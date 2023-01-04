ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

The crushing moments when the Jets’ season went sideways

By Brian Costello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bTOwq_0k34HcVh00

The Jets season ended with a thud Sunday in Seattle, but the truth is the season went sideways long before the Jets’ trip to the Pacific Northwest.

The Jets looked primed to end the longest active playoff drought in the NFL, but a five-game losing streak in December and January has them looking ahead to next season . How did it happen? What went wrong?

The Jets will be searching for those answers during a long offseason. They will find plenty of reasons. The offense has scored just four touchdowns in five games . The defense has given up some huge drives. Injuries caught up to the offensive line. The quarterback play has ranged from OK to awful.

But when I take a look at what has happened to the Jets, there are three moments that stand out when considering what went wrong. Here is a closer look:

Oct. 23 vs. Broncos, Empower Field, second quarter

The Jets discovered their winning formula during a four-game winning streak in October. They played great defense, ran the ball and made sure the quarterback did not turn the ball over. That formula was working for them again on this day in Denver. Breece Hall broke a 62-yard touchdown in the first quarter, and the defense was having its way with Brett Rypien and the Denver offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MicmO_0k34HcVh00
Alijah Vera-Tucker’s season-ending elbow injury changed the composition and effectiveness of the Jets’ offensive line.
AP

Then, everything changed on two plays. On third-and-6 from the 50-yard line with 9:57 left in the second quarter, Zach Wilson threw an incomplete pass to Jeff Smith. It was a non-descript play, but behind the line of scrimmage Alijah Vera-Tucker stood grabbing his right elbow with his left hand in clear pain.

Vera-Tucker had been one of the stars for the Jets in the early months of the season. Vera-Tucker moved from left guard to right guard after the Jets signed Laken Tomlinson in free agency. Then Vera-Tucker played left tackle when injuries mounted there. Then he shifted to right tackle to fill a hole there. Vera-Tucker was a stud at all three positions, and looked like he was heading to a Pro Bowl season. But that elbow injury , suffered while pass blocking, ended his season and changed the Jets’ offensive line. They were never quite the same after Vera-Tucker went down. There were other problems, but losing the best player on the line was a killer.

The Jets punted the ball after the play, and then got it back following a Broncos punt. On first down, Hall took a pitch to the left side and was tackled. He clutched his left knee, and was carted to the locker room having suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Hall was having a dominant rookie season, and surely would have been one of the favorites for Rookie of the Year had he stayed healthy. Beyond that, he was the most explosive player the Jets had on offense. He could turn a 3-yard run into a 60-yard run with one move. The Jets offense does not have anyone that can do that now. Hall remains the team’s leading rusher two months after he played his last down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qf1Bj_0k34HcVh00
Breece Hall was averaging 5.8 yards per rushing attempt before his season ended with an ACL injury in Denver.
Getty Images

These back-to-back offensive plays for the Jets changed everything. The offense never truly recovered. The Jets won that day , 16-9, but in hindsight it may have been their biggest loss.

Nov. 20 vs. Patriots, Gillette Stadium, post-game

Wilson had a terrible game in this 10-3 loss to the Patriots. He threw for just 77 yards and looked confused and ineffective for the entire game. But that is not what people will remember from this day. In a post-game interview room, Wilson damaged his image more than he ever did on the field . At the end of his interview, he was asked whether he felt the offense had let down the defense, which only gave up three points.

“No. No,” Wilson said.

The session ended with that answer, and there were immediate reverberations inside the Jets organization. The Jets defensive players were not happy. Wilson would have to apologize a few days later, but the damage was done.

Jets coach Robert Saleh benched Wilson for Mike White , a move he may have made otherwise but was pushed over the goal line by Wilson’s post-game remark.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kIFG0_0k34HcVh00
Zach Wilson’s unwillingness to accept blame for the offense’s poor performance against the Patriots did not sit well with many teammates.
AP

There were doubts about Wilson before that day, but that answer seemed to confirm the worst rumors about Wilson’s lack of leadership. The move to bench him changed the trajectory of the organization. Wilson was no longer the future of the franchise. The No. 2 overall pick was benched and made the No. 3 quarterback with seven games left in his second season.

The team bounced back the next week with White at quarterback, but something changed that day in Foxborough. The mojo has not felt quite right since then.

It was also a crushing loss for the team that was sure it was going to end its seven-year losing streak to the Patriots. Instead, Marcus Jones ran a punt back 84 yards for the game-winning touchdown with five seconds left to crush the Jets.

The post-game just made it even worse.

Dec. 11 vs. Bills, Highmark Stadium, third quarter

The Jets bounced back after the Wilson mess with White under center. They beat the Bears, followed by close losses to the Vikings and the Bills, losses that felt like moral victories because of how close they were and who the opponent was.

