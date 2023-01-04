Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Jessica Henwick hails 'generous director' Rian Johnson
Jessica Henwick thinks Rian Johnson is the "most generous" director she's ever worked with. The 30-year-old actress stars alongside Madelyn Cline, Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson in Rian's 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery', and Jessica has revealed that she relished the experience of working with him. The actress -...
TODAY.com
Prince Harry recalls how father King Charles told him his mother Princess Diana had died
Prince Harry is sharing new details about the day he learned that his mom Princess Diana had died. Now 38, Harry was 12 years old when Diana died following a car crash in Paris in 1997, which also killed her lover at the time, Dodi Fayed, and driver Henri Paul. She was 36 years old.
WFMZ-TV Online
Paul Mescal to star in Gladiator sequel
Paul Mescal is set to star in Sir Ridley Scott's 'Gladiator' sequel. The 'Normal People' actor is in talks to take on the leading role of Lucius Verus, the son of Roman Empress Lucilla and the nephew of the villainous Commodus, who was played by Joaquin Phoenix in the original movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
