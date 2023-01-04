Read full article on original website
KUTV
Salt Lake police recover gun, knives, methamphetamine during traffic stop
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after Salt Lake police reportedly recovered a gun, knives and illegal drugs from his vehicle during a traffic stop. Representative of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began Tuesday at 8 p.m. when an officer with the Central Division Bike Squad stopped a car for a moving violation near the area of 160 West 600 South.
KUTV
'Suspicious circumstances' prompt precautionary lockout at Granger High School
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Granger High School was placed on lockout as a precaution after what officials described as suspicious circumstances in the area. Officials with the Granite School District posted about the lockout at 10:35 a.m. Thursday. Spokesperson Ben Horsley said district police were attempting to...
KUTV
GALLERY: Dump truck tips over, crashes onto UTA bus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Residents have been asked to avoid the area of Eaglewood Drive and Orchard Drive after a dump truck reportedly tipped over and crashed onto a Utah Transit Authority bus. The dump truck was reportedly heading down Eaglewood Drive when the driver lost control of...
KUTV
'Large number' of I-15 crashes prompted by 'extremely icy conditions,' says UDOT
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities have warned of severely slick road conditions Saturday morning. Colonel Michael Rapich with the Utah Highway Patrol reported that Troopers had already responded to a large number of vehicle crashes on Salt Lake County freeways before 7:30 a.m. Colonel Rapich shared these crashes were...
KUTV
One found dead after 2-alarm house fire near Liberty Park in Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — One person was found dead after a house fire near the Liberty Park neighborhood. According to Capt. Chad Jepperson Salt Lake City Fire Department, the two-alarm fire started just before 3 p.m. Thursday at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. Upon arrival,...
KUTV
Alta High School students evacuated as precaution due to suspicious bag
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Alta High School was evacuated Wednesday afternoon as a precaution after district officials said a suspicious bag was reported. However, an investigation later determined the bag did not contain an explosive device. Students and faculty were evacuated at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Sandy Police Sgt. Greg...
KUTV
Interstates reopen after semi crashes saturate morning traffic issues
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Road conditions left thousands of people delayed Friday morning as overnight rain turned to snow right as the morning commute began -- with crashes happening almost immediately and continuously. By 10 a.m., lanes on major highways had reopened after the Utah Highway Patrol responded...
KUTV
Utah attorney expected Jen Shah to receive less time in prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah attorney expected "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Jennifer Shah to receive less time in prison. “I expected it to be somewhere in the three to five range,” said Skye Lazaro, a criminal defense attorney who had no involvement in the case.
KUTV
Power outage affecting thousands in Snyderville, Summit County
UTAH (KUTV) — A power outage is reportedly affecting over 4,500 Utahns in Snyderville and Summit County. According to representatives of Rocky Mountain Power, the cause of the outage is due to the agency's loss of a substation. Officials said that crews are working to solve the issue, and...
KUTV
Parents upset over amount of info released about precautionary lockout at Granger High
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District has responded after some parents expressed frustration over the way a lockout was handled at Granger High School. District officials said the school was placed on a precautionary lockdown Thursday while police looked for a suspect in “suspicious circumstances."
KUTV
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopened, SR 210, SR 190 traction laws lifted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials have reported that State Route 210 through Little Cottonwood Canyon was reopened shortly after 8:30 a.m. Saturday following avalanche mitigation. While travelers are welcome, representatives of the Utah Department of Transportation said they should continue to expect uphill travel delays for both canyons...
KUTV
How smoking marijuana as a teenager can damage the brain
KUTV — During teenage years the brain is in a crucial state of development. Heather Lewis from the Utah County Health Department talked with Kari about why marijuana misuse in teenagers can be detrimental to their health. For more information head to graymattersutah.org. Follow Fresh Living on social media,...
KUTV
Enjoy a wild good time at Monster Jam
KUTV — The Monster Jam is back in Salt Lake City!. Driver Elvis Lainez chatted with Kari about his favorite part of driving in the Monster Truck Jam. For tickets and information head to monsterjam.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our...
KUTV
What to expect for Utah's housing market in 2023
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah’s housing prices are expected to keep falling over this new year as high interest rates keep many buyers on the sidelines. Dejan Eskic, senior research fellow at the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, told KUTV 2News he expects a “slow year” in the housing market.
KUTV
Salt Lake City School Board elects new president over objections of NAACP
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Salt Lake City School Board has voted to name Nate Salazar the new president of the board. The vote came Wednesday night and consisted of five yes votes and two abstentions. The vote comes on the heels of a letter in which the...
