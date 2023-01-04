Read full article on original website
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
The 5 Best Places to See South Carolina Fall FoliageHeather RaulersonGreenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
FOX Carolina
City of Greenville Will No Longer Collect Recycling
A police officer in Blacksburg lost his home and four dogs in a fire Wednesday night.
Anderson Co. sees flooding, forcing crews to shut down roads
Anderson County emergency crews had to shut down Shackleburg Rd., Scott's Bridge Road, Booker Street, and Susan Street.
FOX Carolina
Blacksburg Police Officer Loses Dogs In a Fire
Greenville will no longer collect recycling starting March 30th. If you want to keep recycling, you can take items directly to certain locations.
2 hit by vehicle along US-29 in Spartanburg Co.
Two people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Driver crashes into building after losing control of car in Walhalla
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a driver crashed into a building Thursday night after losing control near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Earle Street. Officers said crews responded to the crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. and found the car almost entirely inside the...
FOX Carolina
Fire destroys private art studio in Easley
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Easley Fire Department was called to a structure fire in a rural part of Anderson County near the 1700-block of Pelzer Highway on Friday. Firefighters extinguished the blaze which broke out in a small building behind the owners’ home. The owners, who declined...
FOX Carolina
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
Person kayaks down Reedy River in Greenville during flooding
FOX Carolina
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic issues along I-85 in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management asked drivers to avoid a part of I-85 South Wednesday after an 18-wheeler overturned. Officials said the crash happened between mile marker 96 and 95. Officials announced the crash and shared photos from the scene on Facebook.
WYFF4.com
Pickens County residents push back on large developments
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — Hundreds of residents in Pickens County met Friday night to discuss what they call unchecked growth in their area. They are calling themselves the Community Alliance for Sustainable Development. Their concern is primarily over large developments in Pickens County, like a recent proposal by a developer that was presented to county council in December. The proposed development would have had 946 single-family homes and 322 townhomes, on about one square mile of property.
FOX Carolina
Car crashes into building in Walhalla
Car crashes into building in Walhalla
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating after man hit-and-killed by train in Greer
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on Thursday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the intersection of Moore Street and Able Street at around 2:40 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to...
FOX Carolina
Officials reporting flooding, downed trees, power outages in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy’s outage map is showing roughly 2,400 customers without power in the Upstate Wednesday morning. Wednesday was declared a First Alert Weather Day as showers and storms continue through the morning due to a cold front sweeping through. Many outages are being caused by fallen trees or limbs damaging equipment and downed powerlines, according to Duke Energy.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Greer
One person is dead after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Greer.
WYFF4.com
Man fires shots from car after fight in Greenville gas station parking lot; victim in critical condition, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County investigators have released new details about what led to a shooting at a gas station. The shooting happened Thursday night in the parking lot of the Citgo on White Horse Road. Investigators said they learned that just before the shooting there was a...
FOX Carolina
Greenville board moves forward with 19-story tower proposal, delays other big projects
Greenville board moves forward with 19-story tower proposal, delays other big projects
FOX Carolina
Animals from cruelty case taken to Anderson PAWS
Animals from cruelty case taken to Anderson PAWS
WYFF4.com
1 killed, 1 injured when car hits tree in Laurens County, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it is investigating a deadly crash in Laurens County. Troopers said the crash happened on I-26 eastbound near mile marker 59 at 8:57 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, two vehicles were traveling east when they made contact. Troopers said...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from hit-and-run in Boiling Springs
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight hit-and-run near Boiling Springs. According to Highway Patrol, the victim was on SC-9 around 1:16 a.m. on Friday when they were hit by an unknown vehicle. Sadly, they passed away at the scene.
