North Garden, VA

The Independent

Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl

North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
ROCK HILL, SC
NBC 29 News

$1,000 reward offered to anyone with information on missing dog

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Kate Middleton says she was traveling through Virginia, stopping in Staunton, when her elderly dog disappeared. Middleton says her dog, Holly, got out their room at the Red Roof Inn while she was preparing medication for the pet. Hotel guests helped Middleton search the area, but...
STAUNTON, VA
The Independent

‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school

A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

Search for missing Virginia father uncovers chilling trail of blood from abandoned car to woods

The family of Jose Guerrero, a 21-year-old father of one from Virginia, said this week that they found a trail of blood leading from his abandoned vehicle to nearby woods.Mr Guerrero has not been seen since December 21 when he told his girlfriend Sheila Perez that he was leaving their residence in Woodbridge, Virginia, and expected to be back in five to ten minutes. He never returned. Mr Guerrero and Ms Perez have a ten-month-old child together. Ms Perez reported Mr Guerrero missing, but First Sgt. Jonathan Perok of the Prince William County Police Department told NBC News that...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
The Independent

Woman and 17-year-old girl found dead at home in Hampshire

A woman and a 17-year-old girl have been found dead at a property in Hampshire. Hampshire Police said the two bodies were found in Shorefield Road, Downton, near to Milford-on-Sea, on 29 December.The force said the deaths of the teenager and 42-year-old woman are being treated as “unexplained” but not suspicious.No further details have yet been released about their deaths and police say a file has been prepared for the coroner.A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: “We were called just after 1.45pm on Thursday 29 December to a report of the bodies of a 17-year-old girl and 42-year-old woman...
Lootpress

Human fetus found behind West Virginia building

BUCKHANNON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Chief Matt Gregory of the Buckhannon Police Department reports that at around 8:00 p.m., officers received a call regarding the discovery of human remains of a fetus located behind a building along Island Ave. Officers promptly secured the scene and began an investigation. From the...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Independent

Human remains found in pond likely there for ‘several weeks’

Human remains discovered in a pond in Essex were likely to have been there for “several weeks”, police have said.The remains were found in Oakwood Pond, Harlow, on New Year’s Eve after a member of the public reported a suspicious object in the water, and a murder investigation has now been launched.At a press conference on Tuesday, Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said it was “too early” to establish the identity of the person found, but that officers were working “relentlessly” to establish the circumstances around the discovery.He said: “We were called shortly before 2pm, on Saturday, by a member of...
CBS New York

Amber Alert canceled for missing 7-month-old in New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. - An Amber Alert for a missing 7-month-old girl has been canceled in Cumberland County, New Jersey. State police said Emerie Rivera was abducted by her father, 22-year-old Ramon Rivera, Wednesday in Vineland.Officers said he attacked the child's mother before taking off with the baby. He allegedly threatened to kill Emerie and her mother. Police tweeted an update Thursday morning saying the child had been found safe.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ

