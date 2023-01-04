Report: Chelsea Are Interested In Signing Marcus Thuram

Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window.

Marcus Thuram is a name who has been linked to a lot of clubs before the opening of the January transfer window, and Chelsea look to have joined the race for the French forward.

Thuram is out of contract at German club Borussia Monchengladbach in June, but a lot of clubs are interested in signing him for a small fee in January. Thuram would boost Chelsea's attacking options.

It would likely be a short-term solution to the problem Armando Broja's injury caused to the squad.

According to Simon Phillips , Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram in the January transfer window.

If Chelsea were to make a move in January they would have to pay a small fee of around £10million to acquire the player. This is not expected to be a problem.

Thuram played a part in the World Cup final for France and was a strong option off the bench for his side.

Chelsea are without a real recognised number nine apart from Pierre-Emerick Aubamayang going into the second half of the season, and Thuram could solve that problem short term.

There is interest from Manchester United, and according to sources close to us here at Chelsea Transfer Room, Inter Milan are currently favourites to sign the French forward.

An attainable signing for Chelsea in January, and one to keep an eye on as things unfold.

