Longtime SEC offensive line coach Will Friend joins Zach Arnett’s Mississippi State staff
Longtime SEC offensive line coach Will Friend will be coaching near his hometown now. Mississippi State on Friday announced Friend, a Philadelphia native, “at a position to be named later” on head coach Zach Arnett’s staff. “We’re excited to welcome Will Friend back to his home state,”...
Mississippi State WR Zavion Thomas withdraws from transfer portal, will stay with Bulldogs
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State freshman wide receiver Zavion Thomas will be sticking around after all. Thomas, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 8, confirmed Friday afternoon he will be returning to Starkville. Thomas caught just two passes for four yards as a true freshman, but he was dangerous in...
Jim Carmody, a huge part of Mississippi football history, is dead at age 89
Jim Carmody, a renowned defensive football mastermind and a prominent figure in the football histories of Southern Miss, Ole Miss and Mississippi State, died Thursday after a brief illness. Carmody, a Madison resident, was 89. “Big Nasty” was Carmody’s nickname given to him by his defensive players at Southern Miss,...
Mississippi State women’s basketball: Bulldogs struggle in the paint in loss at Tennessee
Mississippi State women’s basketball (12-4, 1-2 Southeastern Conference) dropped its second straight SEC game Thursday. Tennessee (11-6) outpaced the Bulldogs down the stretch in an 80-69 home win, moving to 3-0 in the SEC. It’s never an easy task to go to Knoxville and come away with a win,...
MSU adds two familiar faces to their football staff
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi State is adding two familiar faces to their football staff. Longtime high school football coach Brad Peterson will join as Associate AD for Football Administration. Former Bulldog wide receiver Chad Bumphis will join as the next WR coach. Peterson coached at Brandon, Madison Central, Forest, Newton, and Louisville where he won […]
Rogers to the rescue: Senior guard leads Starkville boys basketball in comeback victory over West Point
WEST POINT — Starkville boys basketball was put in an unfamiliar position headed into the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s game against West Point. The Yellow Jackets, who had been struggling on both sides of the ball, trailed the Green Wave, 35-32, after three quarters, using a late run to cut what was nearly a double-digit deficit down to three points.
Trojans take over: New Hope basketball earns sweep at rival Columbus
Faced with a 10-point halftime deficit, the Columbus High School boys basketball team was clearly motivated to get back into Friday night’s home district game against New Hope. Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Trojans weren’t about to let that happen. After Columbus scored the first five points of...
Registration open for Lowndes rec baseball, softball
Lowndes County Recreation Department is thrilled to announce that registration is open for recreational baseball and softball. This includes wee-ball, T-ball, coach pitch, baseball and softball. Registration is $60 and can be done online at http://www.lowndesrecreation.com (online fee applied) or in person at the LRD office at 17 Airline Road. Registration is open until Feb. 25. For more information go to http://www.lowndesrecreation.com, call the office at 662-328-0885 or email Tom Velek at tvelek@lowndescountyms.com.
Aaron Glenn Sr.
COLUMBUS — Aaron A. Glenn Sr., 80, died Dec. 22, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital—Golden Triangle. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Greater Mt. Zion Church, with Doran Johnson officiating. Burial will follow Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at the church. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Ronnie White Sr.
Mr. Ronnie Lowell White, Sr., age 82, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at OCH Regional Medical Center in Starkville, MS. He was the son of Jessie Lowell White and Margaret Iona White. He was born on May 1, 1940 in Webster County, MS. After graduation from Eupora High School, Ronnie and his father owned and operated White & Son Service Station in Eupora, MS. After his father’s death in 1964, Ronnie was accepted into the Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol Training School. Upon completion he was assigned to patrol in Quitman County, MS.
Sonia Holt
COLUMBUS — Sonia Arnice Holt, 57, died Dec. 24, 2022. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Greater Mt. Olive M.B. Church in Crawford, with Jasman Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Goings on with Grant: Starkville’s Planet Fitness opening in February
Get ready to put your new year’s resolutions to get in shape to work, y’all. The new Planet Fitness is opening in Starkville on Feb. 17 in the former Gordmans building at 844 Hwy. 12 W. Project Manager Will Pelton told me construction has been underway since the...
Julius Wilson
COLUMBUS — Julius Lee Wilson, 55, died Dec. 13, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Full Gospel Ministries, with Maxine Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Christian Hill M.B. Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 2-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Thomas Ewing Sr.
STARKVILLE — Thomas E. Ewing Sr., 78, did Dec. 31, 2022, at OCH Regional Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at a later date in Greenwood. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements.
Gas line install to close road in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route. The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m....
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
Oktibbeha will have new sheriff, tax assessor in 2024
In a year, the county is guaranteed at least a new sheriff, tax assessor, and constable, as well as two new supervisors. After two days of qualifying, contested races are already taking shape for several positions. Shank Phelps, a Republican, and Democrat John Rice have qualified for sheriff. Three-term incumbent...
Willie Walker
WEST POINT — Willie Lee Walker, 67, died Dec. 14, 2022, at Ingalls Memorial Hospital in Harvey, Illinois. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, at Third Mt. Olive M.B. Church, with Randy L. Conley Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Sykes Cemetery in Monroe County. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
City: Garbage collection stinks, time to play the field
When it comes to garbage collection, the city of Columbus has had enough of Golden Triangle Waste Services and wants out, Mayor Keith Gaskin said during a Wednesday press conference at City Hall. GTWS has been struggling with an aging fleet and a shortage of spare parts for months now....
