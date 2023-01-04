ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

KDVR.com

Police asking light rail assault victims to come forward

Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas reports. Police asking light rail assault victims to come …. Lakewood police are asking the victims of an assault at the Garrison light rail station to come forward. Vicente Arenas...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Former Texas cop to be executed for hiring 2 people to kill wife

HOUSTON (AP) — A former suburban Houston police officer was set to be executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. Robert Fratta, 65, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the November 1994 fatal shooting of his wife, Farah, amid a contentious divorce and custody fight for their three children.
HOUSTON, TX
KDVR.com

W.R. Grace offers $18.5M to settle Montana asbestos claims

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The owner of a former vermiculite mine in northwestern Montana that spread harmful asbestos in and around the town of Libby has offered $18.5 million to settle the last of the state’s claims for environmental damages, Gov. Greg Gianforte announced Tuesday. The proposed settlement...
LIBBY, MT
KDVR.com

Gov. Polis sworn in for second term

Governor Polis introduced his plan for the state in the next four years. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Governor Polis introduced his plan for the state in the next four years. Gabrielle Franklin reports. One person killed in Aurora stabbing. One person is dead after a stabbing in Aurora Tuesday night, and...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Backcountry class tries to save avalanche victims

The class happened upon the two men buried after an avalanche. Courtney Fromm reports. The class happened upon the two men buried after an avalanche. Courtney Fromm reports. One person is dead after a stabbing in Aurora Tuesday night, and police are searching for a suspect. Broomfield considering gun control...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

RMNP numbers still down from pre-COVID numbers

RMNP visitation numbers are still slumping compared to before the pandemic. DJ Summers breaks it down. RMNP visitation numbers are still slumping compared to before the pandemic. DJ Summers breaks it down. Denver City Council approves wage theft ordinance. The new legislation will ensure Denver workers are paid what they...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Rainstorms sweeping through California, 14 dead

Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. Heavy rains have hit California resulting in floods and other hazardous conditions. Matt Mauro reports. 10-year-old wins first belt buckle at Stock Show. Mesa Arnold knows her stuff when it comes to cattle. Dan Daru...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KDVR.com

Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot

People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. Mega Millions winning numbers drawn with $1.1B jackpot. People across Colorado were checking their tickets after Tuesday night's big drawing. One person killed in Aurora stabbing. One person is dead after a stabbing in Aurora Tuesday night, and...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Landslides, sinkholes, floodwaters plague soggy California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sinkholes swallowed cars and floodwaters swamped towns and swept away a small boy as California was wracked by more wild winter while the next in a powerful string of storms loomed on the horizon Tuesday. Millions of residents faced flood warnings, nearly 50,000 people were...
CALIFORNIA STATE

