ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Marcus Thuram

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22io64_0k34N0Js00

Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Marcus Thuram is a name who has been linked to a lot of clubs before the opening of the January transfer window, and Chelsea look to have joined the race for the French forward.

Thuram is out of contract at German club Borussia Monchengladbach in June, but a lot of clubs are interested in signing him for a small fee in January. Thuram would boost Chelsea's attacking options.

It would likely be a short-term solution to the problem Armando Broja's injury caused to the squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEs3R_0k34N0Js00
Chelsea are interested in signing Marcus Thuram.

IMAGO / Ulrich Hufnagel

According to Simon Phillips , Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window.

If Chelsea were to make a move in January they would have to pay a small fee of around £10million to acquire the player. This is not expected to be a problem.

Thuram played a part in the World Cup final for France and was a strong option off the bench for his side.

Chelsea are without a real recognised number nine apart from Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang going into the second half of the season, and Thuram could solve that problem short term.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFLZ4_0k34N0Js00
Marcus Thuram is available for cheap in the January transfer window.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

There is interest from Manchester United, and according to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, Inter Milan are currently favourites to sign the French forward.

An attainable signing for Chelsea in January, and one to keep an eye on as things unfold.

Read More Chelsea Stories:

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Felix, Fernandez, Lampard, Bellingham, Mudryk, Ings

Manchester United are prepared to offer 4m euros (£3.5m) to take Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on loan for the rest of the season but the Spanish club want 12-13m euros (£10.6m-£11.4m) for the 23-year-old Portugal international. (Relevo - in Spanish) Benfica have rejected Chelsea's first offer...
BBC

'If Maguire indicates he wants to go, Disasi would be a good replacement'

Manchester United have held initial talks about signing France defender Axel Disasi from Monaco, but Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards believes this move depends on Harry Maguire's future. He told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast: "I think if they were going to sign a centre-half, what makes sense to me is...
BBC

Half-time switch proved key for City

Anything other than a win wouldn't have defined the title race, but a win gives City a real boost heading into a six-week spell that sees them compete in three domestic competitions - and includes Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham twice in the league. First half, I think Chelsea edged...
BBC

Harry Kane 'keeps churning out goals' as he saves Tottenham Hotspur again

Stop us if you've heard this one before - Harry Kane made some more history and saved Tottenham yet again. At half-time at Crystal Palace, Spurs - without a win since the World Cup - were in trouble. Then Kane happened. His header from Ivan Perisic's cross early in the...
SB Nation

Manchester United 2-1 Everton: FA Cup Live Blog | Gordon and McNeil on late

81’ - Lampard sends on Gordon and McNeil, with Coleman and Mykolenko going off. Good change that. Slabhead Maguire and McTominay on for the hosts. 75’ - Malacia with another dangerous tackle, studs in on Coady and the Everton players are VERY unhappy. Right on the edge of legal/illegal again.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
10K+
Post
844K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy