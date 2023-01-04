Read full article on original website
Related
CT must reduce shale gas dependence as prices skyrocket
In the midst of our energy and climate crises, Connecticut must take clear action to address the cause of these issues.
Eyewitness News
Debate over selling wine in CT grocery stores heats up
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a debate for decades, but it hasn’t been this intense until now. Grocery stores are pushing hard to be able to sell wine. Package store owners don’t want it to happen. It’s allowed in 42 states, but not in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Credit card rates, Southwest points, natural gas prices
Meteorologist Scot Haney said record warmth was possible on Wednesday, along with more rain. Here is his Wednesday 7 a.m. forecast. Gov. Ned Lamont and Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz will be sworn into office for their second terms. Updated: 6 hours ago. Edgar Ismelej-Gomez, 26, was identified as a person...
WTNH.com
Money Wisdom: New Year – New Financial Plan
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner, Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists. Of course, the New Year...
wiltonbulletin.com
The cost of eggs has skyrocketed in CT and worldwide. Here's why
The price of eggs has skyrocketed recently in Connecticut and around the world. However, it is expected to decrease some in the coming weeks. A global avian influenza outbreak has been identified as the primary cause of the hike in egg prices, along with increased holiday demand. But with the holidays over and no major bird flu outbreaks recently, experts say a dozen eggs should be getting cheaper.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Bread prices, Bed Bath & Beyond possible bankruptcy, remote work
Body camera footage shows East Haven police officers chase and apprehend a suspect on I-95 in Milford. Ismalej-Gomez is named a suspect in his 2-year old son's murder. Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Scot Haney said once Friday's disturbance moves...
225 CT bridges are in poor condition, but repairs are costly
New federal funding will speed up repairs on CT's longest bridge, but the project is only a small part of the state's infrastructure needs.
Major retail chain closing another store in Connecticut this month
A major retail chain recently announced that they would be closing another store location in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. On January 24, 2023, a Banana Republic clothing store location in Stamford will be closing its doors for good, according to local sources.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Proposal to sell wine at CT supermarkets
Community and colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker killed in Cromwell crash. Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, 39, who served Middletown, has died, according to those who knew him. New proposal could allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m. Updated: 7 hours ago. This wouldn’t be for every...
Truckers weigh options on new highway tax
(The Center Square) — Truckers are criticizing a new Connecticut law charging them a tax for driving on the state's roadways, with a trade group weighing a legal challenge. The new law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, requires commercial truckers to pay rates ranging from 2.5 cents per mile for trucks with a gross weight of 26,000 pounds to 10 cents per mile for trucks weighing 80,000 pounds. Trucks weighing more than 80,000 pounds are slated to pay 17.5 cents per mile under the new regulations.
Eversource, state leaders discuss impact of rate hikes
BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The cost of heating your home this winter is going up, but what’s being done to help offset the cost? Eversource has heard the people’s concerns. The utility company plans to offer programs and payment plans to help you survive the harsh winter. That topic was the focus of a meeting […]
NBC Connecticut
$2 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Connecticut
Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Connecticut for Wednesday night’s drawing won $2 million. The Connecticut Lottery website says one ticket matched the five numbers other than the Powerball and had Powerplay, winning $2 million. The ticket was sold at Cumberland Farms at 1101 Post Road in Fairfield.
PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes
The meeting was a joint venture between PURA and the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities and was intended to jumpstart a conversation about energy costs across state lines. The post PURA begins inquiry into Eversource rate changes appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
State police urge drivers to follow Move Over Law
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders put their lives on the line to protect and serve the community, regardless of the conditions. Per state law, cars need to slow down and move over to keep those first responders safe. “First responders, there’s often times when we have to stop in...
An Important Tip For Connecticut Recreational Cannabis Customers
Here we go Connecticut, the age of grabbing a 6 pack of pre-rolls instead of a 6 pack of beers is about to commence. On Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 10 AM, if you're an adult over the age of 21, you can legally purchase cannabis from a retail store in Connecticut.
Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike
Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to reject an “excessive and unwarranted” request by Eversource-owned Aquarion Water Company to raise its rates by 27 percent over three years. The post Attorney General Tong urges PURA to reject Aquarion rate hike appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
hk-now.com
Changes to the Bottle Bill Law: A New Batch of Redeemable Containers
(January 6, 2023) — With the passage of Public Act 21-58, An Act Concerning Solid Waste Management, Connecticut is undergoing the most significant transformation of its beverage container redemption program – also known as the Bottle Bill – since the program was first implemented in 1980. As of January 1, 2023, the most significant changes include:
Quick-hitting round of snow to blanket New England on Friday
A fast-moving disturbance sliding just off the New England coast will produce a quick burst of snow across the region Friday.
commonwealthmagazine.org
New England electricity markets very messy
OVER THE CHRISTMAS holiday, Gov.-elect Maura Healey’s call for Massachusetts to obtain all of its electricity from fossil-free sources by 2030 looked a lot like a pipe dream. During a four-day stretch, New England power generators burned an estimated 31.5 million gallons of fuel oil to produce electricity. Normally,...
darientimes.com
These CT restaurants offer flights of lattes, mimosas and lobster rolls
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Think beyond beer and wine flights this year. These Connecticut restaurants have gotten creative with their samplings, offering tasting portions of iced coffee, pastas, flavored popcorn, Cajun soups and even lobster rolls. Lobster rolls. LobsterCraft, Fairfield and Greenwich. Curious...
Comments / 2