Mr. Ronnie Lowell White, Sr., age 82, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. He was the son of Jessie Lowell White and Margaret Iona White. He was born on May 1, 1940 in Webster County, MS. After graduation from Eupora High School, Ronnie and his father owned and operated White & Son Service Station in Eupora, MS. After his father’s death in 1964, Ronnie was accepted into the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Training School. Upon completion he was assigned to patrol in Quitman County, MS.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO