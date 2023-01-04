BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — In their first game after ringing in the new year, the Grafton Bearcats girls hit the road to square off against Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday night, ultimately falling to the Buccaneers 64-40. The Bearcats started off slow offensively, allowing the Buccaneers to piece together a 10-2 run to open the game.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO