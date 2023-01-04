Four Muncie Public Officials, a Former Police Officer, Two Contractors, and a Private Citizen Convicted and Sentenced for more than $3 Million in “Pay to Play” Schemes. INDIANAPOLIS – Four former City of Muncie public officials, including former Mayor Dennis Tyler, a former police officer, a private citizen, and two contractors have all been convicted and sentenced in the federal court following a yearslong investigation and prosecutions of systemic corruption in the government of the City of Muncie. The final sentence in the six related cases was imposed earlier today, and the sentences are as follows:

