'I Married an NBA Legend. My Life Looked Perfect on the Outside'
Achea Redd's life with her husband Michael Redd looked like a fairytale, but behind closed doors she was struggling.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
The Clash at The Coliseum Is No Good for Anyone, Least of all NASCAR’s Weekend Warriors
This year, NASCAR racing will come to Hollywood during The Clash at The Coliseum. That plan, however, could be more trouble than it's worth. The post The Clash at The Coliseum Is No Good for Anyone, Least of all NASCAR’s Weekend Warriors appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Fox 59
Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game
Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game. Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC …. Indianapolis turns down NFL’s request to host AFC Championship Game. Friday Night Fast Break – Part 2. Dave Griffiths has high school basketball scores and highlights from...
Fox 59
NFL Had 82 of Top 100 U.S. TV Broadcasts in 2022
The NFL is still king, according to the latest Nielsen ratings data. View the original article to see embedded media. Many around the sports world are well aware that the NFL is king when it comes to viewership in the United States. Based on a latest report on the 2022 Nielsen ratings data by Sportico, that continued to be the case last year.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul offers Nate Diaz lucrative two-fight deal: Boxing showdown followed by PFL MMA rematch
YouTube sensation-turned-celebrity boxer Jake Paul recently signed a multi-year contract with Professional Fighters League (PFL) and in addition to his work inside the SmartCage, “The Problem Child” will serve as co-founder of the promotion’s “Super Fight” division as well as the head of Fighter Advocacy.
Boxing Scene
Jaron Ennis Believes He’s A Better All Around Fighter Than Terence Crawford
The schedule of Terence Crawford may have slowed considerably in recent memory, but the 35-year-old WBO 147-pound champion is of the belief that his pugilistic standing shouldn’t be questioned. On December 10th, Crawford left his fans speechless. On the night, the switch-hitting star toyed with longtime fringe contender David...
