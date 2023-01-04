WALPOLE – The Framingham High girls basketball team lost to the Timberwolves of Walpole High on the road tonight, January 6. Final score was 62-47 Walpole. “The first half was a great performance from both teams. We came out strong and seemed to have an answer to every Walpole basket,” said Flyers head coach Kristen Fucarile.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO