Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
Ronda Rousey: I'm Kinda Done With Charlotte And That Title, I'm Thinking Of Taking Over Tag Division
Ronda Rousey is ready to move on. Charlotte Flair returned on the December 30 episode of WWE SmackDown, confronting Ronda Rousey and getting her to agree to a SmackDown Women's Title match. Charlotte was victorious in the bout, winning the championship from Rousey. During her gaming stream, Rousey was asked...
nodq.com
People within WWE “strongly under the impression” that Mercedes Mone isn’t wrestling for AEW
As seen during January 4th 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite, Saraya picked Toni Storm as her partner to face Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter for next week’s show in Los Angeles. This was despite reports that Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) would be Saraya’s partner and Baker calling herself “the boss” (Mercedes’ WWE moniker) during Dynamite.
411mania.com
Bianca Belair Shares New Pic Of Face Following Raw Injury
Bianca Belair got busted open on Raw, and she shared a new photo of her face on Wednesday morning. As noted, Belair got three stitches following her match on Raw where Alexa Bliss DDT’d her multiple times into the ring steps, and she shared a new photo showing some swelling to her jaw on her Twitter account.
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Engaged To Be Married To His Longtime Girlfriend
Dominik Mysterio is a family man just like his father Rey Mysterio, which is why he believes in full commitment to his partner. While Mysterio might be a hated heel in WWE, he is the exact opposite in real life. In fact, Dominik Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend.
PWMania
Former WWE Superstar Talks About His Dad Making Fun Of Him For Not Wrestling In AEW
The former WWE Superstar once known as Darren Young of the Prime Time Players recently spoke with Steve Fall of The Ten Count for an interview, during which he spoke about the possibility of turning up in AEW. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On potentially...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown
One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
PWMania
Lio Rush Suffers Broken Nose at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Lio Rush was unable to compete at NJPW’s New Year Dash. Rush and YOH challenged Francesco Akira and TJP for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 at the Tokyo Dome. Rush was split open by a double-team move on the entrance ramp. Rush...
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/6/23)
The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from Memphis, Tennessee’s FedEx Forum. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos will defend their title tonight against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally scheduled for last month but was postponed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. Tonight, Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis will compete in a qualifier to determine who will join WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
PWMania
Bryan Danielson Heel Update, Producers and Coaches for This Week’s AEW Dynamite Revealed
Bryan Danielson worked as a heel for this week’s AEW Dynamite from Seattle, Washington, his home state. According to a new Fightful Select report, Danielson was listed as a heel on the run sheets for this week’s Dynamite episode. Danielson defeated Tony Nese in singles action, then had a promo segment with AEW World Champion MJF to set up their Iron Man match at AEW Revolution, as PWMania.com reported at this link.
PWMania
Top SmackDown Stars Set for WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Show
WWE is expected to load up the Raw 30th anniversary episode from Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on January 23. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and former SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey are currently advertised for the anniversary show on WWE’s website. Also advertised are Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Bobby Lashley.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
Kicking off this week’s Smackdown with Sami Zayn,Solo Sikoa, & The Usos come through the crowd and tear up the announce area. That sets up the music of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman is with Reigns as he heads towards the ring while the rest of the Bloodline are at ringside. While Reigns heads to the ring we get a recap of John Cena & Kevin Owens beating Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn last week when Owens pinned Zayn.
PWMania
News on WWE Board Members Resigning, People in WWE Leaving Over Vince McMahon?
In response to WWE’s press release announcing Vince McMahon’s return to the Board of Directors, two members had resigned as of today: Man Jit Singh and Ignace Lahoud. Singh’s resignation is noteworthy because, he was the lead investigator on the internal investigation into Vince’s allegations earlier this year, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.
PWMania
First-Ever Pit Fight Match Confirmed for Post-Hard To Kill Impact
Impact Wrestling has announced their first-ever Pit Fight match. As PWMania.com previously reported, Kenny King and Mike Bailey’s feud continued on Thursday’s Impact when King attacked students at Bailey’s dojo in Montreal. Bailey then challenged King to a no-rope Pit Fight match for the upcoming Hard To Kill pay-per-view.
PWMania
First Round of PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament Kicks Off Tonight
The first round of the annual PWG Battle of Los Angeles tournament gets underway tonight in Los Angeles, California at The Globe Theater. The event is sold out. Lio Rush, who was originally scheduled to face SB KENTo, has been replaced by Brian Keith due to an injury sustained at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17.
PWMania
Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings
AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes Featured in New Poster
The WWE Royal Rumble has received new blue brand names. As PWMania.com previously reported, Ricochet defeated “Top Dolla” AJ Francis on Friday night’s FOX SmackDown to qualify for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. Ricochet will compete in the Men’s Rumble alongside WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
PWMania
WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
PWMania
Report: Vince McMahon Officially Reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors
Vince McMahon has rejoined the WWE Board of Directors, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the former CEO intended to return to the company and sell it. McMahon left the company in July after The Wall Street Journal reported on sexual harassment and assault allegations. However, McMahon later felt that he was given bad advice when it came to stepping down from his WWE duties.
Comments / 0