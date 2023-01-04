A mother of three who helped save a man's life is being rewarded for her kindness. The Buffalo woman named Sha'Kyra Aughtry rescued a disabled man who suffered severe frostbite on his hands during the raging snowstorm on Christmas Eve. 64-year-old Joe White who has special needs was finally sent to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo for treatment after two days. He did not understand the true severity of the storm, according to a GoFundMe set up by Chris Dearing who works at North Park Theatre in Buffalo where White has been an employee for nearly 40 years.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO