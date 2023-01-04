ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests

DUBAI – Iran said it executed two men Saturday convicted of allegedly killing a paramilitary volunteer during a demonstration, the latest executions aimed at halting the nationwide protests now challenging the country's theocracy. Iran’s judiciary identified those executed as Mohammad Mehdi Karami and Mohammad Hosseini, making it four men...
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic

Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
Hong Kong cardinal, Taiwan at papal funeral, but not China

BEIJING – The attendance of both the former bishop of Hong Kong and an adviser to Taiwan's leader at this week's funeral for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI highlights the Vatican's uneasy relationship with communist-ruled China. The Chinese government, which does not have formal diplomatic ties with the Vatican, has...
Biden toughens border, offers legal path for 30,000 a month

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden said Thursday the U.S. would immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the border from Mexico illegally, his boldest move yet to confront the arrivals of migrants that have spiraled since he took office two years ago. The new rules expand...
Kurds from around Europe demonstrate over killings in Paris

PARIS – Thousands of Kurds from around France and Europe marched through Paris on Saturday to show their anger over the unresolved killing of three Kurdish female activists in the French capital 10 years ago. The marchers are also mourning three people killed outside a Kurdish cultural center in...

