ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Outpouring Of Support For A Western New York Nurse

There may never be enough words, or expressions of gratitude, we can offer to those who are first responders and medical emergency professionals. The life saving work that these brave men and women do everyday goes above and beyond the call of duty in many cases. When there is an opportunity to give back, the generosity and outpouring of support is pretty incredible to witness.
BUFFALO, NY
Upworthy

Strangers come together, donate over $175,000 to kind mother-of-3 who saved elderly man during blizzard

A mother of three who helped save a man's life is being rewarded for her kindness. The Buffalo woman named Sha'Kyra Aughtry rescued a disabled man who suffered severe frostbite on his hands during the raging snowstorm on Christmas Eve. 64-year-old Joe White who has special needs was finally sent to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo for treatment after two days. He did not understand the true severity of the storm, according to a GoFundMe set up by Chris Dearing who works at North Park Theatre in Buffalo where White has been an employee for nearly 40 years.
BUFFALO, NY
WUHF

Weekend Buzz: Firefighter fired for her tattoo

On this week's edition of the Weekend Buzz, Dan, Scott, and Sandy discuss whether or not it was justified for an Alabama firefighter to be fired because of her tattoo. Plus, why Sandy wants her 18 year old daughter to move out.
ALABAMA, NY
WKBW-TV

Business "up in the air" after looting during Christmas Blizzard

BUFFALO, NY — The Buffalo Police Department has made more than 20 arrests linked to looting and break-ins during the Christmas blizzard, and they say more arrests are expected. According to the Erie County District Attorney, three people have already been prosecuted, accused of targeting stores across the county.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Reality show filming in Buffalo this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new show called "The Baddest Buffalo" will film in Buffalo this weekend. It will feature 11 contestants learning how to grow their business or start one. "The baddest is really a term to describe people that are really put together, pretty much bosses," Ramona Clemons said.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo church begins taking donations for family of children who died in fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Cornerstone Ministries Church in Buffalo is accepting donations for the family of five children who died in a house fire on Dartmouth Avenue over the weekend. Wednesday, City officials released the children’s names: According to the Buffalo Fire Department, they were all siblings. The children’s 63-year-old grandmother, Lisa Liggins, was […]
BUFFALO, NY
NewsChannel 36

The power of prayer: praying creates unity in the community

WEBB MILLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a catastrophic injury during the Monday Night Football game that was witnessed by millions, people across the country began to send to their thoughts and prayers for his recovery. A local pastor in the Southern Tier weighed in on the power of prayer and how people use it as a way to help others.
BUFFALO, NY
WIVB

Niagara Falls elementary students rally behind Damar Hamlin

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Students at a Niagara Falls elementary school are rallying behind Damar Hamlin — and their Bills spirit day was all about hope in the face of hardships. “Definitely hope, faith and all the love and positivity that we’ve seen the last couple of...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo storm’s danger also came to people in homes heated by natural gas (Your Letters)

Recent letters to the editor by Roger Caiazza and David Seeley (”Dangers and possibilities of NY’s all-electric future,” Jan. 4, 2023) argue electrification as a substitution for gas heat would intensify dangers, with the Buffalo storm as the example. If they had read Tim Knauss’ well-informed and straightforward reporting on New York’s implementation strategy for the 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, they would know better. Two years have been spent in a detailed implementation development process including scientists, representatives of the fossil fuel industry and utility companies, labor leaders, environmentalists, and many months of public input.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy