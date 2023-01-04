Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bay Net
Hollywood Woman Credits Late Brother With $50,000 Scratch-Off Win At Giant
CALIFORNIA, Md. – A St. Mary’s County resident is such a happy winner she gave herself that nickname after claiming a $50,000 scratch-off prize at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. “Happy Winner” credits her Lottery luck to her late brother and a newfound penny used to scratch-off the Money Rush game.
Bay Net
Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000
HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
Bay Net
Waldorf Retailer Sells $1,540,419 Winning FAST PLAY Hit The Jackpot Ticket
WALDORF, Md. – A lucky player just made Maryland Lottery FAST PLAY history, buying the second-largest winning ticket in a progressive jackpot game since FAST PLAY’s launch in February 2020. US Fuel located at 2050 Crain Highway in Waldorf sold a ticket worth $1,540,419 on Tuesday, Jan. 2,...
Major Texas doughnut chain opens first Maryland store in Anne Arundel County
A major Texas-based doughnut chain has just opened its first restaurant in Odenton, Anne Arundel County, and has big plans to open more shops throughout Maryland.
Wbaltv.com
New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County
ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in Maryland
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 6, 2023, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Maryland location in Landover Hills.
WJLA
GoFundMe started for family of slain 3-year-old, survivors of shooting in Dumfries
PRINCE WILLIAM Co., Va. (7News) — A 3-year-old girl who died Wednesday in a quintuple shooting that left four members of her family fighting for their lives had moved to Dumfries to live with a relative following the death of her mother, according to a person who identified herself as a spokeswoman for the family.
New Hot Chicken Restaurant to Open First Location in Woodbridge
Crimson Coward Nashville Hot Chicken has announced its sixth location, a first on the east coast. The hot chicken franchise will open in Woodbridge at 12707 Ridgefield Village Drive on Jan. 9, 2023, with a grand opening planned for Jan. 21. “The new location will bring the core menu with...
WMTW
Missing Mass. woman was supposed to fly to Washington, D.C., on New Year's Day, friends say
Friends say a Massachusetts woman was supposed to fly to Washington, D.C., on Sunday but never arrived and now police are asking for help with the investigation into her disappearance. Ana Walshe, 39, was last seen at her Cohasset home shortly after midnight on New Year's Day, the Cohasset Police...
Bay Net
Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. – On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward
When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
mocoshow.com
$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed
A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
37-year-old man charged with murder in deadly Capitol Heights shooting, police say
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 37-year-old D.C. man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred in Capitol Heights, Maryland in December. Police have charged Michael Malachi Ford of Washington, D.C. with fatally shooting 65-year-old Leon Steadman, also of Washington, D.C. On December 6, 2022, around...
$1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf
WALDORF, MD – If you fueled your vehicle up at the Waldorf U.S. Fuel station on Crain Highway for Tuesday’s Fast Play drawing, you might want to check your ticket. The Maryland Lottery has announced a $1,540,419 winning ticket was sold at the location for the January 2nd drawing. The largest prize ever won in Maryland’s FAST PLAY instant-win games came from a Diamond Mine ticket — a $2.6 million winner sold Oct. 21, 2021 by Pulaski Liquor Emporium in Baltimore. U.S. Fuel will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The post $1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf appeared first on Shore News Network.
WJLA
It's been 27 years since the Blizzard of '96 crippled the DC area with snow
WASHINGTON (7News) — Twenty-seven years ago, one of the worst winter storms to ever hit the Washington, D.C. area dumped up to 30 inches of snow from the mountains to the bay. The Blizzard of '96 ranks as the sixth heaviest snowfall on record at Reagan National and third...
hyattsvillewire.com
Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park
Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
Bay Net
Four Seniors Represent CCPS In 2022-2023 Maryland Student Page Program
LA PLATA, Md. – Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors are representing the school system this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. They are seniors Jordyn Davis, Gabrielle Moore, Madeleine Schmidt and Vernon Stover. Each of this year’s selected participants are leaders among CCPS...
talbotspy.org
First Baby of 2023 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center
The first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight, January 1, at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The baby girl was born at 12:40 am to Lakeisha Alston and Durell E. Hyland Sr., both of Fruitland. Luvenia Lee Hyland...
The United States Postal Service is hiring right here in Maryland
USPS staff will be on hand to assist applicants with information on available positions and to answer questions about starting pay and benefits.
