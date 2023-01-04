Read full article on original website
It just got a lot easier to see how much some of the biggest tech companies in the world pay, thanks to a rollout of new salary transparency laws across the country. As of Jan. 1, California and Washington joined New York City and Colorado in legally requiring employers to post salary ranges on their job ads.
Dave Limp, Amazon's hardware chief, said the company remains committed to its Alexa voice assistant and other projects. Alexa and other parts of Amazon's devices and services organization were a major target of the company's recent layoffs. CEO Andy Jassy said earlier this week the company aims to let go...
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a selection of stocks that he believes will do well this year. To come up with his picks, he examined the best- and worst performers in the S&P 500 from last year and chose five potential 2023 winners from each list. CNBC's Jim...
Bed Bath & Beyond warned Thursday it's running out of cash and is considering bankruptcy. The embattled home goods retailer is having trouble getting enough merchandise to fill its shelves and is drawing fewer customers to its stores and website. It anticipates a net loss of about $385.8 million for...
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "I do not want you in Carvana. I have disliked this stock for ages, and I reiterate that I still dislike it."
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. World Wrestling Entertainment — The wrestling entertainment stock surged nearly 17% after WWE announced that founder Vince McMahon is returning to its board of directors and that the company is exploring strategic moves. McMahon stepped down as CEO last year after an investigation into sexual misconduct, but has remained majority shareholder. The Wall Street Journal reported that McMahon is returning to pursue a potential sale of the business.
Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry rose more than 3% in Asia's morning trade. Apple is expected to sign a big order with Luxshare Precision, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation. Shares of Luxshare Precision Industry, one of Apple's Chinese contract manufacturers, rose more than 3% in...
