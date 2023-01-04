Theatre West readies for upcoming production

In 1870 Denver, four love-starved males trust shifty lawyer Big Harry Deal to bring them four blushing brides. Instead, Harry and villainous actress Starr Billings scheme to get all four wed and dead.

Theatre West’s production of “Males Order Brides,” a comedy play, will be Jan. 17-29 at the Stardust Theatre, inside the Kuentz Center, 14401 W. R.H. Johnson Blvd. Tickets are available at the R.H. Johnson box office or at theatrewest.scwclubs.com.

The monthly membership meeting for Theatre West is Jan. 17, also at the Kuentz center. Doors open at 1 p.m. and a short meeting starts at 1:30 p.m., followed by entertainment. This meeting will include theater students from Willow Canyon High School presenting bits from their upcoming play, “Odd Couple, Female Version,” along with assorted skits and musical arrangements.

The Stardust Theatre is continually seeking people interested in participating in all aspects of live theater including sound and light technology, costuming, directing, stage management, stage design and construction, singers, actors, dancers and more.

Email vickismkbiz@gmail.com.