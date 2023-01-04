Read full article on original website
DeWine signs 23 bills into law, makes first veto
While Ohio House and Senate lawmakers organize committees and prepare for the coming session, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed 23 bills into law and vetoed his first.
whbc.com
DeWine Vetoes Bill That Would Have Tied Hands of Municipal Legislators
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The state legislature has at times taken to measures that prevent a municipality from passing restrictive laws. In this case, the governor wouldn’t have it. Mike DeWine says the General Assembly passed a bill last month that prohibits local governments from...
cleveland19.com
‘FK KOVID’ and other rejected Ohio vanity plates in 2022 (graphic)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Some Ohio drivers wanted to put some very colorful and creative messages on their vanity plates in 2022. But because the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has rules, hundreds of plates were rejected. A committee of BMV workers meets daily to look over request and...
A new law in Ohio is cracking down on the false swatting calls, making any false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency a felony.
How marijuana could become legal in Ohio in 2023
Watch above: The U.S. House voted in April 2022 to legalize marijuana at the federal level. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s Secretary of State has resubmitted a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana. After a legal skirmish struck the initiated statute from last year’s ballot, Secretary of State Frank LaRose reintroduced an act to legalize, tax […]
wcbe.org
DeWine vetoes tobacco bill; lets stand local bans on tobacco and vaping
Republican Governor Mike DeWine Thursday vetoed an amended tobacco bill that would have barred cities from setting municipal bans on tobacco, vaping, and e-cigarettes. The veto lets stand Columbus' ban on menthol and flavored tobacco products that goes into effect next year. Columbus city council held a series of public...
iheart.com
Columbus Pedestrian Killed on US 23 in Pickaway County
A pedestrian in the roadway of southbound US 23 was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, on January 5, 2023 at 9:49 P.M. a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was southbound on US Route 23 in the area of Pickaway Crossing, when the Deputy saw a pedestrian in the roadway, wearing a black coat. The Deputy avoided striking the pedestrian.
WCPO
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Governor Mike DeWine signed into law a bill that declares "swatting" a felony in Ohio. DeWine signed House Bill 462, which declares that anyone who reports false or misleading information to a law enforcement agency, emergency service provider or public safety answering point can be found guilty of a fourth-degree felony.
marijuanamoment.net
Ohio Governor Signs Bill Letting Cities Grant Mass Marijuana Expungements, Among Other Reforms
The governor of Ohio has signed a major criminal justice reform bill that will let cities facilitate mass expungements for people with certain drug-related convictions, including marijuana possession of up to 200 grams, while also protecting people from getting criminal records for possessing cannabis paraphernalia. Gov. Mike DeWine (R) signed...
New laws taking effect in Ohio in 2023
Here is a look at some of the new laws that will take effect in 2023:
whbc.com
WEEKLY UPDATE: Numbers Up in Stark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A jump in coronavirus cases in Stark County over the last week. 385 new, reported cases, according to the state. Ohio had nearly 14,000 new cases, similar to last week’s numbers. In Thursday’s CDC community spread update, all local counties remain...
DeWine vetoes bill that would have stopped flavored tobacco ban
(The Center Square) – Columbus’ ban on flavored tobacco products got new life Thursday morning after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed a bill that would have stopped communities from creating their own regulations. DeWine said House Bill 513 is not in the best interest of Ohioans and said he would support a statewide ban on flavored tobacco products. “Candidly, we’re dealing with young people’s lives and when a local community...
Ohio high school struck by gunfire
No one was injured and only the outside of the building was hit by the gunshots. The shooter(s), who have not been identified, were in a black colored SUV and fled the scene.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Columbus high school struck by gunfire while in session
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Parents in one central Ohio school district are concerned after gunfire strikes a Columbus high school while students were in session. It happened around 11:30 a.m. yesterday. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to Beechcroft High School at 6100 Beechcroft Road on...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A Columbus man died hours after being hit by a car in Pickaway County on Thursday. According to Sheriff Matthew Hafey, a deputy was driving southbound on U.S. Route 23 around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Pickaway Crossing when he saw a pedestrian on the road, wearing a black coat. The deputy was able to avoid hitting them.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A pedestrian crash yesterday evening has turned fatal in Circleville. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was driving south on US Route 23 when he saw a pedestrian wearing a black coat in the roadway. The Deputy, reports say,...
unioncountydailydigital.com
UCSO Reports – January 4, 2023
Deputies and units from the Jerome Township Fire Department responded to a residence in the 6000 block of Kile Road for an overdose. The victim was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and a report was taken, #23-0008. 7:04am Criminal Damage. A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the...
NBC4 Columbus
Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting
Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi. Two sought in fatal north Columbus shooting. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jQKCZi. New Ohio law requires colleges accommodate religious …. New Ohio law requires colleges accommodate religious observances. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3jR66FD. Reagan Tokes Act heads to Ohio Supreme Court. Reagan Tokes Act...
1 dead, 2 injured in southeastern Franklin County crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash in the Village of Groveport Friday evening. The crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 317 and Groveport Road. According to a release from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office,...
This Ohio County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
