WKTV
Suspect charged following Monday's Linwood Place Standoff
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Police Department charged 51-year-old Kyaw Moe OO of Utica on Friday, following a stand-off that occurred Monday on Linwood Place. Police responded to the 1100 block of Linwood around 12:45 p.m. after receiving reports of a domestic incident involving a man with a knife and shotgun. Officers set up a perimeter around the residence where the man was located and secured the interior. They then tried negotiating with the suspect who repeatedly made threats of harming himself and his wife. Community members tried to assist with negotiations as well but were unsuccessful.
Syracuse police officer on paid leave after firing shotgun in apartment, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse police officer is on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation after he fired a shotgun in an apartment complex, police said Friday. Officer Ahmad Bradley was off-duty Wednesday in his Kimbrook Manor apartment in Clay when the gun fired, Onondaga County...
WKTV
Mohawk stabbing victim dies
MOHAWK, N.Y. – The victim from the Mohawk incident that occurred on Wednesday passed away Friday evening, according to State Police. LaPlante ,26, was rushed to St. Elizabeth Medical Center just after emergency responders arrived at the apartment complex at 30 East Main Street around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to police, she was stabbed multiple times in the chest.
WKTV
Florida man facing gun, drug charges following traffic stop in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – Two people are facing charges following a traffic stop in Rome on Jan. 5. The car was stopped on the 400 block of North George Street around 1 p.m. Police say the driver, 42-year-old Jessica Reed, of Rome, was driving with a suspended license. Officers also...
cnycentral.com
Off-duty Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment complex, now on paid leave
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse Police Officer is now on paid administrative leave after firing his gun in his apartment complex in the Town of Clay, according to a police spokesperson. Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed that Officer Ahmad Bradley, after graduating from the Syracuse Police Academy in December of...
Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica
UTICA, NY – Police officers in Utica were dispatched to a home near Walker Street and Kemble Street Friday night after a reported shooting incident took place at the home. When officers arrived on scene, they were notified by a security guard that one person had been taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen prior to their arrival. “Based on information gathered, it was learned that the victim was shot while inside a residence on the 1300 block of Kemble Street,” the Utica Police Department said in a statement. “Officers immediately went to that location and The post Juvenile charged for Friday night shooting in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
WKTV
New York State Police seize nearly 30 firearms during investigation in Madison County
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. – A Madison County man is facing charges after New York State Police found nearly 30 guns at his home during a drug investigation. State police were investigating a narcotics complaint at a home on South Road in the town of Fenner where they seized 12 handguns, six assault rifles, two assault pistols, four shotguns, five rifles 18 high-capacity magazines and other compliant magazines.
Utica man takes wife hostage, barricades in bedroom before police end standoff
Utica, N.Y. — A Utica man has been charged after taking his wife hostage before engaging in a hours-long standoff with police, officials said. Police were called around 12:45 p.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Linwood Place for a report of a man armed with a shotgun and knife, Utica police said in a news release on Friday.
Syracuse authorities hoodwinked by impersonator; innocent woman spends night in jail on gun charge
Syracuse, NY -- A Massachusetts woman wrongfully spent a night in a Syracuse jail last year after an impersonator tricked authorities into arresting and indicting the wrong person in a gun case, the woman’s lawyer said. The innocent 32-year-old woman had her felony criminal possession of a firearm indictment...
Alleged Road Rage Leads to Arrest of Suspect in New York State
Road Rage Near I-90 The New York State Police said in a press release that a 24-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday morning after a road rage incident. Police say an investigation determined that the suspect damaged a vehicle window and caused injury to the other driver. Police say the suspect was located a short distance away from the alleged incident in Albany and was stopped, and taken into custody.
localsyr.com
Cazenovia man found with 29 guns upon investigation
CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 37-year-old Thomas R. Butts of Cazenovia was arrested on January 6 following an investigation. (1) count Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd degree, a class “C” felony. (15) counts Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, a class “D” felony. (22)...
cnycentral.com
Solvay man arrested twice in five days in two counties, facing drug charges
New York — After two drug arrests in five days, we’re getting new insight into what Fulton Police pulled off the street and potentially, out of the hands of addicts. We're getting a first look at what police say they found in a car James Dougherty of Solvay was driving Friday morning. They shared some photos with us that are part of their investigation.
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lee Center resident charged in alleged Rome domestic dispute
ROME- A resident from Oneida County is faced with a list of accusations that stem from complaints of a domestic dispute this week, authorities say. Jamie L. McCoppin, 51, of Lee Center, NY was arrested Thursday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lee). McCoppin is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree (preventing emergency call); criminal tampering in the third-degree and petit larceny.
cortlandvoice.com
Two individuals arrested & charged for DWI
Two individuals this week were arrested for driving while intoxicated, according to reports from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. John E. Sears, 45 of McGraw, was involved in a car accident on East River Road in the town of Cortlandville Thursday evening, the report stated. County sheriff’s officers determined that Sears was driving while intoxicated.
informnny.com
Police chase vehicle linked to weapon and drug investigation; driver taken into custody
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A male driver, who was in a suspected vehicle, has been taken into custody after Syracuse Police chased him in a failed attempt to conduct a traffic stop on Tuesday, January 3 around 3:37 p.m. The vehicle, which was identified being a part of a...
Woman, 3 teens accused of critically injuring 54-year-old man in stabbing attack
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 54-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed by a woman and three teens in Syracuse’s Brighton neighborhood, police said. Sinclaire Blalock was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of West Brighton Avenue, according to a news release from the Syracuse police.
WKTV
Utica man sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in fatal 2021 crash on Memorial Parkway
UTICA, N.Y. – A 22-year-old from Utica has been sentenced for aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection to a crash that left one person dead in the fall of 2021. Giovanni Williams pleaded guilty on Dec. 23 and was sentenced Friday to 5 1/3 to 16 years in prison. Utica...
CNY Man Charged with Tying-Up, Raping Acquaintance
A Central New York man is accused of tying-up, duct taping and sexually assaulting a woman whom police she he knew. State Troopers have arrested Todd Estes of Blossvale, charging him with rape in the first degree and unlawful imprisonment. According to a release announcing Estes' arrest, a woman who considered herself an acquaintance says the he wrapped duct tape around her head, zip tied her hands, and tied her in rope before rapping her.
Crime Stoppers Asking for Help Locating Wanted Person of Week
Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers and the Oneida County Sheriff's Department are asking for people to share information on the whereabouts of this week's Wanted Person of the Week. The Oneida County Sheriff's Department is looking for 41-year-old Jay M. Mather of Rome on a drug court bench warrant stemming from a charge of assault in the city of Rome, according to Investigator Said Karcic of the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
Warrant served results in weapons and narcotics arrest
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A warrant served in Ithaca yesterday resulted in an arrest for narcotics and weapons, with more charges expected for other people. Yesterday shortly before Noon, the Ithaca-Tompkins Specialized Response Team served a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of S. Geneva Street, as well as on a person […]
