Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – January 6, 2023
ST. GEORGE, UT – January 6, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
Best places to see bald eagles this winter: DWR
Utahns may not believe this, but America's national bird flies to the Beehive State in the winter to not only find food but to also escape the colder conditions in the north. As February rolls around, hundreds of bald eagles will have settled in throughout the state, according to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources.
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home
ENOCH, Utah (AP) — A Utah man who fatally shot his five children, mother-in-law and wife and then killed himself removed guns owned by himself and his wife days before the murder-suicide, leaving the family “vulnerable,” a relative said Friday. The wife, Tausha Haight, told her extended family that her husband, Mike Haight, took the guns from the family’s home this week, just two weeks after she had filed for divorce, sister-in-law Jennie Earl told The Associated Press. She said she did not know how Tausha Haight felt about the removal but said it “left the family vulnerable,” noting that both Tausha and her mother, Gail Earl, were trained in gun safety and personal protection. Jennie Earl’s comments came after the Earl family issued a statement lamenting the tragedy and revealing that guns had been removed. “Protective arms were purposely removed from the home prior to the incident because all adults were properly trained to protect human life,” the Earl family said in a statement. “This is the type of loss that will continue to occur in families, communities and this nation when protective arms are no longer accessible.”
The Smallest City In Utah Has Only 149 People
When I first moved to St. George, Utah from Las Vegas, I was under the impression that St. George was a tiny town. I was wrong. St. George is actually the 5th largest city in the state, and is growing every day. Wanna see what a TRULY small town in...
Utah lawmakers may crack down on noisy tailpipes and bring back 'PhotoCop'
A pair of bills introduced on Utah's Capitol Hill could force people to watch how they drive. Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion, D-Cottonwood Heights, has filed House Bill 95 in the upcoming legislative session
Enoch killings, latest Great Salt Lake warning and more on Behind the Headlines
Eight people are found dead in an Enoch home in southern Utah after what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide. Experts tell lawmakers that they have only months to act or the Great Salt Lake will vanish in the next five years. With Utah in limbo in the wake of the Supreme Court’s rejection of Roe v. Wade, state lawmakers from both parties propose new abortion bills for the upcoming legislative session. And the U.S. House stops functioning amid a Republican leadership standoff.
Utahns to no longer receive federal pandemic funds, assistance
After years of federal pandemic funds helping families afford food and rent, those emergency assistance programs are finally coming to an end in Utah.
Nearly 1,300 Utah wildlife illegally killed in 2022
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally poached in 2022, according to the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR). DWR officials said 782 fish, 179 deer, 134 elk, 14 cougars, five moose, a mountain goat and a bear. small game animals, waterfowl and a variety of other species are said to make up the remaining illegally killed wildlife. The combined value of wildlife killed in 2022 is reportedly over $600,000.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
Utah non-profit leads push to legalize psychedelics
A new non-profit organization, Utah Mushroom Therapy, is pushing to legalize psychedelics in Utah. The organization calls on Utah legislators to pass a bill that permits psilocybin for clinical and academic use. The bill would also provide protection for those practicing under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. Founder of Utah...
13 Words Only Utahns Know How To Pronounce
People from all over the world come to Utah for our amazing National Parks, and other fun things to do. But when people from out of town try to pronounce certain Utah words, it's obvious they are not locals. It's not like you're going to be punched in the face...
Great Salt Lake set to vanish in 5 years, experts warn Utah lawmakers in dire report
SALT LAKE CITY — Days before Utah lawmakers are set to convene, dozens of researchers are calling on them to take bold action and save the Great Salt Lake before it withers away. An emergency briefing released Thursday warns of “unprecedented” danger to Utah’s public health, environment and economy...
Where Utah's defendants stand 2 years after Capitol riot
Of the about 950 people who have been charged with crimes related to the Capitol insurrection that happened on January 6, 2021, 12 are from Utah.
New Utah state veterinarian to start in August
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food announced Daniel W. Christensen will serve as the new Utah state veterinarian. The hire was announced in a news release from the UDAF on Wednesday. Christensen will replace former-Utah State Veterinarian Dean Taylor who retired on Dec. 30. “We are excited to welcome...
Family of 8 found dead in Utah home
Eight people, five of them minors, were found dead at a home in southwestern Utah with what authorities described Wednesday as apparent gunshot wounds. Their bodies were discovered when officers in Enoch City, 178 miles northeast of Las Vegas, conducted a welfare check, a city spokesman said in a news release.
14 Famous People From Utah
If you were born in Utah, you're in good company. Here is a list of famous people who also were born in the Beehive State. Each of these celebrities were born in the Beehive State. The Most Anticipated Movies of 2023`. Here are 20 of the biggest and most exciting...
The explosive growth of Utah's new Lamborghini and Bentley dealership
This story is sponsored by KSL Cars.Your next car is waiting. Search Utah's largest selection of new and used cars. When Tom and Amy Buckley signed the papers to open a Lamborghini and Bentley dealership in Salt Lake City, they could not have imagined how successful their first year would be — especially at the tail end of a pandemic.
Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A knife sheath with male DNA found near a victim. A cell phone pinged a dozen times near the crime scene. A surviving roommate coming face-to-face with the suspect. These are some of the chilling new details that we learned from a newly unsealed affidavit, as people try to piece The post Bryan Kohberger: More on Idaho murder suspect’s background appeared first on Local News 8.
Poetry in the New Year 2023 on Thursday's Access Utah
Poets get to the heart of what we’re thinking and feeling. Last year, about this time, we looked back and looked ahead with poetry. We liked that program so much that we’re going to do it again, at the beginning of 2023. This year we’ll feature conversation with and poetry from Utah Poet Laureate Lisa Bickmore along with poets Sunni Wilkinson and Brock Dethier.
BLM to hold Utah Resource Advisory Council meeting
The Bureau of Land Management is holding a meeting of the Utah Resource Advisory Council (RAC) on Jan. 18 to discuss updates on the Grand Staircase-Escalante and Bears Ears National Monuments, an update on the Utah Wild Horse and Burro Program, and an overview of the implementation of the Dingell Act. The public is invited to attend in person at the BLM District Office in Vernal or virtually. The Utah RAC provides recommendations to the BLM on public land use and management.
