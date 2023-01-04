ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

College football's top 100 players of 2022: Caleb Williams, Jalen Carter, Jalin Hyatt and more

The 2022 college football season was a beautiful mix of knowns and unknowns. Georgia and Ohio State made the College Football Playoff for the third and fifth times, respectively, and Michigan made it for the second straight year. Known playmakers like C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. and Bijan Robinson looked the part frequently. What we thought we'd get, we got.
Sources: Lakers guarantee Austin Reaves, Wenyen Gabriel deals

The Los Angeles Lakers are guaranteeing the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN, with both young players making strong impressions as holdovers from last year's team. The Lakers also signed Sterling Brown, a guard/forward out of the G League,...
James and the Lakers face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (18-20, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (17-21, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Atlanta Hawks. James ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.0 points per game. The Lakers have gone 9-8 in home games....
Schröder propels Lakers past Heat 112-109 without LeBron, AD

LOS ANGELES -- - Dennis Schrder scored 14 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter and the undermanned Los Angeles Lakers improbably overcame LeBron James' absence for a 112-109 victory over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night. Russell Westbrook had 21 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for...
Gobert, Timberwolves beat short-handed Clippers 128-115

MINNEAPOLIS -- - Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 21 rebounds, D'Angelo Russell also scored 25 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-115 win against the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Jaden McDaniels had 18 points for Minnesota, which has won three in a row. While the...
4-star TE Jamari Johnson announces college commitment

The Oregon Ducks were in the running to land 4-star tight end Jamari Johnson, who as been committed to the Louisville Cardinals for the past several months. However, they were unable to land the jumbo athlete, who ended up sticking with Louisville in the end. Johnson stands at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, and is projected to play at the tight end position in college. After former Oregon TE Moliki Matavao announced his transfer to the UCLA Bruins, it was clear that the Ducks needed to add some depth at the TE position. The Ducks worked to add Johnson to the 2023 class, pairing him alongside fellow TE Kenyon Sadiq, but id didn’t come to fruition. That doesn’t mean that the Ducks are finished in the TE recruiting department, though. Both 5-star TE Nyckoles Harbor and 5-star TE Duce Robinson are yet to announce their commitment, and both are reportedly considering Oregon, with Harbor taking a visit to Eugene at the end of January. Jamari Johnson’s Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Rating State Projected Position 247Sports 3 89 CA TE 247Sports Composite 4 0.8908 CA TE Rivals 4 5.8 CA TE ESPN 3 79 CA TE On3 Recruiting 3 88 CA TE  Vitals Height 6-foot-5 Weight 250 pounds Hometown Inglewood, California Projected Position Tight End Class 2023  Twitter11
Los Angeles faces Atlanta, aims to stop 5-game skid

Atlanta Hawks (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-20, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles looks to break its five-game skid when the Clippers take on Atlanta. The Clippers are 11-8 in home games. Los Angeles is 6-13 against opponents over .500. The...
Los Angeles plays Sacramento on 4-game win streak

Kings -8.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory against Sacramento. The Kings are 4-4 against the rest of their division. Sacramento has an 8-12 record against opponents above .500. The Lakers are 0-7 against the rest of the division....
Los Angeles plays Minnesota on 3-game road skid

Timberwolves -4.5 BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles travels to Minnesota looking to break its three-game road losing streak. The Timberwolves are 11-13 in Western Conference games. Minnesota ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 54.5 points per game in the paint led by Rudy Gobert averaging 10.2. The Clippers are...
LeBron James out for game vs. Heat with non-COVID illness

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron Jamesmissed the Lakers' 112-109 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a non-COVID illness. Coach Darvin Ham said before the game that the Lakers told James, who is feeling under the weather with what Ham described as a common cold, to stay at home and "get fluids, get meds and feel better."
