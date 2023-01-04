Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Lincolnshire hospitals get midwifery boost with most ever new recruits
A hospitals trust in Lincolnshire says it has welcomed its biggest ever group of newly-qualified midwives. A total of 11 new midwives have been recruited by United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust (ULHT), it said. Eight will join the team at Lincoln County Hospital, with the remainder joining Pilgrim Hospital in...
BBC
NI health: Trusts cancelling operations amid hospital pressures
Most of Northern Ireland's health trusts have confirmed they are starting to cancel non-urgent operations due to ongoing hospital pressures. All trusts, except Belfast, have said they are taking the action to increase bed capacity for unscheduled admissions. It comes after reports of delays of many hours in ambulances offloading...
BBC
Critical incident stood down at Nottingham hospitals
The trust that runs Nottingham's main hospitals says it has stood down a critical incident declared eight days ago. Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust (NUH) announced the move on 29 December due to high demand on front-line services. It led to non-emergency hospital treatment being halted. However, a critical incident...
My beautiful sister died after her ‘harmless’ pins and needles turned out to be cancer
A WOMAN has tragically died just months after discovering seemingly harmless "pins and needles" was actually cancer. Lydia Carfrae-Brohaska, 36, only saw doctors after the light tingling in her hands and feet spread to her legs and left her unable to walk. In August 2018, medics diagnosed the qualified solicitor,...
BBC
Six women arrested after boy, one, dies at Dudley nursery
Six women have been arrested over the "suspicious" death of a one-year-old boy at a nursery in the West Midlands. A criminal investigation was launched following a visit by Ofsted inspectors to Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley, in the wake of the death on 9 December. Two of those arrested...
BBC
HMS Medway: Royal Navy warship crew rescues five people in Caribbean
The crew of a Royal Navy warship rescued five people after their tug sank in the Caribbean. On Friday, HMS Medway responded to an SOS message from an ocean-going tug which was sinking off the British Overseas Territory of Anguilla. The crew took refuge on a large barge filled with...
Rail worker drives girls 74 miles home for Christmas after they miss last train
Three students have praised a kind-hearted rail worker who drove them 74 miles out of his way to help them get home for Christmas after trains were disrupted.Cara Ní Chofaigh, a student at the University of Galway, said that the Irish Rail staffer, who she knows only as Tony, rescued her and two friends when they missed their connecting train home on Tuesday.Ms Ní Chofaigh had been travelling home from Galway, via Limerick, when she bumped into her housemate and another friend, all bound for her hometown of Killarney, County Kerry.However, as their evening train approached the connection point, it...
BBC
UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home
A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
Girl, four, dies from sepsis following 'missed opportunities' at hospitals
Eva Hayden was rushed to Alder Hey in Liverpool after she collapsed just weeks after Christmas in January 2020. Despite best attempts by her father and paramedics to resuscitate her, she died.
BBC
Scarborough Hospital patient sleeps in car due to bed shortage
A man suffering from appendicitis has said he slept in his car outside a hospital due to a bed shortage. Michael Woodcock, from Harrogate, said the alternative was trying to sleep in a chair in a crowded waiting room at Scarborough Hospital's A&E department. He said he was provided with...
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
BBC
Sheep worrying warning for dog owners
Dog owners have been asked to keep control of their animals while out in the countryside, to protect sheep carrying lambs. West Mercia Police has recorded 282 incidents of sheep worrying since 2017, with 56 cases investigated in 2021. Sheep worrying can result in a maximum fine of £1,000 for...
BBC
Barber shop owner jailed for using Covid grants to fund terrorists
A man has been jailed for 12 years for sending Covid relief grants he received from a London council to fund so-called Islamic State terrorists in Syria. Barber shop owner Tarek Namouz, 43, was given thousands of pounds of bounce back loans which he transferred abroad. Kingston Crown Court heard...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
NHS Wales: Man carries grandad into hospital amid ambulance shortage
When Steve Parsons's grandfather collapsed at his Monmouthshire home, his family immediately dialled 999. However when they were told there were no ambulances available, they had to take measures into their own hands. In desperation, Mr Parsons drove and then carried the 83-year-old, who had suffered a cardiac arrest, into...
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
BBC
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
BBC
Hereford farmer left carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water
A farmer has been banned from keeping livestock after leaving carcasses in fields and in animal drinking water. Complaints were made about the animals to Herefordshire Council which warned farmer Richard Sparey when they visited sites where he kept sheep and cattle. Trading standards officers said they found dead sheep...
BBC
Father of severely ill boy told ambulance would be six hours
The father of a sick disabled boy now in intensive care has spoken of the "terrifying" moment they were told they faced a six-hour wait for an ambulance. Taylor-James was "struggling to breathe and his lips were blue" when his mother called 999 in December. His father Stuart said he...
Comments / 1