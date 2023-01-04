ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV



WVNews

Bearcats' comeback attempt falls short to Buckhannon-Upshur, 64-40

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — In their first game after ringing in the new year, the Grafton Bearcats girls hit the road to square off against Buckhannon-Upshur on Friday night, ultimately falling to the Buccaneers 64-40. The Bearcats started off slow offensively, allowing the Buccaneers to piece together a 10-2 run to open the game.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WVNews

Minutemaids remain unbeaten with victory over Lincoln, 54-36

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County is playing at such a high level of basketball that it can beat you in different ways. The Minutemaids got balanced scoring and excellent rebounding to remain unbeaten on the season with a 54-36 victory over Lincoln in Big 10 Conference girls basketball action Friday night at Lincoln High gymnasium.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Musicians ring in 2023 with First Friday in Clarksburg (West Virginia)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — With gray, overcast skies and temperatures dipping down to wintertime conditions, more than a dozen regional musicians took the stage at indoor venues for Clarksburg’s first First Friday event of the new year. The event offered live music at the Clarksburg Community Action...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Nutter Fort and Norwood Elementary PRO begins work this week

The new prevention resource officer for Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Intermediate and Norwood Elementary began work in the schools this week. Starting by meeting the staff and students of Nutter Fort this week, Harrison County Sheriff's Deputy DJ Navarini will also be spending some time at Norwood Elementary sometime next week.
NUTTER FORT, WV
WVNews

Providing EMS workers mental health support is essential

A recent article written by a local emergency management professional has helped bring attention to the stress that EMS first responders deal with, especially in these uncertain times when there is a shortage of such workers in West Virginia and across the nation. Tim Curry, who is director of emergency...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

