Woman who made grooming gang claims convicted of perverting course of justice
A woman who claimed she was the victim of an Asian grooming gang has been convicted of perverting the course of justice.Eleanor Williams, 22, published pictures of her injuries and an account of being groomed, trafficked and beaten, on Facebook in May 2020, in a post which was shared more than 100,000 times.A jury at Preston Crown Court found her guilty of eight counts of doing acts tending and intended to pervert the course of justice.Williams stared straight ahead as the verdicts were returned.The Facebook post sparked demonstrations in her home town of Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, and led to former English Defence...
BBC
Met Police: Officer charged with two rapes granted bail
A Met Police officer accused of raping two women has appeared in court. PC Rupert Edwards, 30, is alleged to have carried out the attacks days apart in Lambeth, south London, and Epsom in Surrey, in August and September. He was not on duty. PC Edwards, from Ashstead in Surrey,...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
americanmilitarynews.com
A young woman beaten, shot dead, and was forced to make a confession that she was a “military informant,” according to a video circulating on social media
A video clip on social media showed a young woman who was beaten, forced to confess to being a “military informant,” and later shot dead on a pavement spread. The video clip is only more than 3 minutes long and does not include the exact location of the incident but those shared the video clip wrote that the incident took place in Tamu and was done by Tamu PDF (People Defense Forces) No.4 Battalion.
NYC surgeon ‘savagely’ beat ex-girlfriend and caused her to miscarry, lawsuit alleges
A Manhattan surgeon has been accused of “savagely” beating his dentist ex-girlfriend — who recently filed a lawsuit claiming the more than dozen thrashings left her with broken bones, a concussion and caused her to lose a pregnancy, The Post has learned. Joseph Clayton Finley — an ears, nose and throat doctor affiliated with Northwell Health — faces criminal charges, including strangulation and assault, for at least seven alleged incidents spanning from April 2021 to May 2022, according to Manhattan prosecutors. His ex-girlfriend Negar “Nora” Dolatabadi, 40, claims Finley, 53, would get drunk and rough her up while calling her a...
Accused killer nurse Lucy Letby allegedly force-fed baby ‘massive’ amounts of milk
Accused serial killer nurse Lucy Letby allegedly tried to murder a premature baby girl by force-feeding her “massive” amounts of milk through a nasal tube, a UK court has heard. Letby, 32, is accused of overfeeding the sick baby — known only as Child G — while watching over her in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in September 2015, the BBC reported. The nurse, who is currently on trial for allegedly murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 others, struck just hours after making a banner to mark Child G’s 100th day of life, prosecutors said. Dr. Stephen Breary,...
Undercover journalist pretending to be drunk followed to hotel by man in new documentary
An undercover journalist pretending to be drunk was followed by a man back to her hotel room, after she repeatedly told him she was “fine on her own.”Ellie Flynn conducted the investigation for a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary, Undercover: Sexual Harassment - The Truth, revealing the reality of predatory behaviour faced by women.Footage shows a man asking the journalist to “give him a kiss” after being told to leave.“Despite having a huge team supporting me, specialised security and plenty of undercover experience, I was really afraid,” Ms Flynn told The Times.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Archie has American accent in new Harry and Meghan documentaryMel B names James Corden as ‘biggest d***head celebrity’ she’s metLove Island star reveals his earnings have halved since starring on reality show
‘Shut up, I am not your servant!’: Flight attendant blasts passenger in explosive row
A flight attendant was caught on camera telling a passenge to “shut up” after he allegedly made one of her colleagues cry.The member of cabin crew for Indian airline IndiGo was seen having an explosive argument with a traveller on flight on6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on 16 December.A fellow passenger filmed the incident, which quickly went viral after they shared it online.The cabin crew member can be heard saying: “Shut up, I am not your servant!” She also tells the man to “stop pointing your finger at me and yelling at me, my crew is crying because...
Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead
A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
At least 31 dead & 20 left blind after drinkers open lethal batch of bootleg booze in India
AT LEAST 31 people have died and more than 20 were left in a serious condition after drinking a lethal dose of moonshine liquor in India. The isolated incident happened in nearby villages in Bihar state, east India. The deaths were reported in a local government-run hospital, where families brought...
Opinion: 10,000 forced abortions — the unacknowledged story of the ‘rescued’ women
Women rescued by the Nigerian military from the Boko Haram have been forced to have abortions. Read more here.
Andrew Tate messaged underaged girls, daughter of prominent Romanian pol claims
The daughter of a prominent Romanian politician claims disgraced influencer Andrew Tate contacted her and several classmates when they were young teens — trying to lure some with the promise of a date. “I was contacted by Andrew Tate, the older of the Tate brothers, three years ago when I was just 16,” Daria Gușă told Romanian journalist Iosefina Pascal in an interview provided to The Post. “I was a bit surprised, because I had just made my Instagram account — I had a couple hundred followers,” she said. Tate, a former professional kickboxer and self-proclaimed misogynist, was arrested in Romania last week...
Irish soldier is killed when his vehicle is surrounded and shot at by mob in Lebanon as he was escorting UN personnel returning to Ireland following death of relatives
An Irish soldier serving as a UN peacekeeper in Lebanon was killed after his vehicle was surrounded and shot at by a mob as he was escorting soldiers home to Ireland after the death of their relatives. Private Seán Rooney from Donegal, part of the 27 Infantry Battalion in Dundalk,...
Horror as woman’s body dragged under car for more than an hour after Delhi hit and run
India’s federal home minister has ordered an investigation into the gruesome death of Anjali Singh, a 20-year-old Delhi woman dragged under a drunk driver’s car for more than an hour following a hit and run in the early hours of New Year’s Day.The event manager was returning home on her scooter on the early morning of 1 January when she was hit by the car and dragged more than 13km (8 miles) from the capital’s Sultanpuri area to the Kanjhawala neighbourhood before one of the occupants of the vehicle noticed her.Five men in the car, including a politician from...
Watch as rampaging leopard pounces on van during attack that left 13 people in hospital
THIS is the shocking moment a wild leopard took a swipe at a van following a ferocious rampage through a city that saw 13 people injured. Local residents were rushed to hospital with serious injuries from the big cat attack in Jorhat, north east India. Dramatic footage showed the beast...
BBC
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
BBC
Woman breaks nearly every bone in face in Thailand
A student is asking for help to pay her sister's medical bills, after she suffered a horrific accident while on holiday. Jo Hoffman from Wolverhampton came off her hired scooter while in Thailand, smashing nearly every bone in her face. She is currently in hospital in Koh Samui, where medical...
Drunk man urinates on elderly woman in flight and evades arrest: ‘Crew was not proactive’
A man in an inebriated condition on a flight from New York to Delhi exposed himself to an elderly woman passenger and urinated on her, according to reports.A complaint is being registered against the unnamed man who urinated on the woman after Air India told Delhi’s police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.The shocking incident had allegedly taken place on an Air India flight on 26 November last year and came to light only when the woman, who is in her seventies, wrote to a letter to N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, that owns the carrier.The...
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
Mother, 36, who 'was promised a blue light response' died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours
Mother-of-four Hannah Houghton, 36, from Birmingham with cystic fibrosis was promised a 'blue light response' but died of a heart attack after waiting 11 hours for an ambulance.
