ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
cn2.com

Swearing In Ceremony Held For Newly Elected Chester County Councilmembers

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tuesday, Chester County Council swore in its newly elected members, including District 1 Councilmember John Agee, District 2 Councilmember Mike Vaughn, District 5 Councilmember Corey Guy, At-Large Councilmember Erin Mosley, and Judge Terri Zion for Probate Court. Also at the meeting, council voted...
cn2.com

Newly Elected Officials Take Oath of Office in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Council held a special called meeting Tuesday to swear in newly elected council members. District two seat, Charlene McGriff, was sworn in alongside Allen Blackmon with District 6 and newly elected council member Jose Luis who replaced Larry Honeycutt in District 4 also took the oath of office.
cn2.com

On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
YORK COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – Rock Hill Schools Foundation Accepting Applications for Program Coordinator

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District Education Foundation wants to know if you Are passionate about serving local students & educators?. They say their team is growing, and are looking for a Program Coordinator who could help support Back the Pack, Educator Grants, Student Celebration, and additional other programming throughout the school year.
ROCK HILL, SC
qcnerve.com

OPINION: Mecklenburg County Democrats Owe Cheri Beasley an Apology

We as Mecklenburg County Democrats owe Cheri Beasley an apology. If you live in Mecklenburg County, you may be confused by this statement, as many local Democrats — particularly those with direct ties to the party — often brag about how “blue” Mecklenburg is. Yes, it’s true that most local seats go to Democrats, including the two historically Republican school board seats (Districts 1 & 6) that flipped “blue” this election cycle, but in a county with a voter turnout rate of just 45%, should Democrats be bragging?
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Clinton College Looking Bigger After Cutting Ribbon at New Office Space

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College expanding its reach into Rock Hill with its new office space, which they are calling their Center for Social Innovation. Clinton College held a ribbon cutting ceremony for this new office space on Thursday, January 5. In attendance were state Senators Mike Fanning and John Scott, as well as Superintendent for Rock Hill Schools, Dr. Tommy Schmolze.
ROCK HILL, SC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Thursday night in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 26 East before 9 p.m. Troopers said a Subaru was traveling east when it came into contact with an Astro van going in the same direction. The Subaru […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
kiss951.com

Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight

There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill

Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Rock Hill region? In this blog page, I’m going to discuss the best quality hotel perfect with in the Rock Hill region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Website information, Contact Line, directions, approximate people reviews, has been added. All information has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy