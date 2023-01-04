ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cramer's Lightning Round: Chart Industries Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: World Wrestling Entertainment, Bed Bath & Beyond, Costco and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged nearly 17% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