But with 4:45 left in the third quarter of the Bills game, White dropped back and threw an incompletion intended for Tyler Conklin. Bills linebacker Matt Milano sprinted through the middle of the Jets offense untouched and drilled White in the ribs. The hit was so hard that White’s jackknifed in half .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGf4n_0k34HcVh00
A monstrous hit suffered in Buffalo left Mike White injured and the Jets without a quarterback they believed in.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

White would go to the locker room to have X-rays that came back negative, and he returned to the game in an eventual 20-12 loss.

The real blow came afterward when further tests showed White had broken ribs. The Jets hid the news for a few days , but then it was announced on Friday that Wilson would start against the Lions. It sucked the life out of the Jets.

They had just lost two games with White, but they believed in him through those losses. The Lions and Jaguars — two teams that were playing well but were beatable — were coming up at home on the schedule. The Jets would end up losing both games; Wilson played OK against Detroit, but was horrible against the Jaguars and was booed off the field at MetLife Stadium.

The Jets were now reeling, and you knew the season was over . They had a little hope heading into Seattle, but White did not play well, perhaps still feeling the effects of the broken ribs.

When the Jets do the autopsy of the season, these three moments will be ones they take a long look at.

What advice did Geno give Zach?

The Fox television cameras caught Geno Smith and Zach Wilson having an extended conversation and hug after the game . No one can relate to what Wilson is going through better than Smith. Smith had some wild ups and downs as the Jets quarterback, and at times was not a fan favorite. He was benched in his second season for Michael Vick, though he did regain the job and had his best game as a Jet in the 2014 season finale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NR45z_0k34HcVh00
After spending the first four years of his career with the Jets, Geno Smith journeyed to the Giants and the Chargers before finding success with Seattle.
USA TODAY Sports

You’d love to know what advice Smith gave Wilson and whether Wilson can follow it. It was pretty remarkable watching Smith on Sunday. He did not slice and dice the Jets defense, but he had his moments. He looked poised and in control. He also showed maturity after the game by resisting the urge to take any shots at the Jets.

It took Smith four different teams and 10 years in the NFL to finally realize his potential. The Jets can only hope that the light bulb goes on quicker for Wilson.

Stat’s so
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fhryi_0k34HcVh00
The Jets have ranked among the NFL’s worst offenses in offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur’s two seasons.
Corey Sipkin

The Jets offense is among the worst in the NFL … again. It has been a rough decade for the Jets in many areas, none more than on offense. Here is a look at where the Jets have ranked over the last decade in points and yards per game:

2022: No. 27 in points, No. 22 in yards (offensive coordinator: Mike LaFleur)

2021: No. 28 in points, No. 26 in yards (Mike LaFleur)

2020: No. 32 in points, No. 32 in yards (Dowell Loggains)

2019: No. 31 in points, No. 32 in yards (Dowell Loggains)

2018: No. 23 in points, No. 29 in yards (Jeremy Bates)

2017: No. 24 in points, No. 28 in yards (John Morton)

2016: No. 30 in points, No. 26 in yards (Chan Gailey)

2015: No. 11 in points, No. 10 in yards (Chan Gailey)

2014: No. 28 in points, No. 22 in yards (Marty Mornhinweg)

2013: No. 29 in points, No. 25 in yards (Marty Mornhinweg)

Source: Pro Football Reference

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis in intensive care after saving kids from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly hospitalized after a swimming accident where he saved his kids from drowning, according to TMZ.According to the report, Peyton remains in the intensive care unit for treatment on his lungs and kidneys, but doctors say his health is improving, according to his uncle, Greg Hillis. Peyton’s kids are said to be safe and healthy, according to the report.According to Fox 24 reporter Alyssa Orange, Peyton Hillis was in Pensacola, Fla. when the accident happened and he was helicoptered to the hospital and remains unconscious in the ICU. While there were posts on social...
PENSACOLA, FL
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Legendary Pass Rusher Has Been Named a HOF Finalist

For the third consecutive year, Vikings legendary pass rusher Jared Allen is among the former players who have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Each of the previous two years have ended in disappointment for Allen, who played 12 years in the NFL and six with the Vikings, but perhaps the third time is the charm for the Idaho State product. The finalists include the following players:
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Giants' Likely Decision

The New York Giants are locked into the NFC's No. 6 seed before Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, they're not likely to put their best foot forward. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News said the Giants look likely to rest "several starters" based on Thursday's practice. While the game doesn't impact New York's playoff positioning, the Eagles can clinch the NFC East and the conference's No. 1 seed with a win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees add former Cardinals 1st round pick to MiLB deal

