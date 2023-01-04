ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs vs. Knicks GAMEDAY: Preview, Injury Report & How to Watch

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs aim for a season sweep over the New York Knicks on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden.

The San Antonio Spurs continue their trip in "The City That Never Sleeps" on Wednesday, as the Silver & Black will be taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Spurs (12-25) are coming off a 139-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, which put an ugly mark to begin their trip to New York.

The Knicks cruised past the Phoenix Suns for a 102-83 win on Monday, as all New York starters scored in double figures.

Wednesday marks the second and final time the Spurs and Knicks will meet this season, barring both teams making an earth-is-ending run to the NBA Finals for a 1999 rematch.

But let's get back to reality.

The Spurs won the first meeting 122-115 against a Knicks team that was without key players like Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett. New York forward Julius Randle (41 points) and guard Immanuel Quickley (36 points) combined for 77, but weren't able to overcome a balanced Spurs scoring attack.

Barrett has been ruled out again for Wednesday's contest, giving the Spurs a slight edge at another win over the Knicks.

INJURY REPORT (Spurs) : Blake Wesley - OUT (G-League), Dominic Barlow - OUT (G-LEAGUE), Charles Bassey - OUT (G-LEAGUE), Keita Bates-Diop - OUT (non-COVID illness), Devin Vassell - Questionable (left knee soreness)

INJURY REPORT (Knicks) : RJ Barrett - OUT (finger), Obi Toppin - Doubtful (fibula), Derrick Rose - Questionable (knee)

RECORDS : San Antonio Spurs (12-25), New York Knicks (20-18)

WHEN : Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. CT

WHERE : Madison Sqaure Garden (New York, NY)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest

RADIO : Spurs Radio - WOAI 1200

ODDS : Knicks -9.5

NEXT UP : The Spurs will play the Detroit Pistons in San Antonio on Friday.

FINAL WORD: Keldon Johnson on the straightforward reason why the Nets blew out San Antonio on Monday.

“We started off slow, and they came out rolling from the jump," Johnson said.

Inside The Spurs

