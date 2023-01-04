ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Burrito in Montana Should Be Disqualified

Burritos are something that everyone enjoys because it's so simple. It's a mixture of tasty ingredients wrapped in a tortilla. Why do some restaurants make burritos complicated?. Not everyone believes this, but I know that burritos are the best way to eat food. You can put every kind of food...
This Bozeman Business Expands To New Locations

It's great to see homegrown businesses become successful and expand their reach beyond the Gallatin Valley. Montana is a place where small businesses are crucial to the sustainability and economies of towns and cities statewide. Locals prefer shopping at locally owned grocery stores, shops, and restaurants to support hard-working people.
Built With Love: Famous Montana Steakhouse Reopens After Fire

One of the most iconic steakhouses in Montana is reopening following a fire that destroyed the business in 2021. The Lahood Park Steakhouse is one of the longest continuously operating steakhouses in Montana. According to their website, the steakhouse first opened in 1928. It was a welcoming sight for weary travelers from Butte to Bozeman.
25 Excellent Bozeman Restaurants You Need to Visit in 2023

Bozeman is quickly becoming a foodie city. If you're looking for any type of food, you don't have to look far to find a great restaurant. Despite what outsiders may think about Montana, the restaurants here offer far more than just meat and potatoes. A few restaurants in Montana have been featured on Food Network in the past, but those restaurants only give a small glimpse into what the state's restaurant scene has to offer.
Do People Love The Brick in Bozeman? These People Don’t

When it comes to large-scale venues for concerts or events, the choices are slim in Montana. Not everyone is going to enjoy what we have to offer. When it comes to venues in Montana, we are solid when it comes to small to medium size venues. Here in Bozeman, we have The ELM, The Rialto, and several other small venues that host concerts. The largest arena in Bozeman is the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State campus.
Local Knowledge: Principled

For all the times I have driven the Gallatin Canyon from Big Sky to Bozeman or vice versa, I am always struck by the diversity of rock structure and the myriad of rock types. Depending on where you are, the landscape is formed mainly by sedimentary rocks or metamorphic rocks. In this column I would like to focus on the sedimentary rocks from Spanish Creek to Garnet Mountain, and Dudley Creek to Porcupine Creek.
Should The Bozeman Airport Add This Luxury Service?

Is this idea genius or something that will waste time and resources at the Bozeman Airport?. Business at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is booming. The airport has seen a massive increase in passengers over the years, the airport has also expanded its parking lots, improved the concourses, and more. We found one more service that could be an excellent money maker for the airport that won't take up a lot of space or resources.
Library begins oral history through a dirtbag lens

For decades, dirtbags have been a skiing subculture of legendary status. As the first chapter in an oral history of Big Sky, the Big Sky Community Library is working to prevent that legend from fading. Library Director Amy Hunter said dirtbags can participate by reminiscing in the library’s new recording...
A person buried in avalanche outside Bridger Bowl made it out unharmed

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A person who was caught and buried in an avalanche outside Bridger Bowl Friday afternoon made it out unharmed. Around 1:30 pm, a large avalanche poured over the cliffs on Saddle Peak, outside the boundaries of Bridger Bowl, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. Multiple...
The plight of Bozeman’s homeless people

Like an increasing number of Bozeman residents, Belinda and Steven Ankney live out of a vehicle. The couple of 13 years has been living in a trailer parked in a series of spots around Bozeman for two and a half years and has been working to get into a more permanent home that entire time.
American Legion Post 99 draws random awards for school district staff

In late November, the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion Post #99 of Big Sky announced a new program to show appreciation for Big Sky School District staff by awarding one randomly selected BSSD staff member each month with a $300 gift and a thank you note from the Legion.
Wow! Giant herd of elk caught on camera crossing Montana highway

ENNIS, Mont. (KMOT) - A KMOT viewer caught some amazing footage while traveling through Montana Friday. Danielle Mickelson was driving on Highway 287 near Ennis, Montana, just after 10:30 Friday morning, when a huge herd of elk crossed the highway. Drivers heading in both directions, including a semi., stopped of...
'It put things in real perspective:' Montana State athletics reacts to Damar Hamlin injury

BOZEMAN — Suffering broken bones or torn ACLs is unfortunately a part of playing any sport, and it’s a risk that athletes knowingly take to play the game that they love. However, after the cardiac emergency that unfolded during Monday Night Football leaving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fighting for his life, it’s prompted nationwide discussion — even at Montana State.
Bozeman man sentenced to 4 years in prison for trafficking meth

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Bozeman man who admitted to selling methamphetamine and cocaine in the Gallatin Valley was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday. Gerardo Gutierrez, 21, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth. Gutierrez distributed drugs to approximately 10 people for...
