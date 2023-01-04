Read full article on original website
WJCL
This week's severe storms resulted in the first confirmed tornado of 2023 in southeast Georgia
The first week of 2023 is not even complete and the first tornado of the new year has already been confirmed in southeast Georgia. Wednesday's round of storms produced a tornado that damaged a few buildings and downed trees in Pierce County. The National Weather Service out of Jacksonville completed...
WJCL
The weekend starts chilly...the temperatures you can expect
The weekend is here! Expect a chilly start out the door Saturday morning across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Don't forget extra layers or a jacket before leaving home. After a chilly or cold start, sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s. The next weather systems approaches by Sunday. Check...
WJCL
Impact Weather Day: Thunderstorms, severe weather potential for southeast Georgia, Lowcountry
Wednesday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. A line of scattered showers and thunderstorms is forecast to sweep across the area during the afternoon hours. There is a low chance that some of the thunderstorms may be strong to severe. The favored timing...
WMAZ
NWS confirms at least 3 tornadoes touched down across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — Severe weather swept through metro Atlanta and north Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday, as some areas received damage from tornadoes. As of Thursday evening, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Stonecrest in DeKalb County, an EF-0 tornado touched down in Coweta County and an EF-1 tornado touched down in Heard County.
wtoc.com
Georgia shrimping season comes to a close after several challenges in 2022
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia shrimping season ended over the weekend, wrapping up a busy time of year for an important industry along Georgia’s coast. This season came with its fair share of challenges as well. While the Georgia shores are now closed for the season, federal waters...
wfxl.com
Damage reported in Wednesday storms across Southwest Georgia
Two rounds of severe weather moved through Southwest Georgia Tuesday and Wednesday. With the squall line that moved through the area Wednesday morning, damage was reported. Powerline down on Jesse Johnson Lane. Tree on a powerline on Cedar Springs Road. Downed powerline on South Main Street. City of Blakely Fire...
WEATHER UPDATE: 3 tornadoes confirmed in Georgia
Atlanta is waking up Wednesday to the same heavy rain it fell asleep to, but it won’t last all day.
WEATHER UPDATE: Tornado watch moves out of metro Atlanta
With many people getting back to their post-holiday schedules, it’ll be a mild, foggy drive to work Tuesday. But the drive home won’t be as quiet, weatherwise.
Southeast Georgia road work weekly traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, January 7 through Friday, January 13. All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling thru work zones,...
Powerful Storm Threatens Multiple Georgia Counties
See if your county will be affected.
WALB 10
COVID-19 levels increase in 8 southwest Georgia counties
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - COVID-19 transmission levels have reached “high” levels in multiple southwest Georgia counties, according to the CDC. The newest COVID levels were calculated on Friday. For counties with high transmission levels, the CDC recommends wearing a mask indoors, in public and on public transportation. Counties...
WXIA 11 Alive
Severe thunderstorm warnings around metro Atlanta, tornado watch in effect | Live updates
ATLANTA — Severe weather is expected to make its way through metro Atlanta and north Georgia later Tuesday, bringing with it heavy rain and possibly damaging wind. The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for much of the region through 9 p.m. Weather conditions are expected to last...
WALB 10
New COVID-19 variant likely causing uptick in South Georgia cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The new COVID variant known as XBB 1.5 has been impacting hospital systems in and around southwest Georgia. COVID-19 has been going on for a while now, first coming to the public’s attention in late 2019 and early 2020. But is it really gone? Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital leaders say they have seen an increase in cases within the last month at Phoebe Main in Albany and serving 21 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday.
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
Georgia gas prices sees upward jump to kick off 2023
ATLANTA — Gas prices are trending upward across Georgia to begin the new year, according to AAA. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Drivers are paying an average $2.77 per gallon for regular gas. In Georgia, the state’s average was up 7 cents more than...
WMAZ
Whale hello there | New calves spotted off Georgia's coast
ATLANTA — It's a new year with new whales swimming along the coast of Georgia. Four North Atlantic Right Whale calves were spotted in the water to help close out the end of 2022, a signal of a promising future for Georgia's state marine mammal. During the winter, the...
Large, eerie shadows lurking below surface of Georgia’s blackwater swamps are alive
Winter is an eerie time in Georgia’s blackwater swamps, and among the strangest of sights are the large shadows often seen lurking just inches below the murky surface. Never, ever reach out to touch them, experts warn. These phantoms are alligators participating in a seasonal ritual — underwater napping,...
Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA; Warnock sworn in; new state rep arrested, steps down
On the Jan. 4 edition of Georgia Today: Sports gambling may come to GA, Senator Warnock has been sworn in, and a new state representative is stepping down amid his arrest. Orlando Montoya: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4 and in for Peter Biello, I'm Orlando Montoya. On today's episode: Will 2023 be the year that sports gambling becomes legal in Georgia? We catch up with Sen. Raphael Warnock at the U.S. Capitol. And a newly elected Georgia representative is stepping down following his arrest. These stories and more, coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
mahoningmatters.com
Rare 2.3-magnitude quake rattles Georgia near wildlife reserve, geologists say
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake struck near Eatonton, Georgia, early Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 1-mile deep quake hit about 9 miles southeast of Eatonton at 10:13 a.m., the agency said. At least two dozen people reported feeling the tremor as of Tuesday afternoon, some as far away as Sparta.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Places to Live in Georgia
Best Places to Live in Georgia: Offering the quintessential small-town charm, a rich heritage, a vibrant food scene with affordable living, and a host of career opportunities, the beautiful state of Georgia is a great place to call home. The Peach State is steeped in history, being one of the...
