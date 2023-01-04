Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Once again, Buffalo is put to the test by Damar Hamlin's demise; this time, the message is, "Karma owes us.Malek SherifBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.Ty D.Buffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Buffalo man uses his SUV to deliver groceries & other essentials to hardest-hit communities after storm, in honor of late friend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the clean-up and rebuild continue, many people are coming together as the City of Good Neighbors. That includes one Buffalo man who is continuing to fill his SUV with groceries and other supplies to the hardest hit communities. Mark Johnson, a Buffalo resident, is making...
Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse
There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
Upworthy
Strangers come together, donate over $175,000 to kind mother-of-3 who saved elderly man during blizzard
A mother of three who helped save a man's life is being rewarded for her kindness. The Buffalo woman named Sha'Kyra Aughtry rescued a disabled man who suffered severe frostbite on his hands during the raging snowstorm on Christmas Eve. 64-year-old Joe White who has special needs was finally sent to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo for treatment after two days. He did not understand the true severity of the storm, according to a GoFundMe set up by Chris Dearing who works at North Park Theatre in Buffalo where White has been an employee for nearly 40 years.
WUHF
Weekend Buzz: Firefighter fired for her tattoo
On this week's edition of the Weekend Buzz, Dan, Scott, and Sandy discuss whether or not it was justified for an Alabama firefighter to be fired because of her tattoo. Plus, why Sandy wants her 18 year old daughter to move out.
C & C Cutz Barbershop gives shelter to neighbors during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Craig Elston, owner of C & C Cutz, opened the doors to his business on Fillmore Avenue to anyone needing it during the blizzard. He was working that Friday morning when started hearing knocking on the door. "Around 8 or 9, I had a few people...
Plenty of potential pets at WNY’s Furtastic Adopt-a-Thon
On Friday morning, we were introduced to Angel, Saint and Kingsley, who are three of the pups who will be up for adoption at the event.
WKBW-TV
Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard
BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
Western New York Drivers Have Been Making A Huge Mistake
After years of making this winter mistake, people are telling us to stop. But if you live in Buffalo, New York, it may be difficult to change this habit. Admittedly, I have been doing this for years and have never had a problem personally, but maybe it’s time to change my ways before I do.
Buffalo Residents Struggling To Find Basic Items Like Fresh Produce, Lunch Meat, Eggs, Bread, And Baby Formula.
Buffalo Stores Struggle to Keep Up with Demand After Winter Storm Elliott. Buffalo, a city in Western New York, has been hit by a devastating winter storm that has killed dozens of people, trapped residents in their homes, and caused widespread power outages, water shortages, and food shortages.
Free suits giveaway to mend the community after deadly impact of blizzard
Several community members are getting together to give away free clothing to those that will be attending funerals after Buffalo faced a blizzard that killed more than a dozen people.
Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
Community donations pour in for victims of Dartmouth fire
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Buffalo community has once again shown their support for their fellow neighbors by donating to the family who lost their grandchildren in a tragic house fire.
Buffalo Couple Saves Dozens Of Seagulls After Blizzard
Not many people think about what happens to the animals that get stuck in these huge storms. But these two did.
Buffalo church begins taking donations for family of children who died in fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cornerstone Ministries Church in Buffalo is accepting donations for the family of five children who died in a house fire on Dartmouth Avenue over the weekend. Wednesday, City officials released the children’s names: According to the Buffalo Fire Department, they were all siblings. The children’s 63-year-old grandmother, Lisa Liggins, was […]
NewsChannel 36
The power of prayer: praying creates unity in the community
WEBB MILLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a catastrophic injury during the Monday Night Football game that was witnessed by millions, people across the country began to send to their thoughts and prayers for his recovery. A local pastor in the Southern Tier weighed in on the power of prayer and how people use it as a way to help others.
As Damar Hamlin’s toy drive hits $6.6 million, ‘Pirate Toy Fund’ talks local need
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Recovering Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin helps to sponsor a toy drive in his home state of Pennsylvania via the ‘Chasing M Foundation’. Since suffering a cardiac arrest on the field, that toy fund has hit over $6.6 million in donations (and counting). The money goes to help support toy drives, […]
WIVB
Niagara Falls elementary students rally behind Damar Hamlin
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at a Niagara Falls elementary school are rallying behind Damar Hamlin — and their Bills spirit day was all about hope in the face of hardships. “Definitely hope, faith and all the love and positivity that we’ve seen the last couple of...
Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)
Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
USS The Sullivans takes on almost 30 inches of water after blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that the ice and snow has melted following last month's blizzard teams were able to assess the damage at Buffalo's Naval Park. USS The Sullivans took on water, almost 30 inches in some spots. It's a ship that has already been going through plenty of...
He created a comic book, pizza lover paradise on Grand Island
Kevin Slachciak has loved comic books since he was six years old. A few years ago he turned his pizza place on Grand Island into a comic book lovers paradise
