Russia says cell phones led to deadly attack; Bills’ Hamlin remains in critical condition; McCarthy won’t back down | Hot off the Wire podcast

WASHINGTON — Rep.-elect Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) inched closer to becoming speaker of the House Friday, as progress on a deal hashing out the rules of the 118th Congress proved enough to flip most of a group of 20 GOP holdouts into his corner. However, the Bakersfield lawmaker still fell short of the magic number of 216 votes needed to wield the gavel on the 12th ballot, as a hard core of seven so-called “Never Kevins” held firm once again. For the first time since balloting began Tuesday, McCarthy received the most votes from the members-elect with 214. Democratic Leader Hakeem...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO