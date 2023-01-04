ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark, 81

NATICK – Evelyn Deanne “Dee” Denniston Clark July 8, 1941 – January 1, 2023. Dee Clark, A long-time Natick resident, beloved mother, devoted friend, and active community member passed away peacefully while embraced by the love and support of her family at the Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley. She is predeceased by her parents, Dean Kimball Denniston Sr, and her mother Robert Greyar Denniston.
NATICK, MA
Robert J. St. Andre, 84

Robert J. St. Andre, 84

RFRAMINGHAM – Robert J. St. Andre, 84, a longtime resident of Framingham and Franklin, passed away peacefully on January 1, 2023, with family at his side. He was the loving husband of 44 years to the late Joyce (Pepi) St. Andre of Framingham. Born and raised in Framingham, he...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65

HOPKINTON – Heather Joan (Holloway) Heverling, 65, passed away on New Year’s Day at her home, surrounded by her growing family. A skilled and creative crafter, quilter, baker, wife, mom, and grandmother, she had resided in Hopkinton for the past 25 years. She is survived by her husband...
HOPKINTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary T. Kelleher, CSJ, (Sister Anna William), in her 75th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 31, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late John J. and Mary M. (Dawley) Kelleher. Sister Mary is survived by her...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Medical Center Diverting Ambulances Again

FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center is diverting ambulances again from Framingham Union Hospital, due to a lack of nurses on staff. During the last two holiday weekends of 2022, MetroWest Medical Center requested local ambulance companies and MetroWest Fire Departments divert ambulances. SOURCE media broke the news Christmas weekend and New Year’s Day weekend, and was the only media outlet that published the news.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77

WAYLAND – Mary Kathleen (Sullivan) Murray, 77, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022 following a short period of declining health. She was born in Natick on November 29, 1945 the daughter of the late John C. Sullivan and Kathleen B. (Sewell) Sullivan. Mary...
WAYLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Driver Strikes Tree at 3 a.m.

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Fire responded to 219 Grove Street on January 1 at 3 a.m. for a crash. The driver struck a tree, said Framingham Police Lt. Rachel Mickens. One person was injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, said Lt. Mickens. No citation was...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Driscoll’s Inauguration Speech

BOSTON – Madam President, Mr. Speaker, and members of the Legislature. Governor Healey, Madame Chief Justice, members of our Judiciary, and members of. the Governor’s Council. Our incoming and outgoing Constitutional Officers and Cabinet Secretaries. Distinguished guests, family and friends. It is the honor of a lifetime for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Walpole Defeats Framingham 62-47

WALPOLE – The Framingham High girls basketball team lost to the Timberwolves of Walpole High on the road tonight, January 6. Final score was 62-47 Walpole. “The first half was a great performance from both teams. We came out strong and seemed to have an answer to every Walpole basket,” said Flyers head coach Kristen Fucarile.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

