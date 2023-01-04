Read full article on original website
East Fairmont forces 38 turnovers in win over Polar Bears
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — East Fairmont girls basketball coach James Beckman knows it’s been over 15 years since the Bees last defeated Fairmont Senior. But now, that streak is history.
Bearcats' comeback attempt falls short to Buckhannon-Upshur, 64-40
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — In their first game after ringing in the new year, the Grafton Bearcats girls hit the road to square off against Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday night, ultimately falling to the Buccaneers 64-40. The Bearcats started off slow offensively, allowing the Buccaneers to piece together a 10-2 run to open the game.
Reep puts in 30, Bridgeport locks down Preston in 2nd half
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The yell came from the Preston bench, fingers pointed at Gabby Reep.
Minutemaids remain unbeaten with victory over Lincoln, 54-36
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County is playing at such a high level of basketball that it can beat you in different ways. The Minutemaids got balanced scoring and excellent rebounding to remain unbeaten on the season with a 54-36 victory over Lincoln in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at Lincoln High gymnasium.
Musicians ring in 2023 with First Friday in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With gray, overcast skies and temperatures dipping down to wintertime conditions, more than a dozen regional musicians took the stage at indoor venues for Clarksburg’s first First Friday event of the new year. The event offered live music at the Clarksburg Community Action...
Nutter Fort and Norwood Elementary PRO begins work this week
The new prevention resource officer for Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Intermediate and Norwood Elementary began work in the schools this week. Starting by meeting the staff and students of Nutter Fort this week, Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy DJ Navarini will also be spending some time at Norwood Elementary sometime next week.
Neptune appointed executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Andy Neptune has been appointed executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday. Neptune is an experienced educator and administrator, serving 34 years in the Marion County school system, with the last 14 in the county's central office as an administrative assistant.
West Virginia Legislative Lookahead: Education, workforce issues to receive attention
CHARLESTON — With West Virginia students struggling in reading and math and the state attracting major manufacturers in need of a skilled workforce, lawmakers and stakeholders are looking at addressing these concerns during the 60-day legislative session that begins next week. During the West Virginia Press Association’s annual Legislative...
Providing EMS workers mental health support is essential
A recent article written by a local emergency management professional has helped bring attention to the stress that EMS first responders deal with, especially in these uncertain times when there is a shortage of such workers in West Virginia and across the nation. Tim Curry, who is director of emergency...
