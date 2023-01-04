ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

The weekend starts chilly...the temperatures you can expect

The weekend is here! Expect a chilly start out the door Saturday morning across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget extra layers or a jacket before leaving home. After a chilly or cold start, sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s. The next weather systems approaches by Sunday. Check...
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Severe weather swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday, as some areas received damage from tornadoes. As of Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Stonecrest in DeKalb County, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Coweta County and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Heard County.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia

Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
EARLY COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory

Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
ALBANY, GA
WMAZ

Whale hello there | New calves spotted off Georgia's coast

ATLANTA — It's a new year with new whales swimming along the coast of Georgia. Four North Atlantic Right Whale calves were spotted in the water to help close out the end of 2022, a signal of a promising future for Georgia's state marine mammal. During the winter, the...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down

On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
GEORGIA STATE
mahoningmatters.com

Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say

A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
EATONTON, GA
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia

Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy