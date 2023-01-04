ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mississippi Civil Rights leader dies in tragic house fire

 3 days ago
A Mississippi civil rights leader, who walked alongside Medgar Evers, advocating for voting rights, died in a tragic house fire on Tuesday.

Ineva May Pittman, 88, was found dead by firefighters working to put on the fire in her house on Inwood Drive in Northwest Jackson.

Firefighters say the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene.

Local leaders in Jackson and in Mississippi expressed their grief and admiration for Pittman.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on social media, “Saddened to hear the news regarding the passing of Mrs. Ineva May-Pittman due to a house fire last night. She was the epitome of a leader in civil and human rights throughout our community, state and country. May God be with her family and the many lives she touched.”

“Mrs. May-Pittman was a lifelong advocate for human rights and an active member of numerous civic, religious, civil rights and professional organizations. I consider her a mentor and a true friend,” Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said in a statement. “Over the years, she also kept a close eye on city business and politics to ensure leaders remain grounded, fair and committed to the needs of our residents. In honor of her lifelong service, Mrs. May-Pittman is part of a mural that sits outside my office. I pass it every day.”

FroQueen71
3d ago

Love her and I can still feel her holding my hand saying to me don’t you give up keep standing up for justice and equality 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺❤️🌺🌺🌺🌺

FroQueen71
3d ago

Rest in Paradise to a Black Queen Warrior who was a educator a civil rights activist and a JSU Tiger who stood up for equality and Justice 🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺🌺❤️

Eric Rush
3d ago

Thank you Ms. Pittman 🌹 for your Service to our Holocaust Movement that paved the improvement to our Better Life... Mississippian 🙏 for the Pittman Family.. 🌹

