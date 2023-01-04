ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia says cell phones led to deadly attack; Bills’ Hamlin remains in critical condition; McCarthy won’t back down | Hot off the Wire podcast

McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed

WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
As speaker bid falters, mixed views of McCarthy in hometown

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's political troubles don't stop at the Washington Beltway. In his Central California hometown of Bakersfield — where oil derricks blanket hillsides and country music fans flock to Buck Owens' Crystal Palace hall — some voters are asking if what has become an embarrassing bid to succeed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came at the expense of the twin engines of the local economy — oil production and agriculture.
Sources: NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game; Hamlin showing improvement; auto sales fell in 2022 | Hot off the Wire podcast

» Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won’t resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling.
Friday marks two years since Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Two years after an angry mob broke into the U.S. Capitol, CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the status of the almost 1,000 criminal cases and speaks to a survivor of the attack who is back at work on Capitol Hill.

