Photo by CLAY BURTON

So long 2022. As we head into 2023 just know that life in the world has not changed since last year, nor has it ever changed since the dawn of humankind by human self-will, also known as free will.

So don't go blaming God for all the world's problems that humankind creates for ourselves.

But, just as millions of people can cause such chaos, division, anger, and anarchy, so can millions of people change it all for the better.

But how?

Well, you are hearing it more and more each day now.

Be The Change.

What does this mean?



FOLLOW THIS LINK AND READ MORE>>>https://www.bayareaentertainer.com/clay-burton/so-long-2022-as-we-head-into-2023-just-know-that-life-in-the-world-has-not-changed-since-last-year

Photo by Jimmy GRAVES 409-916-2970

Reliable Roofing

Are you needing a Reliable Roofer?

Contact Richie Allen

www.reliableroofingandsheetmetal.com

(832) 535-7325

FREE ESTIMATES!!!

#galvestoncounty #smallbusiness

#tacos #shoplocal #roofinglocal #community #roofers

#reliableroofing#memes.#socialmedia.#like.#photooftheday.

#facebookmarketing.#trending #richieallen #supportlocal

#friends #mycuprunnethover #blessed #KindnessInDeed