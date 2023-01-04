SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man is facing several charges after Salt Lake police reportedly recovered a gun, knives and illegal drugs from his vehicle during a traffic stop. Representative of the Salt Lake City Police Department said that this investigation began Tuesday at 8 p.m. when an officer with the Central Division Bike Squad stopped a car for a moving violation near the area of 160 West 600 South.

