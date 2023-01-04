ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

SFGate

The Daily 01-06-23 What to know about the 3 storms set to slam the Bay Area

Hope you enjoyed the relatively calm outdoor conditions today — the wet, windy weather is far from over. The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center is sounding the alarm bells with two more well-defined storms set to sweep California starting this weekend. Weather models are hinting at a third storm, and the rain could continue until mid-January. Here's what the latest forecast means for the Bay Area.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Public Emergency Alert System To Be Tested Saturday

A public emergency alert system will be tested in Southern Marin County Saturday, according to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. The long range acoustic devices will tested in Mill Valley, Tam Valley, Strawberry and Sausalito. The tests are scheduled for noon Saturday and could include sirens and accompanying voice...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone

A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
CALIFORNIA STATE

