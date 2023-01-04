Read full article on original website
'Major atmospheric river event' forecast for SF Bay Area: What to know
Two separate storms are poised to sweep the San Francisco Bay Area, Saturday through Tuesday.
Why San Francisco's Ocean Beach is covered in 'snow' after storm
San Francisco's Ocean Beach was covered in what appeared to be "snow" on Friday.
The Daily 01-06-23 What to know about the 3 storms set to slam the Bay Area
Hope you enjoyed the relatively calm outdoor conditions today — the wet, windy weather is far from over. The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center is sounding the alarm bells with two more well-defined storms set to sweep California starting this weekend. Weather models are hinting at a third storm, and the rain could continue until mid-January. Here's what the latest forecast means for the Bay Area.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
What to know about the California storm heading into the weekend
More rain and wind are set to pummel Northern California in the coming days.
How much rain did the SF Bay Area get in the bomb cyclone event?
A much-anticipated bomb cyclone delivered a potent mix of heavy rain and dangerous winds to the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and Friday. How much rain did the region actually get?
SFGate
Public Emergency Alert System To Be Tested Saturday
A public emergency alert system will be tested in Southern Marin County Saturday, according to the Southern Marin Fire Protection District. The long range acoustic devices will tested in Mill Valley, Tam Valley, Strawberry and Sausalito. The tests are scheduled for noon Saturday and could include sirens and accompanying voice...
San Francisco sweeps homeless camps amid winter storms despite court order
The city is carrying out sweeps even after a preliminary injunction, according to a new court filing.
Closures on numerous Bay Area roads as storm wreaks havoc
Mudslides, fallen trees, downed wires and flooded roadways have led to road closures in the Bay Area.
California storm updates: Massive waves batter Santa Cruz's West Cliff Dr.
As of Thursday morning, no flooding has been reported yet.
In 1997, California was devastated by historic floods
If you lived in the Bay Area in 1997, one memory probably jumps to mind: flooding.
Waves up to 50 feet pound NorCal amid storm, causing flooding and erosion
Monster waves, some as tall as 30 to 50 feet, pounded Northern California's coast on Thursday.
Dock to iconic Santa Cruz 'cement ship' destroyed amid California storm
Parts of the dock to the SS Palo Alto in Aptos was destroyed by Thursday morning amid massive storm waves.
California storm strands more than 60 Bay Area food trucks
"When there's a flood, we absolutely cannot leave."
Capitola slammed by California storm, staggers toward recovery
The Capitola Wharf, a historic wooden jetty, is now disconnected from the town.
Stunning damage in Capitola as California storm flooding sweeps tourist town
Photos posted to Santa Cruz County's Twitter account show Capitola Wharf essentially split in half.
The Daily 01-04-23 When to expect heaviest rain in the Bay Area amid bomb cyclone
A bomb cyclone, or rapidly deepening area of low pressure, was over the Pacific Ocean and 650 miles off the coast of Eureka, Calif., on Wednesday morning. The cyclone is not expected to pass directly over California and is headed north, but the system sent a warm front to northern and central parts of the state this morning, bringing widespread light to moderate rain through the morning that is expected to last into early afternoon. A cold front is forecast to arrive this afternoon and push through the region into Thursday morning, delivering a dangerous mix of heavy rain, powerful winds and thunderstorms. National Weather Service forecaster Brian Garcia advised Bay Area residents to "stay home."
