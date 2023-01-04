ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

Debate over selling wine in CT grocery stores heats up

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a debate for decades, but it hasn’t been this intense until now. Grocery stores are pushing hard to be able to sell wine. Package store owners don’t want it to happen. It’s allowed in 42 states, but not in Connecticut.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Money Wisdom: New Year – New Financial Plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner, Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists. Of course, the New Year...
CONNECTICUT STATE
wiltonbulletin.com

The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why

The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Proposal to sell wine at CT supermarkets

Community and colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker killed in Cromwell crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, who served Middletown, has died, according to those who knew him. New proposal could allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. This wouldn’t be for every...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Truckers weigh options on new highway tax

(The Center Square) — Truckers are criticizing a new Connecticut law charging them a tax for driving on the state's roadways, with a trade group weighing a legal challenge. The new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, requires commercial truckers to pay rates ranging from 2.5 cents per mile for trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds to 10 cents per mile for trucks weighing 80,000 pounds. Trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds are slated to pay 17.5 cents per mile under the new regulations.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Eversource, state leaders discuss impact of rate hikes

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of heating your home this winter is going up, but what’s being done to help offset the cost? Eversource has heard the people’s concerns. The utility company plans to offer programs and payment plans to help you survive the harsh winter. That topic was the focus of a meeting […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

State police urge drivers to follow Move Over Law

HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community, regardless of the conditions. Per state law, cars need to slow down and move over to keep those first responders safe. “First responders, there’s often times when we have to stop in...
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
hk-now.com

Changes to the Bottle Bill Law: A New Batch of Redeemable Containers

(January 6, 2023) — With the passage of Public Act 21-58, An Act Concerning Solid Waste Management, Connecticut is undergoing the most significant transformation of its beverage container redemption program – also known as the Bottle Bill – since the program was first implemented in 1980. As of January 1, 2023, the most significant changes include:
CONNECTICUT STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

New England electricity markets very messy

OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
darientimes.com

These CT restaurants offer flights of lattes, mimosas and lobster rolls

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Think beyond beer and wine flights this year. These Connecticut restaurants have gotten creative with their samplings, offering tasting portions of iced coffee, pastas, flavored popcorn, Cajun soups and even lobster rolls. Lobster rolls. LobsterCraft, Fairfield and Greenwich. Curious...
Connecticut State

