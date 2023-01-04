Read full article on original website
Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark, 81
NATICK – Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark July 8, 1941 – January 1, 2023. Dee Clark, A long-time Natick resident, beloved mother, devoted friend, and active community member passed away peacefully while embraced by the love and support of her family at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. She is predeceased by her parents, Dean Kimball Denniston Sr, and her mother Robert Greyar Denniston.
Robert J. St. Andre, 84
RFRAMINGHAM – Robert J. St. Andre, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham and Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with family at his side. He was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Joyce (Pepi) St. Andre of Framingham. Born and raised in Framingham, he...
Kiran Quartet Performing at Framingham Library Sunday
FRAMINGHAM – The Bob Dodd Sunday Concert continues on Sunday, January 8 at the main Framingham Public Library at 3 p.m. performing will be the Kiran Quartet with Amira Acre on piano, Johnny Mok on cello, Oliver Chang on viola, and Zoia Bologovsky on violin. You can watch live...
Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65
HOPKINTON – Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom, and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband...
Huldege “Ed” Degre, 92, Korean Army Veteran
HOPKINTON – Huldege “Ed” Degre, 92, of Hopkinton, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born in Woonsocket, RI, he was the son of the late Exilena (Gagne) and Aldo Degre. He was the beloved husband of 67 years to Jeanne A. (Lussier) Degre of Hopkinton. Ed...
Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ, (Sister Anna William), in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 31, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary M. (Dawley) Kelleher. Sister Mary is survived by her...
MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77
WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
Framingham Police Cite Driver in Bethany & Winthrop Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police cited a driver in a crash at Bethany Road and Winthrop Street, yesterday afternoon. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 1:13 p.m. on January 5, at an intersection that used to be one of the 10 worst in the city, until a new 4-way stop sign was installed a couple of years ago.
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Friday, January 6, 2023
1 Today is Feast of the Epiphany, also known as Little Christmas or Twelfth Night, celebrated after the conclusion of the twelve days of Christmas. Christmas tree curbside collection will take place next week. 2. City hall closes today at 12;30 p.m. 4. FLYERS in action:. Framingham High boys swim...
Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Tree at 3 a.m.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire responded to 219 Grove Street on January 1 at 3 a.m. for a crash. The driver struck a tree, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. No citation was...
Wrong Turn and Car Struck by MBTA Train in Ashland
ASHLAND – MBTA Police said an adult male driver took a wrong turn in Ashland on Thursday night at 7 and ended up on the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The driver was unable to get off the tracks on Front Street in Ashland, and was struck by a train.
Flyers Wrestling Remains Undefeated in Conference With Win Over Walpole
WALPOLE – The Framingham High wrestling program remains undefeated in the Bay State Conference with a victory yesterday, January 4, on the road against Walpole High. Framingham is now 3-0 in the Conference and 3-3 overall. JoJo Alves earned his first varsity win via pin. Co-captain Charlie Cosgrove won...
Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Driscoll’s Inauguration Speech
BOSTON – Madam President, Mr. Speaker, and members of the Legislature. Governor Healey, Madame Chief Justice, members of our Judiciary, and members of. the Governor’s Council. Our incoming and outgoing Constitutional Officers and Cabinet Secretaries. Distinguished guests, family and friends. It is the honor of a lifetime for...
Brandi Carlile to Perform at Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Celebration Thursday
BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee today, January 3, announced that 6 Grammy Award-winning artist Brandi Carlile will headline the inaugural celebration at TD Garden. “I’m thrilled to be honoring two barrier-breaking women in Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll this week,” said Brandi Carlile. “As forces across this country...
UPDATED: Lily is Back Home With Her Owner
UPDATE – The owner said Lily is back home as of Tuesday, January 3 at 10 a.m. FRAMINGHAM – Lily is missing from the Juniper Lane neighborhood in Framingham. If you have seen her please call 508-309-8317 or 508-649-4072.
Walpole Defeats Framingham 62-47
WALPOLE – The Framingham High girls basketball team lost to the Timberwolves of Walpole High on the road tonight, January 6. Final score was 62-47 Walpole. “The first half was a great performance from both teams. We came out strong and seemed to have an answer to every Walpole basket,” said Flyers head coach Kristen Fucarile.
Koutoujian Sworn In For 3rd Term as Middlesex County Sheriff
WALTHAM – Middlesex Sheriff Peter Koutoujian was sworn in today, January 6, for his third term as Middlesex County Sheriff. Koutoujian was elected to another 6-year term in November of 2022. Koutoujian was appointed in January 2011 by former Governor Deval Patrick to finish the term of the late...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
Gateway Camera Club Exhibit at Framingham Public Library in January
FRAMINGHAM – The Gateway Camera Club now has a photography exhibit at the main Framingham Pubic Library through the end of January. The show features the work of local photographers with varying interests and levels of experience, including artists who have been recognized by numerous organizations for their excellence in the field of photography.
