Related
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl
North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
Body of 5-year-old missing since September found in the Yakima River
The body of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing in September has been found in the Yakima River, police said. The Yakima Police Department said Friday that law enforcement officers responded Thursday to the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road after a report that human remains were found in the river.
Man reported missing in Virginia’s Shenandoah National Park more than 2 months after backcountry trip
James Alan Cattley was reported missing more than two months after he was believed to have gone on a backcountry trip on the Appalachian Trail in the Shenandoah National Park.
Motorcyclist Hits Deer At Over 50 MPH On Blue Ridge Parkway, Remarkably Doesn’t Crash
That ones gotta make the ol’ heart skip a beat. Unfortunately, if you’re into motorcycles, you have a much higher chance of getting injured or killed if you get into an accident. As much as riding a bike can be a ton of fun, it’s inherently dangerous.
Woman's body found 'virtually mummified' in South Carolina clothing donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials reportedly found a woman's body inside a clothing donation bin over the weekend and believe she had been inside for a long period of time. According to WLTX-TV, on Saturday, Dec. 31, a passerby reportedly noticed a foul odor emanating from the...
Missing girl, 9, who vanished from her York home on New Year’s Eve found safe and well
A NINE-year-old girl who vanished from her home this morning has been found safe and well. Schoolgirl Leila was last seen in the Foxwood area of York at around 11am on December 31, police said. She was described as 4ft 11in, with long auburn hair and wearing glasses with a...
NBC 29 News
$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
‘Anything could have happened’: Mother upset after school bus leaves teen on highway
A Richmond Public Schools mother says she is frustrated after her teenage daughter was left on the side of the highway after a fight broke out on a bus ride to class in December.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Search for missing Virginia father uncovers chilling trail of blood from abandoned car to woods
The family of Jose Guerrero, a 21-year-old father of one from Virginia, said this week that they found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned vehicle to nearby woods.Mr Guerrero has not been seen since December 21 when he told his girlfriend Sheila Perez that he was leaving their residence in Woodbridge, Virginia, and expected to be back in five to ten minutes. He never returned. Mr Guerrero and Ms Perez have a ten-month-old child together. Ms Perez reported Mr Guerrero missing, but First Sgt. Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department told NBC News that...
WTOP
Man charged with killing 3-year-old girl, shooting 4 teens in Va. was wanted on DC warrant
A man who is facing charges in the death of a 3-year-old girl and shooting four teenagers, including his girlfriend, in their Prince William County, Virginia, home was wanted on an outstanding warrant in D.C. Kenyatta Oglesby, 20, was arrested Wednesday shortly after a 911 caller described him and shared...
Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire
A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
Human fetus found behind West Virginia building
BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
A month ago, a 27-year-old woman left a restaurant with an older man. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Gretchen?
Gretchen Fleming lives in Vienna, West Virginia with her grandmother. She had recently moved back to the area from North Carolina where she went to university for political science. Gretchen worked at an H&M clothing store at Grand Central Mall and she turned 28 on December 28, 2022.
Pregnant dog saved from brutal, freezing outdoor conditions gives birth to 9 healthy puppies Christmas night in Richmond
Mama Manolo, a pregnant dog saved from freezing outdoor conditions by Richmond Animal Care and Control, gave birth on Christmas night in Richmond, just three days after being rescued.
Human remains found in pond likely there for ‘several weeks’
Human remains discovered in a pond in Essex were likely to have been there for “several weeks”, police have said.The remains were found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow, on New Year’s Eve after a member of the public reported a suspicious object in the water, and a murder investigation has now been launched.At a press conference on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said it was “too early” to establish the identity of the person found, but that officers were working “relentlessly” to establish the circumstances around the discovery.He said: “We were called shortly before 2pm, on Saturday, by a member of...
Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
Upstate Police Officer's home destroyed by fire
The home of an Upstate police officer was destroyed by a fire , earlier this week. Blacksburg Police Officer Allen Baker and his wife lost their home in York County , Wednesday evening.
