ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week set for Jan. 16-22

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0F5w_0k34I2yh00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach restaurants are inviting foodies across Hampton Roads to help celebrate 18 years of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

This year’s event is set for January 16-22 and includes specially designed menus and pre-fixe pricing. Restaurants will be incorporating The Pineapple, the traditional symbol of hospitality in their décor, beverage or menu options.

Restaurant Week is a time for the community to come together and not only support local businesses, but enjoy some of the best cuisine and atmosphere in town.

Categories:

  • Breakfast – 2 courses, $10 and $15
  • Lunch – 2 courses, $15 and $20
  • Dinner – 3 courses, $25, $35 and $45

Dine and Stay options: In partnership with Virginia Beach Hotel Association members, select hotels will be offering discounted rates during VBRW.

To view participating restaurants, menus, and more, CLICK HERE.

Check WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Urban Outfitters closes in downtown Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Urban Outfitters has said goodbye just over a decade after opening in the heart of downtown Norfolk’s Granby Street. The Philadelphia-based retailer that specializes in trendy clothing and accessories for teens and younger adults closed on December 31. All of the merchandise has been removed from the three-story 271 Granby Street location.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Brick Anchor Brew-House in downtown Norfolk to close

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A popular downtown Norfolk restaurant will close its doors at the beginning of February. Owner Phil Smith announced “with much regret” on Wednesday that Brick Anchor Brew-House’s last day at the corner of Granby and Tazewell streets will be on February 3.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Jan. 6 – Jan. 8

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the first weekend of 2023. Kick off the new year right by enjoying events around Hampton Roads. Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton

Community search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton AT 1PM. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville pick up wins in …. Landstown, Woodside and Menchville each picked up wins Friday night in high school basketball. 6-year-old suspected of shooting Newport News teacher. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Study shows drinking water may...
HAMPTON, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Schooners Grill Opening Second Location In Poquoson This Spring

POQUOSON—Schooners Grill, the Newport News restaurant famous for its seafood entrees, abundant appetizers, soups, salads, handhelds, Greek specialty dishes, and pizza, will open a new location in Poquoson this spring. The restaurant will be located in what was formerly the Blue Crab & Purple Pig Bistro at 8 Victory Blvd. in Poquoson.
POQUOSON, VA
WAVY News 10

Free COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Health Department will host a free vaccination clinic on Wednesday, January 11. The clinic will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at New Light Full Gospel Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road. As of October 12, 2022...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
americanhistorycentral.com

The Battle of Sewell's Point, Virginia in 1861

The Battle of Sewell’s Point was fought between the United States of America and the Confederate States of America from May 18 to May 21, 1861, during the Civil War. In the early days of the war, General Winfield Scott proposed a plan to President Abraham Lincoln that was designed to strangle the Confederate states by using naval forces to blockade the coastline and take control of the Mississippi River Valley. The “Anaconda Plan” was unpopular with politicians, journalists, and others who wanted immediate military action. The war started when Confederate batteries opened fire on Fort Sumter on April 13. Lincoln responded on April 19 by ordering a blockade of the southern seaboard from South Carolina to the Rio Grande. On April 20, the Union Navy burned and evacuated the Norfolk Navy Yard, destroying nine ships in the process. The evacuation gave the Confederacy access to a major shipyard, thousands of heavy guns, and control of Norfolk. General Walter Gwynn, who was in charge of the Confederate defenses around Norfolk, set up batteries at Sewell’s Point to protect the city and control Hampton Roads, the wide channel of water at the mouth of the James River. The Confederate batteries were under the command of Captain Peyton Colquitt. The Union sent a fleet to Hampton Roads to enforce the blockade, and on May 18–19, the Union gunboats USS Monticello and USS Thomas Freeborn exchanged fire with the battery at Sewell’s Point, resulting in little damage to either side. On May 21, the Monticello fired on the battery again but withdrew when it returned fire.
NORFOLK, VA
thecountrycook.net

Virginia White Sauce (Salsa)

A Norfolk city favorite, this Virginia White Sauce is a thick and creamy sauce that became a popular dip at a favorite local Mexican restaurant!. Virginia White Sauce (or White Salsa) is a regional condiment very specific to the Tidewater area of Virginia - more specifically in Norfolk (my hometown). It was created by a local Mexican restaurant owner (Willie Jenkins at El Toro) who was looking to create a salad dressing for his guests. This is the recipe he came up with; however, guests started using it to dip their tortilla chips in and the rest is history! I am sharing his original recipe below. It can be tailored to your tastes (most people like to thin it out a bit.)
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy