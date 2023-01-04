Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – New County Councilman Elected, Many Elected Officials Take Oath of Office
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – York County Special Election garners 2,031 votes with more than 60% going to the winner, Republican Watts Huckabee. Also, Across the Tri-County many elected officials took the oath of office to mark the start of their terms. We have those stories and more.
cn2.com
Swearing In Ceremony Held For Newly Elected Chester County Councilmembers
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tuesday, Chester County Council swore in its newly elected members, including District 1 Councilmember John Agee, District 2 Councilmember Mike Vaughn, District 5 Councilmember Corey Guy, At-Large Councilmember Erin Mosley, and Judge Terri Zion for Probate Court. Also at the meeting, council voted...
cn2.com
Newly Elected Officials Take Oath of Office in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County Council held a special called meeting Tuesday to swear in newly elected council members. District two seat, Charlene McGriff, was sworn in alongside Allen Blackmon with District 6 and newly elected council member Jose Luis who replaced Larry Honeycutt in District 4 also took the oath of office.
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Fire Department Already Missing Chief Following Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department’s Chief Chris Channell has retired. Channell served the city for 26 years. The department posted to Twitter that he will be missed but it hopes he enjoys his next adventure. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the...
cn2.com
On Demand Transportation Coming for Elderly and Disabled
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Beginning Monday, January 9th for the first time, all residents with disabilities and any elderly in York County will have access to on demand transportation. York County councilman for District 1, Tom Audette, says after working for months with state and local leaders...
cn2.com
Catawba Regional Forum Covers Where Workers are Going and Why so Many Jobs are Vacant
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – According to new figures out on this Friday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the American economy added 223,000 jobs in the month of December, but everywhere you look everyone is hiring which raises the question, where are the workers?. That question was the...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – Rock Hill Schools Foundation Accepting Applications for Program Coordinator
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District Education Foundation wants to know if you Are passionate about serving local students & educators?. They say their team is growing, and are looking for a Program Coordinator who could help support Back the Pack, Educator Grants, Student Celebration, and additional other programming throughout the school year.
qcnerve.com
OPINION: Mecklenburg County Democrats Owe Cheri Beasley an Apology
We as Mecklenburg County Democrats owe Cheri Beasley an apology. If you live in Mecklenburg County, you may be confused by this statement, as many local Democrats — particularly those with direct ties to the party — often brag about how “blue” Mecklenburg is. Yes, it’s true that most local seats go to Democrats, including the two historically Republican school board seats (Districts 1 & 6) that flipped “blue” this election cycle, but in a county with a voter turnout rate of just 45%, should Democrats be bragging?
cn2.com
Clinton College Looking Bigger After Cutting Ribbon at New Office Space
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College expanding its reach into Rock Hill with its new office space, which they are calling their Center for Social Innovation. Clinton College held a ribbon cutting ceremony for this new office space on Thursday, January 5. In attendance were state Senators Mike Fanning and John Scott, as well as Superintendent for Rock Hill Schools, Dr. Tommy Schmolze.
cn2.com
Churches Partner with Law Enforcement to Form Clergy Coalition and Hold Community Outreach Events
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A partnership between two groups in Lancaster pushing for a safer and better community for the area. That would be the newly formed Clergy Coalition where Clergy members in Lancaster and the Lancaster Police Department who are working together. The Clergy Coalition would be...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
qcnews.com
Fort Mill homeowners question York County's use of 2018 school impact fee revenue
Fort Mill homeowners say York County owes them about $54 million in money collected from the 2018 school impact fee, but county officials say Fort Mill schools need the money. Area residents want answers about the issue. Fort Mill homeowners question York County’s use of …. Fort Mill homeowners...
Passenger dies in crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Thursday night in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Interstate 26 East before 9 p.m. Troopers said a Subaru was traveling east when it came into contact with an Astro van going in the same direction. The Subaru […]
kiss951.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
findplace.xyz
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
cn2.com
CN2 Athlete of the Week – Kamari Boyd Brings Leadership to Rock Hill Basketball
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – CN2’s Jeremy Wynder sits down with the first athlete of the week for the new year, Kamari Boyd. Boyd plays basketball for Rock Hill High School and has become a leader for his team.
2 hit by vehicle along US-29 in Spartanburg Co.
Two people have been hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle in Spartanburg County.
Court documents: NC businessman subject of new fraud investigation
CHARLOTTE — Newly unsealed federal court documents show prosecutors are mounting a new investigation into a North Carolina businessman who was once convicted in a political bribery scheme. Documents filed in Charlotte accuse Greg E. Lindberg, his chief investment officer and another employee of illegally moving millions of dollars...
Mooresville tables decision on proposed residential development on Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After an hourslong public hearing Tuesday night, Mooresville’s board of commissioners did not make a final decision on approvals that would pave the way for a large, lakefront residential project. Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development is seeking to rezone and annex a 96.8-acre site off Transco...
