestone is nearly double from attendance from just a decade ago.
Level III predatory offender moving to Virginia
Virginia police are letting the community know about a Level III predatory offender moving into the city. He’s 37-year-old Dustin Joshua Cousins. Starting January 11th, he’ll be living on the 300 block of Chestnut Street. The fact sheet said he has a history of sexual contact with teenage...
Prep Hockey: Duluth Denfeld boy’s hockey picks up 4th straight win
Duluth Denfeld hit the road to take on the Proctor Rails. Both teams entered Thursday’s game winning two of their prior games. The Hunter’s first goal came roughly six minutes into the first period on a rebounded by Nolan Jarju, and they tackled on another score, winning 2-0.
Cloquet girl’s basketball wins 6th straight
The Cloquet girl’s basketball team was visiting Esko on Thursday riding a five game winning streak, while the Eskomos had won their last two. Lumberjacks’ Macie Majerle had a multi-point night. It was a tight battle the whole game as the Lumberjacks won point, the final 58-57. The...
