Waldorf, MD

Bay Net

Calvert County Lottery Player Scores First Big Win Of $50,000

HYATTSVILLE, Md. – Buying gas, a cup of coffee and Lottery tickets at his favorite retailers is a nice routine that a Calvert County Lottery player has followed for decades. An admitted jackpot chaser, he favors the Powerball, Mega Millions and Multi-Match games, and until recently his biggest prize had been $1,500. But that all changed in October.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County

ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Motorcyclist Injured After Collision With Vehicle In La Plata

LA PLATA, Md. –  On January 6, 2023 at approximately 3:41 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Crain Highway at the intersection of Charles Street. Crews arrived and found a passenger vehicle and a motorcycle in the roadway,...
LA PLATA, MD
InsideHook

A Local’s Guide to the Best Cheap Eats in Every DC Ward

When it comes to food, cheap does not mean unworthy or anything pejorative. A few years ago, The Washington Post ceased using “cheap” to describe food under a certain price point, and while that absolutely makes sense, people still look for cheap food so today, in our guide to affordable eats throughout D.C., we’re using the word “cheap.”
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

$50,000 Lottery Ticket Sold in MoCo on December 27 Remains Unclaimed

A $50,000 winning Bonus Match 5 lottery ticket sold on December 27 at the Fenton Citgo (8333 Fenton Street) in Silver Spring remains unclaimed as of January 3. Other recent MoCo winners of note include a $10,000 winning Powerball ticket sold on December 27 at the 7-Eleven at 1301 University Boulevard in Takoma Park and a $20,000 winning Lady Luck scracth-off sold at the 7-Eleven at 29 Olney-Sandy Spring Road in Ashton. Additional information on winners across the state of Maryland below, courtesy of MD Lottery:
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

$1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf

WALDORF, MD – If you fueled your vehicle up at the Waldorf U.S. Fuel station on Crain Highway for Tuesday’s Fast Play drawing, you might want to check your ticket. The Maryland Lottery has announced a $1,540,419 winning ticket was sold at the location for the January 2nd drawing. The largest prize ever won in Maryland’s FAST PLAY instant-win games came from a Diamond Mine ticket — a $2.6 million winner sold Oct. 21, 2021 by Pulaski Liquor Emporium in Baltimore. U.S. Fuel will receive a $1,000 bonus for selling the ticket. The post $1.5 million lottery ticket sold at gas station in Waldorf appeared first on Shore News Network.
WALDORF, MD
hyattsvillewire.com

Gourmet Hot Dog Eatery Coming to College Park

Gourmet hot dog and burger joint Doghaus Biergarten is coming to College Park. The California-based chain, which has 89 locations across the country, will open in the new city hall complex at 7401 Baltimore Ave. The eatery serves hormone- and antibiotic-free all-beef hot dogs, sausages, burgers and chicken on King’s...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Bay Net

Four Seniors Represent CCPS In 2022-2023 Maryland Student Page Program

LA PLATA, Md. – Four Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) seniors are representing the school system this year in the Maryland General Assembly’s Student Page Program. They are seniors Jordyn Davis, Gabrielle Moore, Madeleine Schmidt and Vernon Stover. Each of this year’s selected participants are leaders among CCPS...
MARYLAND STATE

