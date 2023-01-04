Russia says cell phones led to deadly attack; Bills’ Hamlin remains in critical condition; McCarthy won’t back down | Hot off the Wire podcast

Read full article on original website
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Virginia GOP congressman vows he will not support McCarthy for House speaker: 'Part of the swamp cartel'
Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., on why he will not support Rep. Kevin McCarthy to be the next Republican House speaker, with a vote scheduled for Tuesday.
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Utah Murder-Suicide Leaves 3 Adults, 5 Children Dead Weeks After Wife Files For Divorce
The national response continues after Michael Haight allegedly fatally shot his wife, mother-in-law and five children in the close-knit community of Enoch, Utah, before turning the gun on himself. An apparent murder-suicide that left eight family members dead in southwestern Utah reverberates around the country. Michael Haight, 42, is identified...
McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed
WASHINGTON — Kevin McCarthy’s campaign to become speaker of the U.S. House will stretch into at least Friday night, as the California Republican inched ahead in his struggle to unite his divided party around his candidacy and an overhaul of rules under which the chamber will operate. “We’ll come back tonight, and I believe at […] The post McCarthy flips GOP holdouts as his campaign for U.S. House speaker gathers speed appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Trump attacks McConnell, wife over GOP ‘turmoil’ after McCarthy fails to win Speakership
Former President Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and his wife, former Trump administration Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, for “unnecessary turmoil” within the GOP in the wake of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) failure to win the lower chamber’s Speakership.
KXLY
House adjourns again after McCarthy rejected, Idaho slaying suspect may be extradited, and more top news
Here’s a look at some of today’s trending topics for Jan. 4. The man accused in the November slayings of four University of Idaho students has left a Pennsylvania jail in the custody of state police, officials said Wednesday morning, which means he could be headed to Idaho to face first-degree murder charges.
McCarthy loses by one vote in shocking 14th attempt as furious floor lobbying fails to sway opponents
Kevin McCarthy lost his 14th attempt to be House speaker by a single vote late Friday night in a nailbiter vote that shocked GOP lawmakers as it unfolded.
As speaker bid falters, mixed views of McCarthy in hometown
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — (AP) — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy's political troubles don't stop at the Washington Beltway. In his Central California hometown of Bakersfield — where oil derricks blanket hillsides and country music fans flock to Buck Owens' Crystal Palace hall — some voters are asking if what has become an embarrassing bid to succeed Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came at the expense of the twin engines of the local economy — oil production and agriculture.
KXLY
Sources: NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game; Hamlin showing improvement; auto sales fell in 2022 | Hot off the Wire podcast
» Two people familiar with the decision say the NFL won’t resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling.
Friday marks two years since Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Two years after an angry mob broke into the U.S. Capitol, CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane reports on the status of the almost 1,000 criminal cases and speaks to a survivor of the attack who is back at work on Capitol Hill.
