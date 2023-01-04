ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Jessica Henwick hails 'generous director' Rian Johnson

Jessica Henwick thinks Rian Johnson is the "most generous" director she's ever worked with. The 30-year-old actress stars alongside Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson in Rian's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', and Jessica has revealed that she relished the experience of working with him. The actress -...
WFMZ-TV Online

Paul Mescal to star in Gladiator sequel

Paul Mescal is set to star in Sir Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' sequel. The 'Normal People' actor is in talks to take on the leading role of Lucius Verus, the son of Roman Empress Lucilla and the nephew of the villainous Commodus, who was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy