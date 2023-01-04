Read full article on original website
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:22 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, East CR 500N, east of EMS T7 Lane, Warsaw. Driver: Scott E. Helt, 65, East Lakeview Trail, Leesburg. Helt’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $1,000. 5:51 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4,...
inkfreenews.com
One Injured In Single Vehicle Accident On US 30
PIERCETON — One woman was injured in an accident on US 30, in front of Roselles Restaurant. At 6:34 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Lutheran EMS was called to 7649 US 30, Pierceton, for a single vehicle accident. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
WNDU
Suspect identified in Elkhart counterfeit bill investigation
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department was able to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in a counterfeit bill investigation on Friday. On Jan. 3, the police sought to identify the person of interest, who was wanted for questioning in connection to a counterfeiting scheme at A Nails on County Road 6 West in Elkhart.
inkfreenews.com
Alma Arrested After Hitting Two Police Officers
WARSAW — A South Whitley man was recently arrested after allegedly hitting two police officers. Dillon Michael Alma, 24, 8306 W. 300S, South Whitley, is charged with battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and disarming a law enforcement officer, both level 5 felonies; resisting law enforcement resulting in injury, a level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Shuster Arrested After Threatening To Kill Cop
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly threatening a police officer while intoxicated. Douglas Paul Shuster, 53, 3762 W. Old Road 30 Lot 700, Warsaw, is charged with intimidation, a level 6 felony; operating while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement, both class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a class C misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Mench Arrested After Allegedly Battering, Strangling Woman
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly battering and strangling a woman while in the presence of four children. Michael David Mench, 40, 2492 S. 400W, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present, a level 6 felony; and domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor.
Body found in field near Cassopolis ID’d
The name of the person whose body was found in a field near Cassopolis Thursday has been released.
WANE-TV
No injuries in large Fort Wayne apartment fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating a large apartment fire that damaged several apartments. Fire crews responded to the 1800 block of Hobson Road around 10:30 p.m. That’s off Lake Avenue on the city’s northeast side. Several apartment complexes are located in the area, including Jamestown Homes where the fire was found.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler:. Glenbrook Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Andrew J. Chavez, $10.978.61. DNF Associates LLC v. Kevin W. Fitzpatrick, $711.54. Kayla N....
inkfreenews.com
Snyder Arrested After Driving Vehicle Under Influence While Child Present
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was arrested after allegedly driving under the influence while a child was in his vehicle. Jonathan Tyler Snyder, 32, 1755 Rozella Road No. 2, Warsaw, is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a minor passenger in the vehicle and neglect of a dependent, both level 6 felonies.
inkfreenews.com
Newly Appointed Trooper Assigned To Toll Road Post
ELKHART — On Dec. 15, 2022, 11 probationary troopers graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy. Of those 11 graduates, Probationary Trooper Tyler Pinnington was assigned to the Toll Road Post. Trooper Pinnington will now begin his next phase of instruction, a three-month field training period, working alongside...
95.3 MNC
Winona Lake man arrested after stabbing
A Winona Lake man was arrested after being accused of stabbing a relative in the neck. It happened on Dec. 29, when police found the stabbing victim in a Winona Lake home. The victim was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital. 23-year-old Henry Daniel Williamson admitted to the stabbing, saying...
30-year-old from Hillsdale taken into custody after drive-by shooting
One shot went through the driver's door and hit the victim in both legs, MSP said.
abc57.com
Deputies investigating body found in field in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - Deputies are investigating a body found in a field in Cass County Thursday afternoon, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 1:15 p.m., deputies were called to the intersection of Beeson Street and M-62 Highway in LaGrange Township for a possibly deceased person. When deputies...
casscountyonline.com
1/4/23: Update from Logansport Police Department on vehicle pursuit
Last Updated on January 4, 2023 by Logansport Police Department. The following press release was posted on the Logansport Police Department’s Facebook page:. On January 4, 2023 at 1:20 a.m., patrol officers with the Logansport Police Department initiated a vehicle pursuit. A gold in color Buick Century was traveling south on S. Cicott St. and struck the curb. Sergeant Funk activated his emergency red and blue lights to attempt to conduct a traffic stop on the Buick. The vehicle led officers in a vehicle pursuit through town and eventually traveled north on US Highway 35. The vehicle made a right hand turn into a church parking lot. The vehicle then began traveling south on N Royal Center Pike from the church parking lot. In the area of Royal Center Pike and 200 N there was a successful stop stick deployment. The vehicle continued before coming to a stop in the area of Indian Creek Road and 150N. A felony stop was conducted and the driver of the Buick Century was taken into custody.
inkfreenews.com
Water Lines Continue To Be An Issue At Cemetery
WARSAW — Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents approved Thursday, Jan. 5, for sexton Hal Heagy to get quotes to update the main water line in the cemetery. Leaks in the cemetery’s water lines have been a topic of discussion for several months. Heagy said about 85% of the cemetery was without water for most of the summer due to the leaks.
inkfreenews.com
Five Alcohol Permit Renewals For Warsaw, Syracuse Businesses Approved
WARSAW — Five alcoholic beverage permits were renewed during a brief Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting on Jan. 5. B.P.O. Elks #802, 310 E. Center St., Warsaw. Beer, wine and liquor – fraternal club. Clouse Enterprise Inc., doing business as Down Under, 801 N. Huntington St.,...
WNDU
South Bend man found safe
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - UPDATE: The South Bend Police Department has confirmed Darnell Walker has been located and is safe! Thank you for sharing!. The South Bend Police Department needs your help finding 39-year-old Darnell Walker. Walker is 5′11″, 210 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair, and was...
WNDU
Shelter used in Underground Railroad network to be restored in Cass County
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic house used to shelter fugitive slaves in Cassopolis is being restored!. “The Bogue House” was one of nine Underground Railroad stations throughout Calvin, Porter, and Penn Townships. It is claimed that over 1500 freedom-seeking slaves were helped on their journey to Canada through the use of the house from the 1830s to the 1850s.
WNDU
Property manager speaks on Addison St. fire after claims of broken smoke detectors
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now has new video footage showing the very moment a house on Addison Street in South Bend caught fire and sent two people to the hospital. We told you earlier that Nadeana Halamar and her daughter are being treated for burns at the University of Michigan Trauma Burn Center in Ann Arbor after claiming the smoke detectors in the house they lived in didn’t work.