The New York Yankees have been adding minor-league talent at an incredible pace the past few days, trying to inject competition with spring training around the bend. Most of their acquisitions have been to fill outfield spots or at least try to create a position battle in left field, but their latest signing, Delvin Perez, the St. Louis Cardinals’ former first-round pick back in 2016 and once considered a top 20 prospect, is primarily a shortstop.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Giants place former All-Star on release waivers

The Giants placed infielder Tommy La Stella on release waivers, per a team announcement. La Stella, who was designated for assignment late last month, will become a free agent upon clearing. That’s a foregone conclusion, as any team that claimed him would also need to claim the remaining $11.5M on his contract. Once he’s a free agent, La Stella would only cost a new team the prorated league minimum for any time spent on the major league roster, however. The Giants would remain on the hook for the remainder of that $11.5M salary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Jets HC Robert Saleh pledges to get QB situation 'fixed' in offseason

Rosenblatt's tweets "one last hurrah" for the soon-to-be 38-year-old Flacco, as many suspect that the former Super Bowl MVP could retire at the end of the season. The Jets (7-9) were eliminated from playoff contention when they dropped their fifth straight game in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks. When...
iheart.com

Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Says No Football For His Grandchildren

Len and Michael talked with NY Giants Hall of Fame Linebacker Harry Carson about the injury suffered by Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football after being hit in the chest. Carson told the guys with players getting faster and stronger there's really no way to make the game safer without it becoming two-hand touch. Harry told the guys he hasn't and will not let his grandchildren play football.
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1

Kliff Kingsbury on Wednesday set the record straight about Kyler Murray’s status for Week 1 next season. Murray underwent surgery this week to repair a torn ACL he suffered in his right knee on Dec. 12. A previous report said that Murray was on track to be ready for the start of the 2023 season.... The post Kliff Kingsbury sets record straight on whether Kyler Murray will be ready in Week 1 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Braves made 'potentially valuable under-the-radar' trade with Yankees

The Braves haven’t made many free-agent moves this offseason, only spending $3 million in that area. However, there were several worthwhile trades. Sean Murphy headlines the offseason; he’s an elite catcher and just agreed to a long-term deal to stay in Atlanta for his prime years. There were...
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Sports

Dolphins enter must-win Week 18 matchup vs rival Jets

NEW YORK JETS (7-9) AT MIAMI (8-8) Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, FOX. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NFL LINE: Jets by 1. SERIES RECORD: Dolphins lead 57-56-1. LAST MEETING: Jets beat the Dolphins 40-17 in Week 5 at MetLife Stadium. LAST WEEK: Jets lost to Seattle 23-6; Dolphins lost to New England 23-21.
numberfire.com

Mike White (ribs) ruled out for Jets' Week 18 matchup against Dolphins

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) will not play in in Week 18's contest versus the Miami Dolphins. White will be held out on Sunday after the Jets' quarterback was ruled out with four broken ribs. In a matchup against a Miami defense allowing 21.0 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks, Joe Flacco will make his fourth start under center for New York.
NEW YORK STATE
New York Post

Drew Brees-Citrus Bowl mess the latest warning of sport betting shadiness

Notes, quotes, anecdotes and antidotes for a weekend morning: Vastly underreported history was made on Dec. 29, when the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue was suddenly placed in unprecedented financial confusion. The issue: NFL and Purdue QB legend Drew Brees, who joined Purdue as an interim assistant coach for the bowl, has a significant investment and TV promotional presence in a sports gambling operation that shamelessly encourages young suckers to bet every game, all game. Brees is spokesperson for and stakeholder in the sportsbook PointsBet. When he was named as an assistant coach for his alma mater, that previous relationship stood in...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Brian Daboll to rest key Giants starters in meaningless season finale

Giants head coach Brian Daboll painted a picture of coaches and general manager Joe Schoen huddled in a room late Friday night deciding which starters will play Sunday and which won’t.  While that certainly was true in some of the 22 cases, the big decisions already were made to rest key starters, many of whom had been informed by the middle of the week, a source told The Post. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are among those not expected to play against the Eagles, and others with season-long heavy workloads — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
New York Post

Jets will be without three starters along offensive line in final game

The Jets’ offensive line is limping to the finish line.  The unit will be without three starters on Sunday against the Dolphins in left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder), right tackle George Fant (knee) and right guard Nate Herbig (calf). Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started for Herbig last week against the Seahawks, is also questionable with a knee injury and will be a game-time decision.  Expected to fill in on the line are left tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, right tackle Mike Remmers and right guard Dan Feeney.  “We got a bunch of fighters is what we got,” head coach Robert Saleh said when asked who he...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
71K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy