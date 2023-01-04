ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury

Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
ringsidenews.com

Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend

Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown

One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
ringsidenews.com

Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault

After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
PWMania

Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
TENNESSEE STATE
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed

Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
SEATTLE, WA
PWMania

Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show

WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023

Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.
PWMania

News on WWE Board Members Resigning, People in WWE Leaving Over Vince McMahon?

In response to WWE’s press release announcing Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, two members had resigned as of today: Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. Singh’s resignation is noteworthy because, he was the lead investigator on the internal investigation into Vince’s allegations earlier this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
PWMania

First-Ever Pit Fight Match Confirmed for Post-Hard To Kill Impact

Impact Wrestling has announced their first-ever Pit Fight match. As PWMania.com previously reported, Kenny King and Mike Bailey’s feud continued on Thursday’s Impact when King attacked students at Bailey’s dojo in Montreal. Bailey then challenged King to a no-rope Pit Fight match for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
PWMania

First Round of PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament Kicks Off Tonight

The first round of the annual PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament gets underway tonight in Los Angeles, California at The Globe Theater. The event is sold out. Lio Rush, who was originally scheduled to face SB KENTo, has been replaced by Brian Keith due to an injury sustained at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PWMania

Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PORTLAND, OR
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
PWMania

Report: Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors

Vince McMahon has rejoined the WWE Board of Directors, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the former CEO intended to return to the company and sell it. McMahon left the company in July after The Wall Street Journal reported on sexual harassment and assault allegations. However, McMahon later felt that he was given bad advice when it came to stepping down from his WWE duties.

