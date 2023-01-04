ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Twitter to relax curbs on political ads as revenues drop

By Dan Milmo Global technology editor
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9k3n_0k34KW3a00
Twitter logo. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP

Twitter has said it will relax restrictions on political advertising as it seeks to generate more revenue after Elon Musk’s $44bn (£36.4bn) takeover of the platform .

The social media platform banned political advertising in 2019 after its then chief executive, Jack Dorsey, declared that reaching people with political messages should be “earned, not bought”.

Twitter has signalled a reversal of that policy, announcing it plans to “expand the political advertising we permit in the coming weeks”. In a post on Twitter’s safety account, the company said it would align its advertising policy with that of TV broadcasters and other media outlets.

The post added that Twitter would ensure, as with any policy change, “our approach to reviewing and approving content protects people on Twitter”. However, Musk has recently reinstated controversial accounts , such as those belonging to Donald Trump and Andrew Tate, despite pledging initially that such moves would be adjudicated by a “content moderation council” that has since fallen by the wayside.

Related: Twitter sued over $136,260 in unpaid rent after Elon Musk takeover

There will be an immediate change for restrictions on “cause-based” advertising, which it defines as ads that encourage people to take action on issues such as social inequality and economic growth. According to a Twitter advertising policy page , cause-based ads that target users in the US will no longer face restrictions such as a ban on using political terms like “conservative” or “liberal”.

Advertising is Twitter’s main source of revenue, accounting for 90% of its $5.1bn turnover in 2021. However, advertisers have paused spending on Twitter after Musk’s takeover, amid fears that divisive content would mushroom on the platform, while a botched relaunch of Twitter’s subscription service also alarmed advertisers by triggering a wave of fake corporate accounts.

About 70% of Twitter’s top 100 advertising clients were not spending on the platform as of mid-December, according to research firm Pathmatics.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say

A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
The Verge

Twitter says it will allow more political ads as it tries to claw back revenue

Twitter is going to “expand” the political advertising it allows on the platform in “the coming weeks,” the Twitter Safety account tweeted on Tuesday. Twitter banned all political advertising in late 2019, but the company is apparently loosening its rules just a couple of months after major ad agencies recommended against buying ads on the platform.
The Guardian

Gianluca Vialli obituary

Gianluca Vialli, who has died of pancreatic cancer aged 58, became the first Italian to manage a top-flight English football club when he took over at Chelsea in 1998, guiding them to FA Cup, League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup trophies. However, he will be better remembered for his playing career as a dynamic, intelligent and versatile forward at Sampdoria and Juventus, as well as for Italy, with whom he won 59 caps between 1985 and 1992.
The Guardian

Kenyan police arrest suspect over killing of LGBTQ+ activist

Police investigating the death of an LGBTQ+ rights campaigner whose body was discovered stuffed in a metal trunk have arrested a suspect, they said. Edwin Chiloba, a 25-year-old fashion designer and model, was found dead by the roadside earlier this week about 40km (25 miles) outside the Rift Valley town of Eldoret, media reports said.
The Guardian

Fears US supreme court could radically reshape clean water rules

A 15-year legal tussle over a tiny plot of land near a lake in northern Idaho could culminate in the US supreme court drastically reshaping clean water laws across the country, with a decision by the conservative-dominated court now looming. The case is the latest and perhaps most significant of...
The Guardian

‘Thank you sooooo much’: Jeremy Renner releases video from hospital

Actor Jeremy Renner has shared his first video on social media since he suffered a snowplow accident that left him in critical condition. The Avengers star and two-time Oscar nominee is seen in the short clip receiving a shampoo massage from his sister while his mother looks on. The accompanying caption reads: “A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much.”
The Guardian

Russia preparing to mobilise extra 500,000 conscripts, claims Ukraine

Ukraine’s military intelligence has claimed that Russia is set to order the mobilisation of as many as 500,000 conscripts in January in addition to the 300,000 it called up in October, in another apparent sign that Vladimir Putin has no intention of ending the war. Vadym Skibitsky, Ukraine’s deputy...
The Guardian

The Guardian

546K+
Followers
125K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy