Starkville, MS

WJTV 12

MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Rogers to the rescue: Senior guard leads Starkville boys basketball in comeback victory over West Point

WEST POINT — Starkville boys basketball was put in an unfamiliar position headed into the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against West Point. The Yellow Jackets, who had been struggling on both sides of the ball, trailed the Green Wave, 35-32, after three quarters, using a late run to cut what was nearly a double-digit deficit down to three points.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Trojans take over: New Hope basketball earns sweep at rival Columbus

Faced with a 10-point halftime deficit, the Columbus High School boys basketball team was clearly motivated to get back into Friday night’s home district game against New Hope. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Trojans weren’t about to let that happen. After Columbus scored the first five points of...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Registration open for Lowndes rec baseball, softball

Lowndes County Recreation Department is thrilled to announce that registration is open for recreational baseball and softball. This includes wee-ball, T-ball, coach pitch, baseball and softball. Registration is $60 and can be done online at http://www.lowndesrecreation.com (online fee applied) or in person at the LRD office at 17 Airline Road. Registration is open until Feb. 25. For more information go to http://www.lowndesrecreation.com, call the office at 662-328-0885 or email Tom Velek at tvelek@lowndescountyms.com.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Aaron Glenn Sr.

COLUMBUS — Aaron A. Glenn Sr., 80, died Dec. 22, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Greater Mt. Zion Church, with Doran Johnson officiating. Burial will follow Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at the church. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ronnie White Sr.

Mr. Ronnie Lowell White, Sr., age 82, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. He was the son of Jessie Lowell White and Margaret Iona White. He was born on May 1, 1940 in Webster County, MS. After graduation from Eupora High School, Ronnie and his father owned and operated White & Son Service Station in Eupora, MS. After his father’s death in 1964, Ronnie was accepted into the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Training School. Upon completion he was assigned to patrol in Quitman County, MS.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sonia Holt

COLUMBUS — Sonia Arnice Holt, 57, died Dec. 24, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Greater Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Crawford, with Jasman Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Julius Wilson

COLUMBUS — Julius Lee Wilson, 55, died Dec. 13, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Full Gospel Ministries, with Maxine Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Christian Hill M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Thomas Ewing Sr.

STARKVILLE — Thomas E. Ewing Sr., 78, did Dec. 31, 2022, at OCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Greenwood. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Gas line install to close road in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route. The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m....
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Oktibbeha will have new sheriff, tax assessor in 2024

In a year, the county is guaranteed at least a new sheriff, tax assessor, and constable, as well as two new supervisors. After two days of qualifying, contested races are already taking shape for several positions. Shank Phelps, a Republican, and Democrat John Rice have qualified for sheriff. Three-term incumbent...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Willie Walker

WEST POINT — Willie Lee Walker, 67, died Dec. 14, 2022, at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church, with Randy L. Conley Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sykes Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

City: Garbage collection stinks, time to play the field

When it comes to garbage collection, the city of Columbus has had enough of Golden Triangle Waste Services and wants out, Mayor Keith Gaskin said during a Wednesday press conference at City Hall. GTWS has been struggling with an aging fleet and a shortage of spare parts for months now....
COLUMBUS, MS

