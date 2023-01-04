ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

When Bills’ Dion Dawkins knew something was ‘really, really wrong’ with Damar Hamlin

By Jeremy Layton
 3 days ago

In what is believed to be the first public comments on Damar Hamlin by a Bills teammate, offensive tackle Dion Dawkins appeared on CNN and relived the horrifying moment the safety collapsed on the field in cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the team’s game against the Bengals on Monday night.

Speaking to Wolf Blitzer, Dawkins recalled the moment he knew something was wrong with Hamlin, who took a big hit while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins , collapsed and had to have CPR performed on him for several minutes in a frightening scene that ended with the game being postponed.

“You look around and you see the medical staff doing their job, and you know when it’s something minor like somebody is down, but they’re sitting up, the guys are moving at a nice pace,” Dawkins told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Tuesday night.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin falls to the turf as Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) helps him during the first half of a game against the Bengals.
AP
Dion Dawkins
Getty Images

“But when things like this are going on, they’re waving really fast and calling guys on the field and calling for the elite medical staff – that’s when you really realize that something is really, really wrong.

“This was one of the first experiences for myself where something like this has happened in this type of way, where it silenced an entire stadium that was at an uproar half a play earlier.”

As of Wednesday morning, Hamlin remains in the hospital on a ventilator. Hamlin’s cousin, Dorrian Glenn, said the 24-year-old had to be resuscitated twice – first on the field, and then again in the hospital.

As the scene unfolded, many of his Bills teammates were seen distraught and even in tears. Dawkins told Blitzer he turned to the power of prayer in the scary moment.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during “Monday Night Football” against the Bengals. Follow the New York Post’s live coverage for injury updates on his condition.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins
USA TODAY Sports
Joe Burrow, Bills players react as Damar Hamlin gets worked on by medics.
AP

“Whether you’re a believer or not, only a higher power can really take control of what is next,” he said. “Our people that helped also assisted that higher power. But in that moment you kind of just have to be vulnerable and let prayer go up and work its magic..

ESPN reported on the broadcast during the initial suspension of play the NFL wanted to resume play after a five-minute warmup period. The NFL has denied that to be the case.

“I’m truly blessed that we didn’t have to keep playing,” Dawkins said. “The fact that we did not have to go back out there on that field and play just shows that there is care, and that’s all we can ever ask for is that we get treated as people.

Dion Dawkins during an Oct. 16, 2022 game.
Getty Images
Damar Hamlin after collapsing to the ground.
AP
Dion Dawkins on CNN
CNN

“Most people just treat us as athletes, as superstars, and some people like celebrities, but in that moment they [the NFL] treated us like people. And being treated as a person that is cared for, it’s a beautiful feeling.”

The league announced on Tuesday the game between two of the top teams in the NFL would not be made up this week.

Comments / 24

RarityStation51
3d ago

it's been 2 days, media needs to stop replaying this heartbreaking scene.... The Bills players have asked for the media not to show the videos any further and I 💯 agree.... Constantly showing the videos isn't helping anyone feel better....

Reply(4)
28
Deborah Rose
3d ago

Every NFL player should have a full body scan from head to toe. (The league can certainly afford it) No one knows what’s going on inside them that may prevent medical issues in the future. Prayers for 3, and everyone involved 🙏🏻

Reply(4)
19
David bless
3d ago

everything in God hand God is taking care of Damar Hamlin just continue to pray for him he will waking up from this nightmare

Reply(2)
14
