Alliance Arts Council to host Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason
The Alliance Arts Council is sponsoring a program by Nebraska State Poet, Matt Mason, on Friday January 20th at 7 p.m. at the Alliance High School Performing Arts Center. This program is open to the public and tickets are available at Carnegie Arts Center, Redman’s Shoes or at the door. Mr. Mason will also be working in the Alliance elementary schools from January 16-20.
Chadron Arts Center, public library seek area artwork for exhibit
Chadron- Chadron Public Library is partnering with the Chadron Arts Center and faculty from Chadron State College and Chadron Public Schools to host a community art show in February, 2023. Residents of Chadron and surrounding communities are invited to be creative and make something for the show. All ages and...
Program seeks to lure out-of-state nursing students to rural Neb.
OMAHA — In Nebraska’s ongoing effort to attract health care workers, the University of Nebraska Medical Center has announced a new scholarship program for nursing students from certain neighboring states to attend its rural campuses. The “Nebraska Neighbors: UNMC Nursing Rural Advantage Scholarship” is open to nursing students...
NSP begins 67th Basic Recruit Camp, recruits from Alliance and Gering
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The next class of Nebraska State Patrol recruits have officially started their training. Fifteen new recruits will work for the next six months at the NSP Training Academy to earn the title of Trooper. “As we begin the new year, we’re excited to launch our...
Knight Museum to hold barn quilt painting workshop
Alliance – The Knight Museum & Sandhills Center invites you for a barn quilt painting workshop on Saturday, January 21st from 1:00 – 4:00 PM. Registration and payment are required in advance to attend this workshop. Deadline is Tuesday, January 10th. If you discover this event after the deadline you can contact the Knight Museum to check for availability.
Cheyenne County awarded grants for courtroom technology
SIDNEY -- What started as a way to adapt to COVID restrictions has evolved into efficiency in the Cheyenne County courts. Cheyenne County Sheriff Deputy Ron Kissler, assigned to courtroom security, has been recognized for implementing virtual and computer systems in the county and district courtrooms, and the county jail, providing access to the legal process without managing transportation.
Post Podcast: Alliance City Council meeting, Jan. 3
Today we'll return you to the Jan. 3 Alliance City Council meeting. The council approved a vest donation for the Alliance Police Department during the consent calendar, a proclamation for Catholic Schools Week for Jan. 29 - Feb. 4, a redevelopment contract for Heartland Flats Mall and Apartments project and more.
Lambing, kidding school to be held in Gordon
A lambing and kidding school will be held in Gordon on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Craven Feed Center.
Alliance man convicted of manslaughter dies at Nebraska RTC
69-year-old George W. Smith of Alliance died at the Nebraska Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln on Dec. 30, 2022. The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. A grand jury will conduct an investigation.
January Story Time, LEGO Club to be held at Alliance Public Library
Alliance – Story Time at the Alliance Public Library for ages 3-6 features “Welcome to Winter” with special guest, Dave Ocken, on January 3rd and 5th, “Dinosaur Adventures” on January 10th and 12th, “Arctic Express” on January 17th and 19th, “Exploring Opposites” on January 24th and 26th and “Groundhog’s Shadow” on January 31st and February 2nd. Story Time meets on Tuesdays at 10 am and Thursdays at 1 pm with several stories, birthdays, puppets, music and craft.
Small structure fire breaks out in Scottsbluff
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Scottsbluff Fire Department were called to the 1700th block of Avenue I in Scottsbluff this evening to a third-party report of a structure fire. Upon arrival black smoke could be seen from the front door of the house, but firefighters quickly extinguished the fire in the kitchen.
Scottsbluff man hospitalized after train vs. SUV collision
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- A Panhandle man was hospitalized after his car was struck by a train early Saturday morning. Scottsbluff Police officers were called to the intersection of W. Railway and W. 20th Street after receiving reports of a collision between a train and a vehicle. SPD investigators say that...
AHS Wrestling honors Dobson with a Victory on a new Mat
In the long history of Alliance High School Wrestling, Duane Dobson has been a Coach, Supporter and Friend for the last 52 years. In that time, Alliance has won 4 State Championships, had multiple individual state champions and medalists, and set several state records. The Bulldogs honored Duane for all...
NSP arrests Alliance man on multiple warrants
ALLIANCE, Neb. -- Authorities arrested a 34-year-old Alliance man on multiple outstanding warrants. The Nebraska State Patrol said they were able to arrest Richard Garcia with the assistance of the Alliance Police Department. NSP said investigators learned that Garcia, the subject of two arrest warrants, was living at a residence...
Panhandle police activity, Dec. 29 - Jan. 4
*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.
Road Trip: My Angels Restaurant in Alliance
Welcome to my new column Road Trip. Every week I will be going to some place fun for lunch, or something interesting you might like to experience with me. It seems like some of my best finds have ended up being favorites forever. Most places will be in a three-hour area of the panhandle. There are a lot of hidden treasures out there. And sometimes you just need to jump in the car, turn on the tunes, and head out on a day adventure.
Scottsbluff police respond to vehicle vs. pedestrian accident
On Jan. 1 at approximately 8:23 p.m. Scottsbluff police were dispatched to the area of 10th Avenue and East Overland in response to what was reported as a “vehicle vs. pedestrian” crash. An intoxicated male was leaning against the stop sign at that intersection. "A vehicle prepared to...
Alliance landfill partially closed
Alliance – The Alliance Landfill is partially closed due to muddy conditions. The top of the hill is closed to the public due to unsafe conditions. For more information, please contact the Alliance Landfill at (308) 762-2705.
