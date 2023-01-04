Virginia Beach Restaurant Week set for Jan. 16-22

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach restaurants are inviting foodies across Hampton Roads to help celebrate 18 years of Virginia Beach Restaurant Week.

This year’s event is set for January 16-22 and includes specially designed menus and pre-fixe pricing. Restaurants will be incorporating The Pineapple, the traditional symbol of hospitality in their décor, beverage or menu options.

Restaurant Week is a time for the community to come together and not only support local businesses, but enjoy some of the best cuisine and atmosphere in town.

Categories:

Breakfast – 2 courses, $10 and $15

Lunch – 2 courses, $15 and $20

Dinner – 3 courses, $25, $35 and $45

Dine and Stay options: In partnership with Virginia Beach Hotel Association members, select hotels will be offering discounted rates during VBRW.

