KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a matter of almost two years, the program has forked out nearly $215 million to more than 57,000 households across New Mexico. The state is expecting an extra $3.5 billion in new money for this fiscal year’s budget. There’s a good chance some form of rental assistance or this program could be a part of that spending.

[2] Opposition against ABQ ‘safe outdoor space’ continues – There will be one more hearing to see if a sanctioned homeless camp near Menaul and I-25 can receive permitting. Multiple organizations are appealing the city, hoping to stop the encampment. A spokesperson for Street Safe New Mexico says the camp would be limited to 50 people with around-the-clock security.

[3] Quieter Wednesday, except for mountain winds – Winds will be gusty in the central mountains, northeast highlands and central highlands this morning through the afternoon. Wind advisories are currently in effect until 2 PM. High pressure will move over the state by Thursday, helping temperatures warm up through Friday, and calming winds down a bit on Thursday.

[4] Bricklight business owner speaks out after eviction notice – A popular Albuquerque bike shop and their landlord will be meeting to resolve a lease issue that caused the owners to receive an eviction notice. The Bike Coop owner says after an attempted break-in in October repairs were never made. She also says they have asked for plumbing issues in the building to be fixed. She withheld November and December rent and said she had some back-and-forth communication with the owners. She said the eviction was canceled shortly after posting the notice to social media.

[5] Local balloon shop participates in national event – A balloon shop in Albuquerque is taking part in a national event – building a giant, immersive experience with balloons for charity. The Big Balloon Build in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin raises funds for the charity Inspiration Ministries and Inspired Coffee which helps employ people with intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities. Participants will be creating life-sized animal balloons, doing outdoor activities such as skiing, and sitting around the campfire.

Comments / 6

Faith Sandoval
3d ago

i am fed up with beauty queen but very shallow Brooke Basaan. I am angry at the rest of the selfish, uncompassionate, it's all about me city councillors. you all complain of the homeless problem, but you are adding to it by not reigning in greedy landlords. the PEOPLE that are homeless treated like pariah, or just like Hitler treated the Jews.

Virginia Howard
3d ago

wrong all lies lies lies lies they an it helping no rental help just collect all you information and be told no sad sad

Comments / 0

Community Policy