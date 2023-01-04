ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroeville, PA

Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center

By Michael DiVittorio
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
One of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania after a pandemic-year hiatus.

Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1-6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.

It is its sixth installment at the center. The event was canceled last year.

“We wanted to wait and make sure people were comfortable enough to come out,” said show producer Dee Weinberg. “We wanted to bring something extra special along with the food trucks.”

That “something extra” is a circus-like atmosphere for its Under The Big Top theme. There will be a ring at the center of the main hall with about 20 food trucks surrounding it.

Big Top performances will take place at 2 and 4 o’clock, and roaming circus acts will occur throughout the day.

“I am really excited and my team is excited,” Weinberg said. “People are ready and willing for events again. … Even though this is an indoor show in the middle of January, people want an attraction.

“People want something other than just food trucks, and we’re trying to give them an afternoon of fun. Come for the food and stay for the fun is what I’d say.”

Entertainment includes O’Ryan the O’Mazing Stilt Walker and Juggler, Weird Eric the Magician, life-size dancing puppets and Pittsburgh’s beloved Shrine Clowns.

Additional features include beer and spirits, hands-on activities for kids, sideshow acts like mechanical pig races, life-sized dancing puppets and face painting.

The event will feature some of the region’s most popular food trucks, including PGH Crepes, Country Mountain Moonshine, Millie’s Homemade Ice Cream and Hoshi, featuring Japanese hibachi.

Brew Wagon is one of the newest food trucks. It launched about four months ago by Peters Township couple Penny Folino and Eric Fowler.

They are eager to serve some specialty coffees, teas, lattes and various treats such as Amish fried pies and Biscotti Brothers’ biscottis.

“I think it’s going to be wonderful because people, right now, they find comfort in food,” said Folino, the original owner of Tom’s Diner on the South Side and other Pittsburgh area locations. “There’s a lot of different things happening in the world. I’ve learned that through all of this one thing that’s kept some peace of mind for people is food. Trying different foods, seeing the excitement of the different colors and different appearances of trucks and people can be really creative.

“Hopefully, I’ll be able to get out of my trailer and walk around and see all the different types of food that people are serving. I just absolutely love the hospitality side of things.”

Their food truck is a repurposed horse trailer, the former home of a white horse named Chloe of New Clearfield.

Folino said they would like to turn more trailers into food trucks for other entrepreneurs.

Revival Chili has participated in each palooza. Owner Jordan Robarge said he is excited to come back to Monroeville.

“I’ve always really enjoyed large food truck events, especially when the organizers make sure not to have a whole lot of overlap,” he said. “Especially since the pandemic, there haven’t been a whole lot of events where I get to see the other food truck friends that I’ve made over the years. Before the pandemic there were a lot larger events that could have 10+ food trucks, and we’ve seen that scaled back since March 2020.

“We’ve never been to an event were there’s been a circus ring where we’re at. I’m pretty excited about that, definitely.”

Revival Chili will have its four main dishes; classic beef, spicy chicken, spicy beef and pork and a vegan option. Meats are from Goodness Grows Farm in Butler.

The newest Revival item is a cornbread waffle chili sandwich. It is a new take on the chili and waffles dish at the restaurant, Nancy’s Revival in Wilkinsburg.

Monroeville volunteer firefighters will once again walk the site repeatedly with carbon monoxide detectors, and enforce other safety measures. Allegheny County Fire Marshal’s Office will also be involved to ensure air quality and other protocols are in place.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Tickets at the door at $15 for adults and $7 for kids. Youngsters under age 5 are free. Admission does not include food truck purchases.

For tickets, visit www.goodtastepittsburgh.com.

Community Policy