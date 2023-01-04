Read full article on original website
KOKI FOX 23
Broken Arrow home where family of eight died demolished
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow home where a family of eight died has been demolished. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney, 32, and their six children were found in a burning home on South Hickory Ave. on Oct. 27, 2022. The children ranged in age from 1 to 13.
Neighbor reacts to death of 9-year-old boy in alleged sibling stabbing in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — “She’s losing two children at one time, her life, or the little girl’s life will never be the same, especially the little girl.”. A mother of three grown children in a neighboring apartment complex shared her reaction to the reported stabbing of a 9-year old boy at the River Bank Plaza Apartments. According to Tulsa Police, the 9-year-old died at the hospital overnight.
KOKI FOX 23
Fire causes minor damage at Tulsa Mexican restaurant
TULSA, Okla. — A fire caused minor damage to a Mexican restaurant in south Tulsa Friday morning, fighters said. Tulsa firefighters responded to a building fire at King Burrito near East 71st Street and South Mingo Road around 6 a.m. The fire was confined to a rear wall and...
KOKI FOX 23
Boy dead after he was stabbed by girl in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a boy is dead after he was stabbed by a girl at a south Tulsa apartment Thursday night. Tulsa police received a call just before midnight from a woman who reported a stabbing involving juveniles at an apartment complex near East 61st Street and Riverside Drive.
KOKI FOX 23
One dead, two others injured following fire in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A woman died and two others were injured following a fire in Sand Springs Thursday night, federal agents said. Firefighters were called to a home on West 61st Street South in Sand Springs just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco,...
KOKI FOX 23
Vacant house catches on fire overnight
Tulsa firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire at a home overnight. Firefighters were called to a vacant house just after 1 a.m. near Archer and I-244 in west Tulsa. Firefighters said the porch and roof collapsed on the 1,500 square foot house. No injuries were reported. ©2023...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
KOCO
12-year-old girl in custody after stabbing, killing 9-year-old brother in Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Police took a 12-year-old girl into custody after they say she stabbed and killed her 9-year-old brother in Tulsa. Around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a report of a stabbing just off South Peoria Avenue between East 61st and East 71st streets. EMSA paramedics and Tulsa firefighters were already at the scene and performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy, according to police.
KOKI FOX 23
Roads closed in Broken Arrow for gas line repairs, city says
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The City of Broken Arrow announced Thursday on Facebook that a major road in the southwest part of the city is temporarily closed due to gas line repairs. New Orleans Street between Garnett Road and Aster Avenue is blocked off while crews work to repair...
KOKI FOX 23
Juvenile justice policy expert weighs in on Thursday night’s fatal stabbing between young siblings
TULSA, Okla. — The stabbing that left a 9-year-old boy dead allegedly at the hands of his 12-year-old sister has neighbors and mothers shocked and heartbroken. Savannah, who declined to give her last name, lives at the same complex as the killing. She told FOX23 she is rethinking mental healthcare when it comes to her children, and she said she wants to be more aware of situations like this.
Woman arrested for starting small grass fires in Brookside
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to a call about a woman who was starting small grass fires around 34th Street and South Peoria Avenue Wednesday afternoon. When Tulsa Fire firefighters arrived they located the suspect, Monica Cleveland and took her into custody. The fire has scorched...
KOKI FOX 23
Police believe Tulsa murder suspect may be in Arkansas
TULSA, Okla. — Detectives believe a Tulsa murder suspect may be in Arkansas. FOX23 previously reported an arrest warrant was issued for Jayveon Washington. Tulsa Police believe he was involved in the murder of 21-year-old Isaac Walker at the Sunset Plaza apartments in north Tulsa back in October. Police...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD: Two people charged with arson, endangering human life after December house fire
TULSA, Okla. — On Dec. 16, Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a house fire near Pine and Sheridan around 6 a.m. “In the early morning hours … crews were dispatched to a house around Pine and Sheridan for a house fire,” TFD’s Andy Little said. “They believed that there could have been arson involved.”
KOCO
Oklahoma National Guard mourns death of guardsman killed in crash 6 days after proposing to fiancé
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma National Guard is mourning the loss of a guardsman who died in a motorcycle crash on New Year's Eve. Authorities announced in a news release that Spc. Mark Calcut Jr. died on Dec. 31. He was a member of Detachment 1, Company C, 3rd Security and Support Battalion, 140th Aviation Regiment.
OSBI: Tulsa man pleads guilty to 2020 murder of Catoosa man
According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, the suspect in the 2020 murder of a Catoosa man has plead guilty.
Several Families Displaced By Fire At Apartment Near 81st And Riverside
Several people have to stay somewhere else, because of a fire at their apartment complex. The fire happened at the Riverchase Apartments near 81st and Riverside. Thankfully no one was hurt. But the residents who lived there are now figuring out what to do next. "Oh man, it was blazing....
Broken Arrow Police Searching For 911 Dispatchers
Broken Arrow Police said there is a serious need for 911 dispatchers. "I don't know that I can put into words how important it is, we are the immediate first link within one to three rings for help," said dispatcher Lisa Smith. Smith has been a dispatcher in Broken Arrow...
news9.com
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Crashing Into Vehicle During TPD Pursuit
A man was arrested in Tulsa on Wednesday after police say they crashed into another vehicle during a pursuit. According to Tulsa Police, officers pulled over a car on East 61st Street but the driver sped off after being asked for his license. TPD says the driver eventually crashed into another car and then tried to run away on foot. Officers were able to set a perimeter and caught the man.
KOKI FOX 23
Police say man shot, killed another man in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2023 Tuesday morning. Police said just after midnight, they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of a house near West 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Boulevard in north Tulsa. Medics began rendering aid, but...
