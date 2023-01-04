ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Who paid for Gov. Janet Mills' inauguration?

PORTLAND, Maine — More than a quarter million dollars including donations from law firms, lobbyists and businesses is funding Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' inaugural activities, capped with a party Thursday evening. Law firm Bernstein Shur and ND Paper Inc, which owns a paper mill in Old Town, donated $20,000...
People Moved to Maine in Big Numbers in 2022

People from all over love Maine and want to live here. In fact, Maine is second behind North Carolina in the percentage of out-of-staters who have decided to make this their home. People are Moving to Maine in Big Numbers. In 2021, Maine actually had a higher percentage of people...
Temporary 9-1-1 System Outage Affects A Large Part Of Maine

According to WGME, on Wednesday, a large part of the state was affected by a temporary outage in the 9-1-1 emergency dispatch system. The outage affected 12 of the State of Maine's public safety service organizations. The outage was reportedly caused by an internal power outage at two of the...
Mills celebrates inauguration with heating aid win

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her $473...
Livermore Falls Town Manager on leave pending investigation

LIVERMORE FALLS, Maine (WMTW) - The Select Board in Livermore Falls is holding a special session Friday afternoon to appoint an Acting Town Manager. The board voted Tuesday to place Amanda Allen on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation. Stacey Neumann of Murray Plumb & Murray has been hired to...
Records reveal circumstances surrounding deaths in Maine’s jails and prisons

PORTLAND, Maine — A months-long reporting effort from 8 Investigates is shedding light on the circumstances surrounding dozens of deaths inside Maine's jails and prisons. After reviewing four years of records, obtained through a series of Freedom of Information requests, 8 Investigates found multiple deaths were not reflected in documents sent to the federal government.
Proposed Maine Law Would Allow Trained School Employees Carry Firearms on Campus

A proposed bill, aiming to improve school safety, would allow certain school employees carry firearms on campus. A proposal before the 131st Maine Legislature would allow trained school employees carry a firearm while on the job. LD52: An Act to Allow Certain School Employees to Carry Firearms on School Property, was presented by Representative Steven Foster, (R) of Dexter. As the title states, the bill would allow a school employee carry and discharge a firearm on school property. The bill would also require a school board to create a training and certification process for armed employees.
Maine Governor Signs Bill Sending $450 Checks Out

Governor Janet Mills has signed the Emergency Winter Energy Relief Plan into law. This plan is a short-term measure that is geared towards helping low-income and middle-class Mainers due to record high energy prices. This is the plan that the Maine legislature was asked to vote on for the first day of the new legislative session. In order for the plan to pass, it needed 2/3 support.
Mainers prep for electric bill increase

YORK, Maine — Many Mainers will soon see their electric bills go up. The Maine Public Utilities Commission said this is because of the price of natural gas. Commissioner Philip Bartlett of the PUC said Mainers can expect their next electric bill to go up around $30 starting this January.
Maine’s Top 10 Biggest Marijuana Businesses

Pot is big business! Here are the ten biggest ranked by how many Maine employees each business has. It might seem like there are thousands of marijuana dispensaries in Maine right now, but according to Wandering Through Maine, there are only 89. It seems like there are 89 just in Portland. This number is fluid with new businesses coming and some closing. But as of 2021, these were the top 10 biggest pot places according to how many employees they had according to data collected by Maine Biz.
Jan. 5 update: Midcoast adds 24 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Emergency rent relief unpaid for some approved clients after program ends

YARMOUTH, Maine — Some Mainers who were approved for emergency rental assistance will no longer receive the money they expected. “There's no human being for us to talk to. Hey, did you send my check? Do you have any more funds? What's going on? Did it get lost in the mail? Am I getting anything? Are you only going to give me one month? Like there was no communication,” said Nozha Jebali.
25 years ago, the Ice Storm of '98 brought Maine to a standstill

It was 25 years ago this weekend that much of Maine was gripped by an icy disaster. Freezing rain pulled down power lines and toppled trees, leaving roads impassable, pipes frozen and most Mainers in the dark for nights on end. Schools turned into shelters. Power crews worked feverishly around...
Wrongful death claim filed against former Maine EMT, volunteer squad

HERMON, Maine — The sister of a Princeton man who died of a drug overdose in 2021 has filed a wrongful death claim alleging that a member of the nonprofit ambulance service that serves Hermon provided substandard care and failed to administer an overdose-reversing drug that could have saved his life.
